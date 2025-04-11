ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, even the most brilliant script can't overcome a casting disaster. We've all experienced that disappointment—settling in for what promises to be a great film or show, only to watch a miscast actor struggle through a role that clearly belongs to someone else. These casting missteps happen for all sorts of reasons: studio pressure to hire a big name, directors blinded by star power, or sometimes just plain bad judgment.

What makes these misfires especially frustrating is imagining what might have been with the right performer in place. From wooden deliveries in emotional scenes to accents that wander across continents, these 30 performances remind us that casting truly is an art form. When it fails, even the most promising projects can collapse under the weight of an actor who simply doesn't fit the part they've been given.