Mark Webber has not competed in Formula 1 racing for almost ten years, but the memory of his inimitable Aussie accent is still alive among racers and fans. And he is not alone - literally any American or English who has been in close contact with a representative of the Green Continent for some time will sooner or later tell you a story in the style of "do you know how they pronounce this word?"

In fact, Australian English is a unique linguistic phenomenon, one of the most distinctive varieties of the most widely spoken language on our planet. Yes, things are different in Australia. And the words to which we are so accustomed sometimes sound quite unexpectedly different there.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Toob instead of tube. My kids all pronounce YouToob instead of YouTube …

Er... I'm probably proving the point unintentionally, but how do 'tube' and 'toob' sound different? Do they pronounce it 'tyoob' or something?

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Carmel. There's another A there for a reason.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online They say Graham like "gram".

Who says which? I'm Australian and am confused as to who the OP is versus who "they" are, not at all clear....

The first British colony on the Australian continent, New South Wales, was founded in 1788, and after a little over thirty years, English scientists who came to Australia were forced to admit that a new version of the language had formed on the continent. And the more new settlers from different parts of Britain and Europe crossed the two oceans, the more different this option became.
36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online "Eeemoo". It's a goddamn EEEM-YOU!!! Drives me bats**t insane every time.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Niche... They say "nitch"

I'm American and even I think that's wrong 😅 everyone says it like that and I hate it

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Melbourne.

Americans pronounce it as it's spelt, we pronounce mel-burn.

English writer Anthony Burgess (that very guy who wrote The Clockwork Orange) described mid-twentieth-century Australian English as "a kind of petrified cockney from the Dickensian era." But at the same time, the language was strongly influenced by the languages ​​of Aboriginal Australians, and the influence of American culture in the second half of the century also did its job.

Today, according to linguists, about a third of Australians speak the so-called Broad Australian, nearly half of the population uses General Australian, and about ten percent usually maintain a conversation in Cultivated Australian. Do you want some auditory examples? For the first option just listen to, let's say, Bryan Brown or ex-Premier Minister Julia Gillard. For the second - it's enough to hear how Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe or Hugh Jackman speak. And to get acquainted with Cultivated Australian, simply watch any film with the participation of Geoffrey Rush or listen to a recording of the famous opera singer Joan Sutherland.
36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Of course there’s multiple varying accents in the US, and some of these only occur in a subset:

erb for herb

boo-ee for buoy

yuman for human

aLOOminum for aluminium

flar for flower

J. S. Back for J. S. Bach

American here - We actually spell it "aluminum." It's because of the American Chemical Society.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online *edit because apparently I need to say ~not all seppos~*

**F*****g "emoo"**. Also; Meer (mirror), squrl (squirrel), w**re movie (instead of horror), Erin when they mean Aaron, creg (craig), gram (Graham), riz-OE-toe (risotto). Nuculer... also I listen to a podcast where the guy says dragon weird, almost like draygon.

OH and when they say iron like eye-ron. And nitch instead of niche. And twot instead of twat.

How are they managing to f**k up "sentient"?

Edit to add CARRRR-mul, o-REG-a-no, and this f*****g video https://youtu.be/sa3Tl3t88Mc where they say wooder instead of water, or even their usual wahhhhderr.

The way Australians say "oregano" is closer to the original Latin pronunciation of "origanum," but it still sounds better to me to say o-REG-a-no. We tend to accent the second syllable of any word that looks foreign.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Aluminium, pecan, almond, fillet, herbs, Melbourne, Cairns

Interestingly, the final legitimization of Australian English in the minds of the Aussies themselves appeared relatively recently - in 1981, when the lexicographer Susan Butler published the first edition of the Macquarie Dictionary, which has since gone through seven reprints, and today is generally considered by universities and the legal profession to be the authoritative source on Australian English.

"There are many Englishes in the world: there's English English, or British English, there's American English, South African English, Singaporean English, Philippine English, and so on. Among those Englishes there is Australian English, which didn't really have any proper account, any proper record, of what its characteristics were," Susan Butler said in an interview with Junkee a few years before her retirement in 2017. "In those circumstances, communities can find it a little bit difficult to have a sense of what their English is, and certainly to believe in it - to believe it's a legitimate form of English."
36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Data vs Data as in Day-tah vs Dar-tar

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Solder = Sarder

I'd spell the American version more like Sodder. Perhaps it varies but I've never heard them pronounce the L.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online The differences in pronunciation don’t bother me (Australian).

