But there are certainly some American foods that sometimes don’t get enough attention and are great in every sense of the word. When one Redditor asked what those foods are, people didn’t hold back listing the dishes that Americans got right. Scroll down to see what they are!

When it comes to food, some Americans tend to go crazy at times. You could probably find plenty of posts where people from other countries are shocked by deep frying, burger, and some other cultures that are widely spread in the United States.

#1 BBQ in the US is like no other.

#2 Tex-Mex just ain’t right in Europe. Whenever I’ve had it anyway.

#3 Pumpkin pie

#4 S’mores. Do not ever hand me a marshmallow with chocolate ganache on it, sandwiched between two digestives and tell me it’s a “s’more.” Like f**k it is. Graham crackers and a a square of milk chocolate or GTFO.

#5 Gumbo.

#6 Corn muffins. It's one of the few American foods I still make after moving away. Proper ones with buttermilk.



Also buttermilk pancakes.

#7 Mexican food.



I lknow it's not "American" but I'm from the west and every time I've lived abroad the Mexican food is the worst. When I come home I shovel my mouth full of tacos. We've probably got the best Mexican food outside of Mexico/Central/South America.

#8 Boiled peanuts! We do them either regular plain salted or Cajun style. I have a slow cooker and it takes about 12 hours to make. Sit on the porch with a cup of hot boiled peanuts, ice cold beer and enjoy the simple things in life.



If you want to make them, you need raw or green peanuts. Roasted will not work. Wash them in water until the water runs clear. Then fill up a slow cooker or big pot, season with whatever you want and boil until done. Slow cooker takes about 12 hours on high and boiling in a big pot takes about 6 hours. They’re done when they are the same texture as cooked beans since it is a legume after all. Not crunchy or raw tasting and “al dente”.

#9 Biscuits and sausage gravy with lots of black pepper

#10 I’d say anything Cajun or Creole. I want to spend a week in the gulf coast just eating food until I groan, sleeping it off and then doing it again.

#11 Key Lime Pie.

#12 Since it’s Thanksgiving week, I’ll put Pecan Pie on the list.



And honestly, if you’ve been to the South for any amount of time, you’ll realize not many places outside of the South get it right lol.



Funny you mention spinach dip. Ours didn’t make it to Thanksgiving…Hopefully she’ll make more haha



Speaking of dip, one thing Euro gets right is baguettes. The best baguette we have here is two hours away. Why? Why can we not make decent baguettes here lol

#13 Green Chile Cheeseburger. We have a Green Chile Cheeseburger Trail in New Mexico. The hunt for the best one is as good as finding the best one ha ha

#14 The one thing i crave when I'm overseas is chocolate chip cookies.

#15 Creamed spinach - the luxe version they serve in fancy steakhouses.

#16 This is shared with Canada but maple syrup. I’ve tried birch syrup in Europe before but it has a very different flavor that has its own merits. Candies made from maple syrup such as fudge are a real treat and of course it’s hard to beat on buttermilk waffles, pancakes, or French toast.

#17 Honestly, brownies. I don’t know what it is but I’ve never had a brownie in another country (excluding the brownies my Canadian friend makes) that tastes like a brownie. It sounds silly because there are a million ways to make them and I’ve had everything from super fudgey to cakey brownies in the US and they’re just not the same elsewhere. It just seems like chocolate cake here in Spain even when billed as a brownie. That’s just my experience though and I’m absolutely not saying they don’t exist elsewhere! I’d be curious to hear if others have the same perspective or if you’ve had a good one outside of the US!

#18 Can't believe nobody said Chili

#19 The US has plenty of high quality cheese. Why do Europeans eat one Kraft single and assume that’s all we have?

#20 American Chinese food. Nothing like it.

#21 Queso! With the 100% disclaimer that I have not had cheese dip in mexico.



But I still dream of that texan queso. I love fondue and similar melted cheese dishes but that one… hoh boy

#22 "E.g. sorry to say but US looses on the cheese competitions,"



Best blue cheese in the world, several years in a row, according to the European competitions - Rogue River Blue, from Central Point, Oregon.



Shout out to my neighbors! *(Shakes fist American-ly)* Whoop, whoop!

#23 Buffalo Wings

#24 Grits

#25 Been to steakhouses around the world. Nothing compares to a properly cooked Ribeye or NY strip from a great steakhouse in the US.

#26 Ranch dressing

#27 Breakfast. I got back from a week long trip to the states a couple of days ago and the best thing was the simple breakfast. Almost any diner could give you credible versions of any combination of simple breakfast foods at a reasonable price. Marvellous.

#28 Burgers. Whatever is sold as a burger in your country does not compare to any burger any American would make at home.

#29 Agree with a lot of food listed here, but American fusion foods are my favorite. The kind that combines two American-ized or regional foods into one? Like bulgogi tacos, birria ramen, pastrami dumplings, or like most Hawaiian food. It’s the kind of thing that happens naturally here, when so many cultures are mixed together, and it’s delicious.

#30 Depends on your definition of food, but the US has the best craft beer industry in the world. In Europe, the styles are very traditional. You’ll see lots of “we’ve been brewing this same beer in our village for 400 years” and so on. It’s really good beer, but you won’t find the same variety of styles.



In other continents like Asia, Africa, and South America; light lagers are dominant.



The US is crazy. Huge amounts of variety with innovation taking precedence over tradition. It’s more like “we wanted to see what a peanut butter flavored beer tasted like, so we made it”. There’s a ton of experimentation going on. Other countries have growing craft breweries of their own, but the movement started in the US and it’s still the most developed here.

#31 Coney dogs- a Michigan specialty of a Greek gravy with ground beef heart onto of a hot dog with onions and mustard

#32 Mac and cheese. Specifically made by Black people. I'm sure I'll be tagged as racist for this, and I know mac and cheese is tagged as generally Southern, but soul food mac and cheese cannot be beat.

#33 Italian beefs and mission burritos

#34 BBQ (not grilling, but slow cooked / smoked BBQ)



NY itself with reinventions of foods from the mother land provides:



NY Style Pizza - It's not italy, nor is it supposed to be, but it's pretty amazing when done right (could argue Chicago Style pizza as well for a different approach that can't be found elsewhere).



Kosher and Kosher style delis, specifically Pastrami/Corned Beef and other such sandwiches (Canada has great "smoked meat" but much of Canada and the US has cultural and culinary overlap).



NY Bagels (our breads in general fall so short of other countries... heck I love going to Mexico for the bread and pastries!... but Bagels we do right in a select few areas).

#35 American-style sushi in general with the saucy over-the-top rolls is a thing of beauty (though correct me if I’m misattributing it to the States). The Lion King Roll (California topped with salmon and a house sauce, usually a riff on a spicy mayo with masago, and baked) will forever be one of my comfort foods.



I love all sorts of traditional sushi too, but when I’m outside of CA, American-style sushi is one of the things I miss most. When my relatives from Taiwan visit, it’s one of the stops they request because while authentic sushi is easily accessible, big American-style rolls are relatively rare over there.