50 Stunning Interior Design Ideas That Will Take Your House To Another Level
Given how much time most of us spend at home, it's a shame most of us live in small, boring homes or apartments. If home is where the heart is, these interior design ideas will ensure that your heart stays happy!
Some of these interior design ideas are grand, sweeping, expensive installations, but for those of us without the money to spare, there are smaller home decorating ideas too that are still doable and will give your home a personal and unique design. And for those of us who live in city apartments, there are also plenty of home decor ideas that will help you save space!
If you have a cool picture of a brilliant piece of modern design that you think should be on this list, then be sure to add it! Upvote your favorite ideas and modern architecture pieces as well.
Lowered Reading Room With Glass Walls
Glass Floor Over Water
Love it! Be lying down watching sea creatures swim by all day.
Ceiling Library
It's nice but I can imagine, that having the ladder constantly in the way is quite annoying
Space-Saving Stairs
Secret Treehouse Play Room
Old Tower Clock Window
Glass River Table
Stained-Glass Door Made Of Pantone Swatches
Reading Nook
Glow-In-The-Dark Wall Murals
Moss Wall In Bathroom
I look at this, and all I can think is that spiders would love it - and I hate spiders!
Beautiful Rock Wall Art
Chandelier That Turns Your Room Into A Forest
Fiber Optic Starry Night Sky Bathroom Floor
They should have chosen a polished concrete floor so the lights were random, not set into the grout.
Indoor Treehouse
Tree Inside A Livingroom
Cosmic Wall Mural
M.C. Escher-Inspired Interlocking Wooden Floor
Sparkling Prism Table
Wonder if the light hits it just right could it set the place on fire?
"Better View" Blinds
Colorful Rug
Hammock-like Bathtub
kinda cute but not very useful to shallow i like deep tubs.
Pirate Ship Bed
Cool for the kid, not so cool for the parents who has to make the bed/change the linen. And what if/when the kid has an "accident" in bed?
Ammonite Washbasin
Window Seat
Hidden, Rotating Bookshelf Door (w/tv)
Hammock Over Stairs
Trust your housemates not to get drunk and, for a laugh....
Fireplace From The Depths Of The Sea
House Built Around A Tree
Wood Log Table
Yellow Submarine Bathroom
Family Tree Wall Decal
Rippling Liquid Illusion Wall
Steampunk Blimp Lamp
Reading Room In Rotterdam
Galaxy Rug
Bicycle Sink
i think that is very cool and a unique way of using your old things
Under The Apple Tree Canopy Bed
Floor Moon Lamp
Skateboard House
Glass Floor Over Open Shaft In Bathroom
Just Give Your Kids Thousands Of Stickers And See What Happens
Optical Illusion Marker Floor
Headboard For Book Lovers
This Tree Is Made With Safety Glass Every Piece Of Glass Was Individually Glued ....
Mexican Art Deco Inspired Kitchen Tile Backsplash By Farin "mema" Greer Of Villagemuse.org
These designs are very helpful in achieving a nice and unique design for your home. I also want to share how I found high-quality decorating products and artistic designs from American Retail . If you plan to decorate your home, get what you need from them!
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE the Yellow Submarine bathroom!!! The Rippling Liquid Illusion Wall is cool too!
Awesome collection! I'd love to incorporate at least half of these interior ideas at home!