The ease of travel to Belize is one reason the country and San Pedro are such popular destinations. Another reason is all the activities you can do: from snorkeling to scuba diving to sailing the crystal-clear waters along the 2nd largest barrier reef in the world.

If water is not your thing, you can drive around the whole island in your golf cart, catch a flight tour to see the Great Blue Hole, bar hop, go birdwatching, relax on a beach, try the local cuisine, explore the artisan’s market, indulge in the local chocolate, spend the day at Secret Beach, or attend karaoke or trivia night at a bar.

You might want to book your stay at specific times if you want to catch Carnival in February, Easter in April, Lobsterfest in July, or New Year’s Eve (complete with fireworks!). Whether you want an active vacation with world-class diving, a relaxing time at the beach with a cocktail in hand, or a mix of rest and action, San Pedro, Belize won’t disappoint you!