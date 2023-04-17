Mom Accidentally Texts A 35-Year-Old Man Instead Of Her Daughter, A Hilarious Interaction Ensues
We’ve all been there. You accidentally type in one digit incorrectly, and suddenly you’re on the phone with a man who has an incredibly deep voice when you attempted to call your grandmother. “Sorry, must have dialed the wrong number!”
But when these interactions happen via text, it can be a bit trickier to tell whether you’ve reached your intended audience or not. Below, you’ll find a hilarious exchange that went down between a frustrated mother and a 35-year-old man who she accidentally reached out to.
When this mother attempted to text her daughter, she was surprised by the response she received
Image credits: Matilda Wormwood (not the actual photo)
But instead of admitting that she had the wrong number, she allowed the conversation to rapidly escalate
It turned out that the mother was texting a 35-year-old man, who desperately tried to convince her that he was not her daughter
Image credits: velakskin
Jeez…poor Jess! I hope she is able to move out soon!
How stupid can 1 person be....
No wonder Jess has been doing drugs.
