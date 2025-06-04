ADVERTISEMENT

Connie Kang doesn’t just draw animals as people; she captures something specific and familiar in them, the kind of detail that makes you stop scrolling because it feels oddly true. Her illustrations are shaped by traits she notices in real animals, then reimagined through characters who feel like they have full lives off-screen. A strutting owl becomes a mafia boss. A golden retriever and a leopard turn into best friends with clashing styles, inspired by the dynamic in "Nana."

Connie explained that she builds characters based on "shape, language, color, and expression," using those small cues to create someone entirely new. Clothing plays a big role too, not just for aesthetic but for personality. "If an animal exudes sleek elegance, the human counterpart might wear something retro and chic," she said. Her work is full of that kind of storytelling, where even the most unexpected pair, a punk and a nun, can feel like they belong together. "Even though they might have different beliefs and clashing personalities, love ultimately connects them."

More info: Instagram | Etsy