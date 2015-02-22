ADVERTISEMENT

Given how much time most of us spend at home, it's a shame most of us live in small, boring homes or apartments. If home is where the heart is, these interior design ideas will ensure that your heart stays happy!

Some of these interior design ideas are grand, sweeping, expensive installations, but for those of us without the money to spare, there are smaller home decorating ideas too that are still doable and will give your home a personal and unique design. And for those of us who live in city apartments, there are also plenty of home decor ideas that will help you save space!

If you have a cool picture of a brilliant piece of modern design that you think should be on this list, then be sure to add it! Upvote your favorite ideas and modern architecture pieces as well.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Lowered Reading Room With Glass Walls

Lowered Reading Room With Glass Walls Shares stats

imgur.com Report

Final score:
290points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Glass Floor Over Water

Glass Floor Over Water Shares stats

imgur.com Report

Final score:
280points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Ceiling Library

Ceiling Library Shares stats

Travis Price Architects Report

Final score:
277points
Add photo comments
POST
ana_radulovic avatar
AnaRadulovic
AnaRadulovic
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's nice but I can imagine, that having the ladder constantly in the way is quite annoying

Vote comment up
28
28points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Space-Saving Stairs

Space-Saving Stairs Shares stats

Report

Final score:
254points
Add photo comments
POST
lu.hansson avatar
LuHansson
LuHansson
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's a cool concept until someone forgets to close a drawer and you fall head over heels over it and break your neck

Vote comment up
82
82points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Secret Treehouse Play Room

Secret Treehouse Play Room Shares stats

Jorge Simos Report

Final score:
253points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Old Tower Clock Window

Old Tower Clock Window Shares stats

David Walentas Report

Final score:
243points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Glass River Table

Glass River Table Shares stats

Greg Klassen Report

Final score:
232points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Stained-Glass Door Made Of Pantone Swatches

Stained-Glass Door Made Of Pantone Swatches Shares stats

studio.arminblasbichler.com Report

Final score:
218points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Reading Nook

Reading Nook Shares stats

Bernardo Rodrigues Report

Final score:
216points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Glow-In-The-Dark Wall Murals

Glow-In-The-Dark Wall Murals Shares stats

Shares stats Glow-In-The-Dark Wall Murals

Bogi Fabian Report

Final score:
215points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Moss Wall In Bathroom

Moss Wall In Bathroom Shares stats

yacineaziz.com Report

Final score:
208points
Add photo comments
POST
brooke_sifferman avatar
BrookeSifferman
BrookeSifferman
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I look at this, and all I can think is that spiders would love it - and I hate spiders!

Vote comment up
38
38points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Beautiful Rock Wall Art

Beautiful Rock Wall Art Shares stats

Ancient Art Of Stone Report

Final score:
192points
Add photo comments
POST
theresaaslett avatar
Ashtree
Ashtree
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just beautiful. But such a dust trap (and I can't help thinking of the spiders that would love to live inside all those crevices!)

Vote comment up
40
40points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Chandelier That Turns Your Room Into A Forest

Chandelier That Turns Your Room Into A Forest Shares stats

Hilden & Diaz Report

Final score:
187points
Add photo comments
POST
dick_noorlander avatar
Noor
Noor
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it a bit wrong to want this to see if it will evoke some real fear of monsters in your little one??

Vote comment up
36
36points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Fiber Optic Starry Night Sky Bathroom Floor

Fiber Optic Starry Night Sky Bathroom Floor Shares stats

Baldr Report

Final score:
187points
Add photo comments
POST
alexandraswift avatar
AlexandraSwift
AlexandraSwift
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should have chosen a polished concrete floor so the lights were random, not set into the grout.

Vote comment up
24
24points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Indoor Treehouse

Indoor Treehouse Shares stats

Natasha Smith Report

Final score:
187points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Tree Inside A Livingroom

Tree Inside A Livingroom Shares stats

Theo Home Designing Report

Final score:
159points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Cosmic Wall Mural

Cosmic Wall Mural Shares stats

thegadgetflow.com Report

Final score:
156points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

M.C. Escher-Inspired Interlocking Wooden Floor

M.C. Escher-Inspired Interlocking Wooden Floor Shares stats

evolulignum.blogspot.no Report

Final score:
154points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Sparkling Prism Table

Sparkling Prism Table Shares stats

John Foster Report

Final score:
154points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_craig_bridges avatar
LauraBridges
LauraBridges
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder if the light hits it just right could it set the place on fire?

Vote comment up
27
27points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

"Better View" Blinds

"Better View" Blinds Shares stats

Elina Aalto Report

Final score:
153points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Colorful Rug

Colorful Rug Shares stats

Sonya Winner Report

Final score:
148points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Hammock-like Bathtub

Hammock-like Bathtub Shares stats

Splinter Works Report

Final score:
143points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Pirate Ship Bed

Pirate Ship Bed Shares stats

twincitiesremodeler.com Report

Final score:
91points
Add photo comments
POST
damienmcdallydally avatar
DamienMcDallydally
DamienMcDallydally
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cool for the kid, not so cool for the parents who has to make the bed/change the linen. And what if/when the kid has an "accident" in bed?

