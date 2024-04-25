Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong
Social Issues

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Nowadays, it feels like everything costs an arm and a leg, from things people do to treat themselves to the daily necessities in life.

The latter is what TikToker Amber Cimiotti discussed in a video that went viral. She shared that in her opinion, people nowadays have to pay for many important things in life that were previously naturally occurring, and quite a few netizens seemed to agree. Scroll down to find Amber’s thoughts below.

Amber believes that many basic human needs have been paywalled in the US

Image credits: ciaoamberc

In many cities, getting exercise as you go about your day is not easy, if at all possible

Image credits: Sadettin Dogan / pexels (not the actual photo)

As Americans, we’ve removed everything we actually need in daily life, like exercise, talking to friends, connecting with people, spending time with our kids. We’ve taken all of the naturally occurring things out of life, and made it so that those things can only be achieved by a therapy session, by an activity that we have to pay for.

There’s not many places, neighborhoods and cities where it’s super easy to walk everywhere, where you can get a lot of natural exercise, whether it’s walking to and from your house or to the grocery stores. This just doesn’t exist for most people now, so you have to wake up earlier, on your lunch break or after work, you have to go to the gym so you can get in your exercise.

People often need to pay to get human connection

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Image credits: ciaoamberc

Talking. People are meant to just talk nonstop, but now we live really isolated and then, when you are talking, you’re probably at work in your professional mode. But people are meant to share their struggles, their stories, everyday things constantly, all the time. And we’re not doing that.

Image credits: George Pak / pexels (not the actual photo)

And what do you see happening? Nowadays everybody needs a therapist. Yes, therapy is needed for some things. But most people just need to be talking to people way more. And I don’t mean like trolling on the internet.

Kids’ activities, too, nowadays require more money

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Image credits: ciaoamberc

Kid stuff. There used to be kids running around neighborhoods all the time, parents didn’t have to pay all this extra money to do activities so their kids can be involved in things, parents didn’t have to drive all over the place. No, they opened their door and there was kids everywhere.

Image credits: Antonius Ferret / pexels (not the actual photo)

But now that doesn’t exist. So we do need to pay for activities. We need to do special things, we need to be driving our kids all around.

Eating healthy in the US, according to Amber, is a part-time job

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Image credits: ciaoamberc

Eating healthy food in America is a part-time job, if not a full-time job, between trying to find the right food, reading all the labels, understanding, reteaching what minerals and herbs and all these natural things in earth that help us. It would all be so much easier if we just had healthy food in general.

Image credits: Franki Chamaki / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The point is when things don’t happen naturally in your day and you need to take extra energy to achieve basic things like healthy food, exercise, talking to friends, which helps regulate emotions and things like that. When you have to build those into therapy sessions, exercise sessions, hobbies, reading 17 books, of course you’ll be tired.

The TikToker’s video was viewed nearly 440k times on the platform

@ciaoamberc #america #culture #family #friends #parenting #society ♬ original sound – Ciao AmberC

Fellow netizens shared their views in the comments

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Woman Is Fed Up With Having To Pay For Basic Human Necessities, Shows Where The USA Went Wrong

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"People are meant to just talk nonstop" ....what? "But people are meant to share their struggles, their stories, everyday things constantly, all the time." ....what?!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
mrs_leto avatar
intermezzono1
intermezzono1
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ehh. kids can still play outside, you just need to stop being lazy and put then in front of smartphones. also, i dont think any generation has ever shared so many of their "struggles" like they do now. wtf does she want with more talking? nothing here makes sense

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
rob-kneepkens avatar
Power puff scientist
Power puff scientist
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so tired of complaining tiktokers who say s**t like i cant even take a walk

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
