Amy Sedaris Stuns Viewers With “Transphobic” Jab During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast
Amy Sedaris speaking during a New Year's Eve broadcast, captured close-up with a microphone in hand.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Amy Sedaris Stuns Viewers With “Transphobic” Jab During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Broadcast

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Actress and comedian Amy Sedaris left viewers of CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast fuming over a “transphobic” joke.

The shimmering ball drop in Times Square, marking the beginning of the new year, has been a New York tradition for more than 100 years.

To ring in 2026, the Constellation Ball received a makeover, featuring 5,280 Waterford crystals and LED lights—nearly double the number of crystals used on the previous ball, according to One Times Square.

Highlights
  • Amy Sedaris was slammed over a joke on CNN's New Year’s Eve show viewed as transphobic by many social media users.
  • The comedian answered viewer-submitted questions during a segment of the show.
  • The moment came when Anderson Cooper asked her where “the best place to meet a man in 2026” was.
RELATED:

    Amy Sedaris sparked backlash after making a joke during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast that many labeled as “transphobic”

    Amy Sedaris smiling at an event, wearing a black jacket and white shirt, related to transphobic jab controversy on CNN.

    Amy Sedaris smiling at an event, wearing a black jacket and white shirt, related to transphobic jab controversy on CNN.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    This year’s fan-favorite broadcast featured performances by Shakira, Florence + the Machine, and Robyn, among others.

    The broadcast, co-hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen for the past nine years, was full of memorable moments.

    Among the most talked-about was Cohen’s rant about former New York City Mayor Eric Adams, which left his co-host visibly uncomfortable.

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone on stage, wearing a maroon outfit during a live event broadcast.

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone on stage, wearing a maroon outfit during a live event broadcast.

    Image credits: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images

    Many viewers also took to social media to react to a questionable joke made by Amy Sedaris, one of the stars who joined the live celebrations.

    Sedaris, known for Strangers with Candy and other comedy series, was asked by Cooper where the best place to meet a potential suitor was.

    Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen asked Sedaris where to meet a potential romantic partner in 2026

    Amy Sedaris on CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with hosts discussing a controversial transphobic jab during the show.

    Amy Sedaris on CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with hosts discussing a controversial transphobic jab during the show.

    Image credits: WallStreetMav

    “What’s the best place to meet a man in 2026?” the news anchor inquired during a segment called “Amy’s box,” in which the comedian answered viewer questions seeking advice on different scenarios.

    The Maid in Manhattan actress paused for a moment to think before answering, “I’d say in the ladies’ room, but I don’t know…where can you meet a man?”

    Her response was quickly slammed on social media, with one user declaring, “Amy is never being invited back on CNN.”

    Tweet from user handsome gretel questioning if Amy Sedaris made a transphobic joke during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Tweet from user handsome gretel questioning if Amy Sedaris made a transphobic joke during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: greatestdisease

    Tweet expressing shock at Amy Sedaris’s transphobic jab during CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast from an LGBTQ community member.

    Tweet expressing shock at Amy Sedaris’s transphobic jab during CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast from an LGBTQ community member.

    Image credits: PinedPeach

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with colorful crowd and lights in background.

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with colorful crowd and lights in background.

    Image credits: WallStreetMav

    “Did amy sedaris just made a transphobic joke? i’m going to lose it,” wrote another viewer.

    “What the hell was that comment?? To two men proudly in the LGBTQ Community too…” noted someone else.

    A separate viewer said they were “weirded out” by the comment, while another described it as “concerning.”

    “Amy Seradis really didn’t hide her transphobia there on @CNN’s New Year’s Eve show. Ouch,” read another post.

    Social media users quickly criticized her response as inappropriate and concerning

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Amy Sedaris’s transphobic jab during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Amy Sedaris’s transphobic jab during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: KindaABurner

    Tweet criticizing Amy Sedaris for a transphobic comment during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, sparking viewer backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Amy Sedaris for a transphobic comment during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, sparking viewer backlash.

