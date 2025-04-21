ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, when you grow up in a certain culture, you learn its customs and get accustomed to its lifestyle and all the things. And for a while, when you don't know any better, it's normal to assume that the whole world operates the same as your culture.

Then, you learn that sometimes the things you consider to be absolutely normal aren't normal at all somewhere else. Today, we'll focus on such revelations that American people had after talking to foreign folks. And let's just say, these are pretty entertaining examples.

More info: Reddit

#1

Cashier in a supermarket wearing a mask and gloves, scanning items, illustrating American grocery shopping habits. Requiring cashiers to stand up. 


It seemed normal when I lived in the US, but now that I'm in Spain and see cashiers sitting down I wonder why they can't in the US.

foo_bar_qaz , aleksandarlittlewolf Report

When I first learnt that in the USA cashiers are not allowed for their whole shift to sit down, I was like "Wow, how cruel!".

    #2

    A person wrapped in a blanket, using a laptop, highlighting American habits while feeling unwell. Employers having to approve sick time. Apparently in other countries, your doctor decides how long you have to take off and you employer just HAS to honor it.

    Eudonidano , freepik Report

    #3

    Medical professional in scrubs holding urine sample and test strips, illustrating weird practices. D**g testing. I've worked various jobs since 13 years old and never even heard about the concept, except for convicted fellons coming back from detention leave or something like that.

    Then I work in US and my boss is like "Well obviously I'm gonna have to check your p**s before you can sort parcels".

    That_Attempt_7014 , freepik Report

    We can thank Regan, the 80's, and a helicopter crash for this one. It's now a huge profitable industry so we have to carry on the d**g war as a cover. 🙄

    If you’re from somewhere else besides the United States of America, throughout your life, you have probably noticed that the world is relatively America-centered. For instance, if you look up the statistics of something, you will often get results about the American population. 

    Let’s do a quick experiment. We came up with a random question – “How much bread do people eat?” – and added the word “statistics” when Googling it. And guess what? The first thing that popped up was statistics about bread consumption in the United States. To prove our point, you can do a little experiment on your own – maybe you can prove that only our search engine algorithm shows American results first. 
    #4

    A passionate man with glasses and a megaphone, symbolizing unique American expressions. How loud we talk.

    rhadamenthes , Lara Jameson Report

    #5

    Person counting U.S. dollars at a desk with papers, reflecting an interesting American habit. Figuring out your taxes. What do you owe? I don’t know. Does the government? Yes. Will they just tell you? No, go figure it out, but if you get it wrong you’re in trouble.

    Drstamwell , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #6

    A doctor uses a stethoscope on a patient in a medical office, illustrating a common American healthcare practice. When I moved to Japan, I was shocked that people would go to the doctor for a cold. To me it was normal to avoid the hospital at all costs unless there was something really serious going on.

    ghost_in_the_potato , syda_productions Report

    Either way, it doesn’t change the fact that American culture is seeping its way into other cultures, and it’s been happening for a while now. In fact, there’s a whole term for it – Americanization

    Let’s take a look at cinema to grasp the lengths of Americanization. Since around the 1910s, American cinema (or simply said, Hollywood) has dominated the market. The majority of the top 50 highest-grossing films of all time have been fully or partially made in the United States or at least were financed by their production companies. 
    #7

    American breakfast with pancakes, eggs, bacon, and coffee, highlighting unique dining customs. The size of our meal portions.

    landon10smmns , Mary West Report

    #8

    Soft drink dispenser with multiple soda options, highlighting a unique American cultural aspect. Free refills.

    IntrudingAlligator , fajri nugroho Report

    #9

    Teens in a school hallway, chatting, reflecting on American cultural habits. Active shooter drills :/.

    RecoverMinimum5936 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Of course, not everything is all because of cinema; there are plenty of other players too, like businesses and commercials. Brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Subway, Starbucks, Burger King, and KFC having places all around the world and being widely popular there shows how much soft power American culture can have. 