The thing that blows my mind is the erosion of the correct use of English in other ways.

On accident - “on accident” is not the opposite of “on purpose”. It is “by accident” or more correctly “accidentally”. Technically purposely is most correct rather than “on purpose” but I’ll quit whilst I’m behind.

Literally - Now has an alternate definition which is basically “Figuratively” because people keep using it as a form of hyperbole when describing a dramatic reaction to an event in their life.

I could care less - By stating this it indicates you care but that level of care could be reduced. The phrase is “I couldn’t care less”. Indicating you do not care at all.

Don’t even get me started on double negatives. I blame the Rolling Stones for this one and they are British.

My daughter, who watches too much YouTube has said “on accident” a couple of times and there has been a threat of severe punishment for any further infractions.

ITYM 'a couple times', another one that bugs me.

Be that as it may, today Australian English sometimes sounds completely unusual to the American ear, and having heard it somewhere on the streets of Melbourne, some modern Dorothy definitely has the right to say: "I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore." Well, the more interesting it will be to scroll to the very end of this list and maybe add some more fascinating findings about how this or that word we are used to sounds far south of the equator.
36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online The name Megan.

Pronounced Meh-gan everywhere else.

Pronounced Mee-gan in Australia.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Aussy instead of Auzzy. Even after an Australian has just said the damn word.

And lol at the Americans trying to convince us that they don’t realllly pronounce words different.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Antarctica (they don't pronounce the first t)

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Here in the US on a certain quizzing show, the host pronounced Uluru as oo-LOO-roo. Not only that but she was *correcting* a contestant’s pronunciation.

But it’s oo-la-ROO, right?

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Kirsten being pronounced ‘Keerstin’. Ick.

Germanic origin, the i would always have been more like an ee.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online How no one is mentioning cement in here is amazing. Americans pronounce it seament as in semen instead of “Ceh-ment”

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Enquiry. Australians say en-quiry. Americans say ink-wery.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Duty - we have a tendency to pronounce it "jew-ty"

As opposed to the American 'doody', I guess?

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online I am from India. I thought I knew how to speak English when I came to Australia for the first time. Boy was I in for a total shock.
I could barely understand half the things my Aussie neighbours said if I listened to them very carefully. I have become totally Aussie now

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Craig as Creg. As a Craig it kills me

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Innernet

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online For some reason they say Dachshund as “doxund”. That is in no way close to the German it comes from.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Solder (EN) != sodder (US)

Soft-Ts (EN) vs hard-Ts (US) - tunes == choons, not toons

The massive over-emphasis on R-sounds and elimination of many L-sounds.

The many, many excuses that pop up if you mention the difference, about "that's how it used to be pronounced/spelled/etc", that are usually folk etymologies or just false.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Antarctica - “Anardica”

Temperature - “Tempichure”

Van Gogh - “Van Go”

Graham - “Gram”

Craig - “Creg”

Herb - “Erb”

Emu - “Emoo”

Koala - “Koala bear”

Aussies - “Ahssies”

Mirror - “Mir”

Squirrel - “Skwerl”

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online The way yanks pronounce “water” makes my f*****g blood boil. Wah-trr

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Caramel/car-mel and aluminium/alu-minum was the removal of a syllable really necessary?

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Buoy. Americans say "booey". Dumbest thing ever.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Azma (asthma). There was a scene in big bang theory where Leonard teases Penny "can you even spell azmuh" while butchering the pronunciation himself.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Oregano and basil have different stresses to the point that could be something else

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Erin for Aaron.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online ‘ Lever’ to sound like ‘leather’, and ‘missile’ to sound like the first syllable in ’mistletoe’.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Asperger's syndrome- US pronounce it assburgers.
It always blows my mind that they think that is an appropriate way to say that terminology.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Aluminium & saying the h in vehicle.

36 Amusing Differences Between American English And Australian English, As Shared Online Harry as Hairy

