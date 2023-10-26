The Shocking Reality Of Animals In War Zones: How We Are Helping Animal Shelters In Gaza-Israel War

ADVERTISEMENT

After helping a number of animal shelters in Ukraine last year, I was contacted by a colleague I met on the ground there to see what we could do for animals displaced in the current Gaza-Israel war.

I was linked to a couple of ‘under the radar, under-resourced’ shelters that have been battling to rescue both street animals and pets from owners who have fled or worse. There are many. Far too many.

With every conflict there are casualties, usually of the innocent people caught in a crossfire they try to escape from. Without human intervention, animals are abandoned, forgotten about, and left to starve or perish. The humans who have been helping them deserve our support and care. They are truly amazing!

Below are photos of the rescues, medical care, and stories of some of the lucky ones who have been taken in by the few people who CAN help them. Some are heartbreaking and some are inspiring. But all are real cases of animals surviving this war zone. These images have been taken in the last two weeks.

We are working hard with volunteers on keeping food provisions up and medical care available, so there is no suffering. If you would like to support these animals, you can do the following. To donate, go here. To adopt internationally, please send an email directly to us: info@projectredshed.com. We will connect you with a wonderful woman, Diana, who can arrange it.

More info: TheRedShed.com | Instagram

Due to the recent Gaza-Israel conflict, numerous animals are left on their own. This is the shocking reality of animals in war zones

One of the immediate challenges is getting to the animals that have been injured from the war. Some have been badly wounded and end up in a high-risk zone that is inaccessible for some time.

Once located, the rescuers must work quickly to get the animal(s) treated and taken to a nearby vet practice or animal hospital.

Besides street animals, a lot of pets were also left behind. Some of them find shelter in local bins or dumps or have been taken into people’s homes

The hardest part is knowing how much pain and suffering they are in and not being able to get to them immediately if they have become trapped, too scared of human contact, or traumatized from the sounds of the war bombs.

Another challenge is having enough emergency medical supplies and equipment to treat the animals once found. For those animals whose injuries are not life-threatening, but still need medicine, ensuring there are enough provisions is always worrisome.

By not having a mobile emergency rescue van (similar to a human ambulance) equipped with first aid medical treatments on board, it makes it harder to help animals from the side of the road.

Most animals are taken in by local shelters like the only one on the Gaza strip run by Sulala and volunteers

Another challenge is the uncertainty of food/aid getting into the shelters.

As we know, the UN is currently crying out for humanitarian aid to NOT be cut off for civilians in Gaza. For the humans who help animals, this is just as damaging. (For context, a lot of people question why animals should be saved over humans. I have never taken this stance. I support humans who choose to stay and help animals who are hurt, scared, alone, and without shelter during any war.)

Final challenge is the lack of proper shelter space to house the number of displaced animals.

As you can imagine, animals are also trying to find the safest possible place away from the loud noises/sound of bombs that frighten them (similar to how animals feel this time of year with Halloween and the fireworks).

Animal rescuers are doing their best to feed and provide medical help to all in need; however, the shelters are way overcrowded and lacking in resources

Immediate needs are food/medical supplies, funds for emergency operations or animal hospital treatments, evacuation/transport fees, and shelter materials to house more animals.

People can contribute through either donations for specific needs (On The Red Shed site, we have a list of needs and costs per need).

For example: A large bag of dry cat/dog kibble food is €10. A First Aid Emergency Kit is €35.

Building materials to create extra shelter space starts at €50. etc., etc…

To accommodate as many animals, rescuers made a ‘makeshift’ shelter. It is home to over 100 dogs and 30 cats

The Red Shed is an Animal Welfare & Education Organisation. I set it up to work with animal shelters in two key ways:

1.) As a Fundraising Partner for ‘under-funded, under-resourced and under-the-radar’ shelters affected by war/conflict, economic hardships, climate and environmental disasters and extreme conditions.

2.) As an Animal Welfare Education Provider of courses and classes around animal rescue work.

In January 2024, The Red Shed is launching its first e-learning online course. It will be aimed at individuals who are interested in becoming an animal welfare volunteer at a shelter or rescue center (either locally or internationally).

These people are risking their own lives to save animals in need. Unfortunately, Louai Al Wadiyeh, an animal volunteer, was recently lost to the war

We are helping shelters and rescuers located across the entire region affected by the war such as the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Bethlehem, Israel and Palestine. This is a NON-POLITICAL drive to help ALL animals and volunteers who are there right now and struggling.