    These are just a few examples. Basically, people worldwide get easily exposed to American fashion, scenery, lifestyle, and customs, sometimes without even realizing they do. And that means Americanization has succeeded in its task. 
    #10

    Two mugs of dark beer with foam on a table, highlighting quirky American dining habits. I learned that root beer is something a lot of people from other countries don't like.

    HornetParticular6625 , user15285612 Report

    More for me, I love it. Depending on the brand, of course. Goes great with vanilla ice cream, too.

    #11

    Sink with vegetable peels and strainer, highlighting an American kitchen habit. Having a garbage disposal in the sink.

    CloudySkye93 , korrawinj Report

    #12

    American flags waving on poles against a blue sky, highlighting cultural symbols noticed by non-Americans. I didn't notice how many flags Americans have around until I left America. Other countries don't have giant national flags at their car dealerships. .

    daintyladyfingers , Karl Callwood Report

    While we non-Americans notice Americanization, within the US, there’s a thing called Americentrism. People tend to assume that their American culture is more important than others and/or judge everything they encounter by its standards. 

    In today’s list, you’ll find plenty of examples of things that are kind of related to Americentrism. To be more specific, it’s full of things Americans thought were completely normal for everyone until they talked with someone from a foreign country. 
    #13

    Person with an American flag, hand on heart, wearing a denim jacket, symbolizing patriotism. The pledge of allegiance.

    Verylazyperson , freepik Report

    #14

    Person holding a small bowl of white sauce, highlighting American culinary habits that might seem unusual internationally. Ranch dressing.

    OxymoronicHomosapien , kroshka__nastya Report

    Some of it is ok and some of it is just nasty oil flavored with garbage.

    #15

    Children in Halloween costumes holding pumpkins, showcasing American traditions. The fact that the Halloween holiday is sooo popular here with both kids and adults. .

    Buffyverse22 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    As you will see, this collection includes things like having your country’s flag seemingly all around, date arrangement, amounts of sugar in food, and so on. We won’t spoil more – you’ll see for yourself. 

    Well, there’s a reason why people say that meeting people from other cultures is important for an individual’s personal development – it opens up a whole different world, one you wouldn’t be able to grasp without learning about it firsthand. This list is full of instances where this proved to be right. 

    So, enjoy it, upvote, and if you have any similar examples yourself, leave them in the comments!
    #16

    Box of assorted candy bars, highlighting American chocolate brands in a colorful arrangement. The amount of sugar that's in our food. Like ALL of our food has it in some capacity. I worked with foreign students every summer in hs and they always wondered why our food was so sweet. I didn't realize it until I traveled and ate at non-americanized places.

    Responsible_Ad_2859 , Denny Müller Report

    #17

    American gun store facade with brick exterior and signs, highlighting cultural differences. The widespread availability of guns.

    pm_fun_science_facts , Rusty Clark Report

    I once came across a store that was a combination of firearms, doomsday prepper supply, and Christian merchandise. The window paint on the store front was, something....

    #18

    Peanut butter and jelly sandwich on a plate, showcasing an American classic dish. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. 

    Edit for response: comments seem to be in line with my experience. Subset of Brits like em too, and some South American representation. Apparently Colombia is a big peanut butter exporter but their home consumption is low.

    I lived and worked in continental Europe for several years and it was definitely seen as weird there.

    pantherrecon , Anna Jakutajc-Wojtalik Report

    #19

    American soldier in uniform stands in front of a US flag, highlighting cultural aspects unique to Americans. The over the top patriotism.

    nitrothrowaway1956 , Sharefaith Report

    #20

    Police officers in Portland gathered around patrol car, highlighting unique American aspects. Plainclothes cops and speed traps. My friend from abroad said “how can you ask them for help if they don’t identify themselves??” And I was like oh you sweet summer lamb that’s not what cops are for!

    eatmypencils , Wesley Mc Lachlan Report

    "I thought you said the law was powerless to help? Yes, powerless to help, not to punish." -Some Simpsons episode

    #21

    Electric kettle and mug on a kitchen counter, depicting a common item Americans find unusual in non-American contexts. Not having a electric kettle for making hot water. We like the inefficient stovetop method.

