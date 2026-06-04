Who Is Angelina Jolie? Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, widely recognized for her intense on-screen presence and passionate advocacy. Her career has consistently blended blockbuster success with deeply personal projects. She garnered widespread attention for her Oscar-winning portrayal in the 1999 drama Girl, Interrupted, captivating audiences with a powerful, uninhibited performance. This early role firmly established her as a formidable dramatic talent.

Full Name Angelina Jolie Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $120 million Nationality American, Cambodian Ethnicity German, Slovak, Dutch, French Canadian Education Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, Beverly Hills High School, New York University Father Jon Voight Mother Marcheline Bertrand Siblings James Haven Kids Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, Vivienne Marcheline

Early Life and Education Raised in Los Angeles by her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina Jolie grew up immersed in the film world, often watching movies with her brother, James Haven. Her parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, were both actors, influencing her early interest in the craft. Jolie later enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute, where she honed her acting skills in stage productions, and attended Beverly Hills High School. She also studied directing and screenwriting during night classes at New York University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Angelina Jolie’s personal life, including marriages to actors Jonny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton. Her twelve-year relationship with Brad Pitt garnered intense media scrutiny, becoming one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairings. Jolie shares six children—Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline—with Pitt, with whom she co-parents following their divorce. She has not publicly confirmed another romantic partner since.

Career Highlights Angelina Jolie’s acting career launched with compelling performances in films like Hackers and the acclaimed television biopic Gia, for which she earned a Golden Globe Award. She secured an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role in Girl, Interrupted, solidifying her early critical success. Her status as a global star amplified with blockbusters such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, films that collectively grossed billions worldwide. Jolie later expanded into directing, helming dramas like In the Land of Blood and Honey. Beyond film, Jolie has channeled her influence into significant humanitarian work, serving as a Special Envoy for the UNHCR since 2012. Her tireless advocacy for refugees and conservation efforts has cemented her as a fixture in international diplomacy.