No human or animal should be left to rot, perish or pass away.

While this is a full-blown humanitarian crisis, there is hope and all is not lost yet. Locals who have remained and helping others (and of course, the animals) are incredibly strong and brave!

The situation is also very confusing for the animals. It is hard to explain to them why they were left behind

Unfortunately, there is no way to communicate to these scared and frightened animals. However, by providing as much shelter, food and medicine to them, volunteers can help them feel safer that humans are watching out for them.

Many rescuers are driving around, picking up animals injured or hurt and left on the side of the road.

Cats are nervous to trust the humans, but the rescuers never give up

Crates are used around the area to help capture, rescue, and save many dogs as well as get them to the vet

Support is there and wants to get in. For the animals, vet bills, pet food suppliers and evacuation fees are creeping up.

Where funds will go:

To the human volunteers who have decided not to abandon or neglect these animals.

It will cover: Medical/vet fees to help with emergency treatments and supplies; Food supplies for those that can get in (and those caring for animals in ‘makeshift’ shelters); Evacuation costs for transport and documentation; International adoption fees.

Diana is a partner of ours based in Bethlehem, West Bank. She worked as a bank manager for 20 years but now dedicates her whole life to rescuing and saving animals in the area

During this war, Diana is splitting her time now between Israel and West Bank with dog and cat rescue.

Volunteers work alongside her as she shows them how to navigate the best way forward to save as many animals as possible.

Luckily, a lot of animals like Alvin found new homes overseas and are headed to a new life

Another way to help is to consider adopting one of the animals.

Our partner Diana can help find the right match and complete all of the details (vaccinations, pet passports, international health checks and documents, etc.)

Some dogs are waiting to go to Canada and Spain for adoption at the end of this month (from the pictures) and there are many more that would love to find a good home away from the conflict.

Here is a video of Alvin who recently arrived in Switzerland – now living his best life!

Abbot is waiting to head to Spain to meet his new family

The most heart-warming stories are of the people across Palestine and Israel who have opened their hearts and homes to help these animals during the conflict; even through the uncertainty of their own lives.

Similar to Ukraine, we found many people, who normally wouldn’t have bothered with animals, who have now become carers to those that were neglected, abandoned, or roaming the streets in danger.

People have many cats now living in their homes or in back garden sheds (as seen in the pictures) where they can feel safe while being fed and nourished.

Alvin, Abbot’s brother, is also going to Spain with him

Rony is waiting to be rehomed in Canada on 28th October

In a shelter in Gaza, a man named Sulala not only helps to keep animals fed, he has been working on reusing materials he finds to bandage up or make prosthetic limbs for animals who are immobile.

One story that starts off very sad ended on a good note.

This poor dog had been cut in an act of violence. Maggots were already infesting it. His tail still wagged when he saw the rescuers coming to his aid, even though a human did that to him.

He is now healing and eating again.

What amazes me is the number of animals who keep wagging their tails, even when in pain, as soon as they see a rescuer coming.

They still communicate with us, even if we don’t speak each other’s language :)

Animals, like humans, can either be completely traumatized by a terrible event or keep a positive outlook, even when life has been cruel to them.

No matter how overcrowded and dangerous it is, shelters are not going to turn away any abandoned animals

Keeping stocks and provisions has been extremely difficult considering some of the corridors and routes have been closed off (or can be closed at a moment’s notice).

When they are open, volunteers and rescuers gather as many supplies as possible to load into vans and trucks to bring food and medicinal aid into the shelters.

The largest fear is running out, so stockpiling is done as much as possible.

Food is rationed, but there are many, many hungry animals to feed.

While the situation is quite dire, I want readers to know that there is hope. Without support from the outside world, these missions would be limited

There are many people on the ground doing extraordinary work to help these animals. Rescue operations are happening around the clock to find every animal that has been trapped, injured, wounded or displaced from this war.

They are innocent victims also.

Brave and resilient humans risk their own lives when tracking down every animal and giving it shelter, food and medical care.

I want to personally thank all Pandas who have helped in the past (with our Ukraine campaign) and are helping now with the animal shelters in desperate need of aid across Palestine, Israel and Gaza.