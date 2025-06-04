ADVERTISEMENT

Connie Kang doesn’t just draw animals as people; she captures something specific and familiar in them, the kind of detail that makes you stop scrolling because it feels oddly true. Her illustrations are shaped by traits she notices in real animals, then reimagined through characters who feel like they have full lives off-screen. A strutting owl becomes a mafia boss. A golden retriever and a leopard turn into best friends with clashing styles, inspired by the dynamic in "Nana."

Connie explained that she builds characters based on "shape, language, color, and expression," using those small cues to create someone entirely new. Clothing plays a big role too, not just for aesthetic but for personality. "If an animal exudes sleek elegance, the human counterpart might wear something retro and chic," she said. Her work is full of that kind of storytelling, where even the most unexpected pair, a punk and a nun, can feel like they belong together. "Even though they might have different beliefs and clashing personalities, love ultimately connects them."

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

Stylized portrait capturing the quirky side of animals, featuring a bird and an expressive human-like figure with intricate details.

kangyannan

andrea-rusmane
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Reminds me of ‘Cassandra Nova’, from Marvel, but more fashionably gothic.

    #2

    Playful portrait of a woman in a lace veil surrounded by microphones, capturing the quirky side of animals by Connie Kang.

    kangyannan

    #3

    Playful portrait of an animal-inspired character wearing extravagant pink and yellow fur capturing the quirky side of animals.

    kangyannan

    #4

    Playful portrait illustration by Connie Kang capturing the quirky side of an owl with exaggerated features and expression.

    kangyannan

    #5

    Three elderly women in luxurious fur coats and hats sharing a drink in a playful animal-inspired portrait style.

    kangyannan

    #6

    Illustration of a quirky fisherman character inspired by a blue-footed booby bird wearing bright blue boots.

    kangyannan

    #7

    Playful portrait of a quirky animal wearing fashionable clothes and accessories, sitting at a table with pancakes and coffee.

    kangyannan

    #8

    Playful portraits by Connie Kang featuring a glamorous, anthropomorphized moth character in vibrant colors.

    kangyannan

    #9

    Illustration of a quirky animal portrait by Connie Kang showing a bird with human-like features and messy hair in a robe.

    kangyannan

    #10

    Playful portrait of a red panda blending with autumn leaves, capturing the quirky side of animals by Connie Kang.

    kangyannan

    #11

    Playful animal portrait showing a black dog blending in with a group of sheep, capturing the quirky side of animals.

    kangyannan

    #12

    Playful portraits by Connie Kang featuring a woman getting makeup, alongside quirky animal portrait of a gazelle with birds.

    kangyannan

    #13

    Playful portraits by Connie Kang featuring a punk man and nun with quirky animal tattoos and a raccoon with a dog.

    kangyannan

    #14

    Playful portrait by Connie Kang of a woman wearing a detailed headdress inspired by a quirky animal's features.

    kangyannan

    #15

    Illustration by Connie Kang capturing playful quirky animal portraits with expressive characters in vibrant detailed costumes.

    kangyannan

    #16

    Illustration of two characters in a dramatic pose inspired by playful portraits capturing the quirky side of animals.

    kangyannan

    #17

    Playful portrait illustration by Connie Kang of an otter-inspired character with quirky features and large glasses.

    kangyannan