    Terrible_Ad_4150 , goffkein Report

    I've never had much use for one because I don't consume hot drinks often. My apartment in Beijing came with one, but I rarely use it.

    #22

    Tylenol Rhume box on a table, highlighting items Americans find unusual when viewed by non-Americans. Medicine ads. Got so used to filtering put the side effects not realizing how absurd it sounds until I saw a post about it years ago.

    Nubsta5 , Erik Mclean Report

    #23

    Sunlight casts shadows on a white door and beige carpet, creating a pattern often unnoticed by Americans. The gap under bathroom doors, I guess?

    pelvicfractures , ham_mom Report

    #24

    Man working under a blue car at an outdoor event, highlighting unique American habits. DIY auto repair is a common hobby in the US and completely foreign to Indians. I had a co-worker who immigrated to New Jersey from India and he was so enthralled by the idea, he ended up with like 10 cars in his backyard and works on them every weekend.

    DowntownPea9504 , Klaudiusz Pietroszek Report

    #25

    A tip in dollars left on a restaurant table, highlighting American customs. Tipping is expected and often seen as part of a worker's salary, but in many other countries, service charges are included in the bill, and tipping isn't as common or even expected.

    shakyrealm , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #26

    Close-up of cinnamon rolls, highlighting a unique American pastry popular for breakfast or dessert. Eating tons of cinnamon. Was hanging out with a french au pair, who commented about " Americans and their cinnamon "

    I thought everyone loved cinnamon. Lol.

    Impossible_One_6658 , freepik Report

    #27

    Calendar opened to January with eyeglasses on top, highlighting unique American habits. The way we arrange our dates. Month, day, year. Most of the rest of the world arranges it day, month, year.

    Craxin , Leeloo The First Report

    #28

    Woman in a blue shirt looking stressed with paperwork, symbolizing American experiences perceived as odd by others. Barely taking a week off in one stretch during the year….

    billyvray , freepik Report

    #29

    Woman in an office, smiling and holding a clipboard, representing American experiences shared internationally. Smiling at everyone. It's basic politeness here but in other places it's seen as strange.

    WindDriedPuffin , Getty Images Report

    #30

    Man in beige hoodie and pants, leaning against a tiled wall, representing American style in casual settings. Leaning! I visited Italy and asked someone how they knew I was American and they said it’s because Americans are always finding something to lean on.

    hahaumhey , Monstera Production Report

    #31

    American highway overpass with multiple lanes and interchanges, showcasing complex road design seen from above. As a Dutch person, i personally find it strange that American infrastructure seems so far behind compared to other first world countries. As a rich country who claims to be the greatest in the world you would expect some more advanced planning and investments.

    vleeslucht , RDNE Stock project Report

    #32

    Americans at a lively house party with red cups, chatting and enjoying snacks on a cozy couch. Having set start and end times for parties. Like “you’re invited to celebrate little Steve from 3-5 pm on x day”. In most Latin countries it’s “come celebrate from 3 to whenever everyone leaves (which could be 3 am even for a kids party).

    Add to that only inviting 1 child to a kids party. In most Latin countries if you invite 1 child you can assume their whole family will assist. Like most parents will not just drop off their kid and leave, they’ll stay for the party along with any siblings the kid may have.

    Alive_Helicopter6958 , cottonbro studio Report

    #33

    Man in airport reading travel documents, carrying a bag, illustrating American travel behavior. It was in the 1980's when I went on a one week vacation to Switzerland and realized that most of the world gets more than two week's vacation per year.

    I recall the hotel manager asking me how long my stay would be and I bragged "I'm here for a week"! He asked where I was going after and I said "Back to work". He was shocked that I had so little free time. He was right.

    Kooky-Language-6095 , standret Report

    #34

    Hand holding a cracked egg with yolk, showcasing an American kitchen habit that might seem unusual to non-Americans. We wash and subsequently have to refrigerate our eggs.

    MRSRN65 , EyeEm Report

    As an American, I have never washed my eggs, nor have I ever seen anyone do it. Refrigerate, yes, but wash? Why?