    Image credits: ZaesADSB

    Meanwhile, a different group of viewers praised Sedaris’ “dark humor” and called her “hysterical.”

    At another point in the segment, the BoJack Horseman actress dropped an expletive that CNN seemingly failed to censor.

    “What’s the number one best excuse to get out of a prior commitment?” Cooper asked.

    Amy Sedaris wearing black glasses and a blazer, speaking during a televised New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN.

    Amy Sedaris wearing black glasses and a blazer, speaking during a televised New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN.

    Image credits: LateNightSeth

    “I say, nothing. Anything after ‘because’ is bulls*t,” Sedaris responded.

    The trio shared an awkward pause, with Cohen eventually breaking the silence by saying, “Well…”

    Realizing her error, Sedaris added, “Oh, I can’t say that? Sorry.”

    “What the hell was that comment?? To two men proudly in the LGBTQ Community too…” one viewer wrote

    Amy Sedaris smiling and leaning on her hand, wearing a green patterned dress in a cozy indoor setting.

    Amy Sedaris smiling and leaning on her hand, wearing a green patterned dress in a cozy indoor setting.

    Image credits: amysedaris

    Tweet screenshot showing user comment on Amy Sedaris' transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with hashtag NewYearsEve2026.

    Tweet screenshot showing user comment on Amy Sedaris' transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with hashtag NewYearsEve2026.

    Image credits: moneymc91

    Cooper and Cohen, who have been best friends for decades, later shared another awkward moment when the latter went on a rant about Eric Adams.

    With a drink in his hand, the Bravo host said, “Watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’s chaotic…”

    “Oh no. I’m out,” Cooper interjected, attempting to stop his co-host.

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone during a live broadcast, sparking transphobic controversy on CNN.

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone during a live broadcast, sparking transphobic controversy on CNN.

    Image credits: WallStreetMav

    “I just want to say…” Cohen continued, before Cooper interrupted him again and tried to walk out of frame. 

    However, the tipsy host was determined to share his thoughts about the former mayor. “He got his pardons. I’m just saying—great, you got your pardons. Go off into the sunset. We’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you’ve left us with.”

    “He can’t help himself,” Cooper remarked.

    “But I will say this, I think he maybe dented the rat population,” Cohen then quipped.

    Sedaris used an expletive that appeared to go uncensored on air

    Amy Sedaris in a black outfit with colorful collar, displaying a shocked expression during a broadcast moment.

    Amy Sedaris in a black outfit with colorful collar, displaying a shocked expression during a broadcast moment.

    Image credits: truTV

    Adams was accused of bribery, fraud, and receiving campaign contributions by foreign nationals, as per the BBC

    He allegedly accepted illegal gifts worth over $100,000 from Turkish citizens and campaign contributions from at least one Turkish government official for his 2021 mayoral election campaign.

    Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected New York City Mayor, was sworn in soon after midnight in a private ceremony in Manhattan.

    Amy Sedaris holding a sign and smiling during a TV broadcast, related to her transphobic comments on CNN New Year's Eve.

    Amy Sedaris holding a sign and smiling during a TV broadcast, related to her transphobic comments on CNN New Year's Eve.

    Image credits: NBC

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, with a blurred festive background.

    Amy Sedaris speaking into a microphone during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast, with a blurred festive background.

    Image credits: RandomTheGuy_

    Another talking point of the broadcast came when the co-hosts joked about using the same bed and compared themselves to characters in Heated Rivalry.

    The critically acclaimed series follows two rival pro hockey players who have a secret romance.

    The broadcast featured multiple viral moments, including Cohen’s joke about Heated Rivalry

    Two hosts in blue jackets during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast amid Amy Sedaris transphobic jab controversy.

    Two hosts in blue jackets during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast amid Amy Sedaris transphobic jab controversy.

    Image credits: CNN

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Amy Sedaris during CNN’s New Year's Eve broadcast with a focus on transphobic jab controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Amy Sedaris during CNN’s New Year's Eve broadcast with a focus on transphobic jab controversy.