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Ammonite Washbasin

Ammonite Washbasin Shares stats

hightech-design-products.com Report

Final score:
88points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Window Seat

Window Seat Shares stats

Report

Final score:
86points
Shams Zain
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Hidden, Rotating Bookshelf Door (w/tv)

Hidden, Rotating Bookshelf Door (w/tv) Shares stats

Report

Final score:
78points
Adam Pipkin
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Hammock Over Stairs

Hammock Over Stairs Shares stats

Shares stats Hammock Over Stairs

ooda.eu Report

Final score:
68points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Fireplace From The Depths Of The Sea

Fireplace From The Depths Of The Sea Shares stats

fuckyeahnerdpr0n.tumblr.com Report

Final score:
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

House Built Around A Tree

House Built Around A Tree Shares stats

Shares stats House Built Around A Tree

A. Masow Design Studio Report

Final score:
52points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Wood Log Table

Wood Log Table Shares stats

John Houshmand Report

Final score:
47points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Yellow Submarine Bathroom

Yellow Submarine Bathroom Shares stats

Anthony Lindsey Report

Final score:
47points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Family Tree Wall Decal

Family Tree Wall Decal Shares stats

etsy.com Report

Final score:
44points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Rippling Liquid Illusion Wall

Rippling Liquid Illusion Wall Shares stats

imgur.com Report

Final score:
43points
Add photo comments
POST
dick_noorlander avatar
Noor
Noor
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how much does anyone want to bet that 99 of the 100 people who walk in will touch the wall to see if it is rippled or smooth??

Vote comment up
31
31points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Steampunk Blimp Lamp

Steampunk Blimp Lamp Shares stats

6 Sense Report

Final score:
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Reading Room In Rotterdam

Reading Room In Rotterdam Shares stats

Report

Final score:
36points
Горан Чеко
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Galaxy Rug

Galaxy Rug Shares stats

Schoenstaub Report

Final score:
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Bicycle Sink

Bicycle Sink Shares stats

Benjamin Bullins Report

Final score:
34points
Add photo comments
POST
astone4558 avatar
astone4558
astone4558
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think that is very cool and a unique way of using your old things

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Under The Apple Tree Canopy Bed

Under The Apple Tree Canopy Bed Shares stats

Etsy Report

Final score:
34points
Buy Now
Add photo comments
POST
KellyAnnSowers avatar
KellyRane
KellyRane
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it all but the Skull above the bed it looks tacky.

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Floor Moon Lamp

Floor Moon Lamp Shares stats

fancy.com Report

Final score:
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Skateboard House

Skateboard House Shares stats

Pierre Andre Senizergues Report

Final score:
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Glass Floor Over Open Shaft In Bathroom

Glass Floor Over Open Shaft In Bathroom Shares stats

Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Report

Final score:
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Just Give Your Kids Thousands Of Stickers And See What Happens

Just Give Your Kids Thousands Of Stickers And See What Happens Shares stats

Shares stats Just Give Your Kids Thousands Of Stickers And See What Happens Shares stats Just Give Your Kids Thousands Of Stickers And See What Happens

Yayoi Kusama Report

Final score:
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Optical Illusion Marker Floor

Optical Illusion Marker Floor Shares stats

Shares stats Optical Illusion Marker Floor

Heike Weber Report

Final score:
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Headboard For Book Lovers

Headboard For Book Lovers Shares stats

Report

Final score:
5points
Add photo comments
POST
dawn.knapp.94 avatar
DawnKnapp
DawnKnapp
Community Member
8 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A real book lover would Never desecrate books in that manner.

Vote comment up
52
52points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

This Tree Is Made With Safety Glass Every Piece Of Glass Was Individually Glued ....

This Tree Is Made With Safety Glass Every Piece Of Glass Was Individually Glued .... Shares stats

Report

Final score:
1point
Yvette Gagnon
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Mexican Art Deco Inspired Kitchen Tile Backsplash By Farin "mema" Greer Of Villagemuse.org

Mexican Art Deco Inspired Kitchen Tile Backsplash By Farin "mema" Greer Of Villagemuse.org Shares stats

Report

Final score:
-1point
Farin Greer
Add photo comments
POST
calebnroberts132 avatar
caleb roberts
caleb roberts
Community Member
2 years ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These designs are very helpful in achieving a nice and unique design for your home. I also want to share how I found high-quality decorating products and artistic designs from American Retail . If you plan to decorate your home, get what you need from them!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

This submission is hidden. Click here to view.

#48

This submission is hidden. Click here to view.

#49

This submission is hidden. Click here to view.

ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!