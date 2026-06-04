Angelina Jolie: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Angelina Jolie
June 4, 1975
Los Angeles, California, US
51 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Angelina Jolie?
Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, widely recognized for her intense on-screen presence and passionate advocacy. Her career has consistently blended blockbuster success with deeply personal projects.
She garnered widespread attention for her Oscar-winning portrayal in the 1999 drama Girl, Interrupted, captivating audiences with a powerful, uninhibited performance. This early role firmly established her as a formidable dramatic talent.
|Full Name
|Angelina Jolie
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$120 million
|Nationality
|American, Cambodian
|Ethnicity
|German, Slovak, Dutch, French Canadian
|Education
|Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, Beverly Hills High School, New York University
|Father
|Jon Voight
|Mother
|Marcheline Bertrand
|Siblings
|James Haven
|Kids
|Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, Vivienne Marcheline
Early Life and Education
Raised in Los Angeles by her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina Jolie grew up immersed in the film world, often watching movies with her brother, James Haven. Her parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, were both actors, influencing her early interest in the craft.
Jolie later enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, where she honed her acting skills in stage productions, and attended Beverly Hills High School. She also studied directing and screenwriting during night classes at New York University.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Angelina Jolie’s personal life, including marriages to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton. Her twelve-year relationship with Brad Pitt garnered intense media scrutiny, becoming one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairings.
Jolie shares six children—Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline—with Pitt, with whom she co-parents following their divorce. She has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since.
Career Highlights
Angelina Jolie’s acting career launched with compelling performances in films like Hackers and the acclaimed television biopic Gia, for which she earned a Golden Globe Award. She secured an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role in Girl, Interrupted, solidifying her early critical success.
Her status as a global star amplified with blockbusters such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, films that collectively grossed billions worldwide. Jolie later expanded into directing, helming dramas like In the Land of Blood and Honey.
Beyond film, Jolie has channeled her influence into significant humanitarian work, serving as a Special Envoy for the UNHCR since 2012. Her tireless advocacy for refugees and conservation efforts has cemented her as a fixture in international diplomacy.
Signature Quote
“Figure out who you are separate from your family, and the man or woman you married. Find who you are in this world and what you need to feel alive.”
See Also
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