    Image credits: VIPERnftMFER

    “Something about sleeping in your bed, it’s just, I don’t know,” Cooper said, before his friend replied, “Just the bed frame! I didn’t give you the mattress. I thought that it made us, like, closer.”

    “Like better brothers,” Cohen added, making Cooper shake his head and clarify, “This isn’t Heated Rivalry.”

    “Of the two of us, you’re Ilya, and I’m Shane,” Cohen joked.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amy Sedaris for a controversial transphobic jab during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Some viewers called Amy Sedaris’ joke “shocking” and “career-ending”
    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Amy Sedaris for a controversial transphobic jab during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: Christ15796John

    Twitter reply screenshot showing user @RonKillsRicky commenting on Amy Sedaris's awkward moment on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Twitter reply screenshot showing user @RonKillsRicky commenting on Amy Sedaris's awkward moment on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: RonKillsRicky

    Screenshot of tweets discussing Amy Sedaris being removed from CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast over a transphobic jab controversy.

    Screenshot of tweets discussing Amy Sedaris being removed from CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast over a transphobic jab controversy.

    Image credits: PinedPeach

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for offensive content and mentioning Amy Sedaris transphobic jab.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for offensive content and mentioning Amy Sedaris transphobic jab.

    Image credits: trumpdictionary

    Tweet screenshot from NSBrooklynTV replying about handwashing, related to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Tweet screenshot from NSBrooklynTV replying about handwashing, related to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: NSBrooklyn

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Amy Sedaris' humor after her transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Amy Sedaris' humor after her transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: barfield_gina

    Tweet from John Wilson commenting on repeated outspoken remarks during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast involving Amy Sedaris.

    Tweet from John Wilson commenting on repeated outspoken remarks during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast involving Amy Sedaris.

    Image credits: therealjcwilson

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing CNN, related to Amy Sedaris's transphobic jab during New Year's Eve broadcast controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing CNN, related to Amy Sedaris's transphobic jab during New Year's Eve broadcast controversy.

    Image credits: baseballgirl57

    Tweet from NightRiders68 reacting to Amy Sedaris with a career-ending honesty comment during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Tweet from NightRiders68 reacting to Amy Sedaris with a career-ending honesty comment during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: NightRiders68

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with laughing emoji.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast with laughing emoji.

    Image credits: thirtythree

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about unexpected events in 2025 and beyond, linked to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about unexpected events in 2025 and beyond, linked to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab controversy.

    Image credits: p_rander

    A tweet by user Steevzie commenting "Silly Sedaris" on a post related to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab on CNN New Year's Eve.

    A tweet by user Steevzie commenting "Silly Sedaris" on a post related to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab on CNN New Year's Eve.

    Image credits: Steevziethereal

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Amy Sedaris for a transphobic jab during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Amy Sedaris for a transphobic jab during CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: seanryanlayton

    Tweet reacting to Amy Sedaris with laughing emojis and suggestion to start a Go Fund Me after transphobic jab on CNN broadcast.

    Tweet reacting to Amy Sedaris with laughing emojis and suggestion to start a Go Fund Me after transphobic jab on CNN broadcast.

    Image credits: miserycalliope

    User comment on social media reacting to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab during CNN’s New Year's Eve broadcast.

    User comment on social media reacting to Amy Sedaris transphobic jab during CNN’s New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: halcyonecrane

    Tweet by Cyberpunk Samurai questioning a conservative comedian's roast of CNN during New Year's Eve broadcast referencing Amy Sedaris transphobic jab.

    Tweet by Cyberpunk Samurai questioning a conservative comedian's roast of CNN during New Year's Eve broadcast referencing Amy Sedaris transphobic jab.

    Image credits: Cybersamurai77

    Screenshot of a tweet by Karen Love reacting to Amy Sedaris's transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Karen Love reacting to Amy Sedaris's transphobic jab during CNN New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: loverealty4u

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Amy Sedaris's transphobic jab during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Amy Sedaris's transphobic jab during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

    Image credits: Alexilgrando

    Share on Facebook

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

