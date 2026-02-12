ADVERTISEMENT

Connie Kang is an illustrator who transforms animal traits into fully realized human characters, drawing inspiration from the subtle similarities between species and personality types. Influenced in part by photographer Gerrard Gethings’ playful comparisons between pets and their owners, she began sketching characters that reimagine animals as people, guided by what she describes as “shape, language, color, and expression.”

Rather than simply anthropomorphizing animals, Kang studies their quirks, moods, and physical details, then builds human counterparts who feel believable and story-driven—like a strutting owl turned into a mafia boss or unlikely animal pairings reinterpreted as friends with contrasting styles. Fashion plays a central role in her creative process, with clothing used to echo each animal’s energy, whether sleek and elegant or bold and chaotic. Inspired by animation, gaming, and her daily life in Los Angeles, Kang’s work blends humor, style, and observation into character portraits that feel both imaginative and oddly familiar.

More info: Instagram | Etsy