3Kviews
I Visited San Pedro In Belize And Here Are 25 Photo Highlights From My Trip
3Kviews
Legend has it, Madonna’s song “La Isla Bonita” is about San Pedro, Belize. Whether that is true or not, you often hear the addictive tune as you walk around the charming coastal town, shop in the local boutiques, or have lunch at a beachfront restaurant.
San Pedro is located on the island of Ambergris Caye in Belize, which is both a Caribbean and a Central American country. The island is only 25 miles by 1 mile wide but it is a thriving place that offers many activities and celebrations, and is an increasingly popular tourist destination. In fact, CNN Travel named Belize one of the best destinations to visit in 2023.
More info: my-store-c8c547-2.creator-spring.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
A Tricolored Heron Extending A Wing In San Pedro, Belize
Originally inhabited by the Maya (archeological finds are still made to this day), San Pedro was later established by fishermen and their families. The town was so small, the roads were originally made of sand!
Today, the town has a population of over 16,000 people which includes Belizeans, Americans, Canadians, Lebanese, Chinese, Central American and Latin American peoples, and Europeans. The roads in town are paved, and there are shops, supermarkets, bars, and restaurants. Basically, everything you need in a small town.
Often at the top of travel lists, San Pedro is also regularly featured as a great place to move to or to retire abroad. This comes as no surprise since the country is English-speaking, Ambergris Caye is very safe, it is affordable, the lifestyle is mellow, and flights from various countries are added all the time.
An Aerial View Of Part Of The Belize Barrier Reef
A Dock And Palapa Over Clear Water In San Pedro, Belize
The ease of travel to Belize is one reason the country and San Pedro are such popular destinations. Another reason is all the activities you can do: from snorkeling to scuba diving to sailing the crystal-clear waters along the 2nd largest barrier reef in the world.
If water is not your thing, you can drive around the whole island in your golf cart, catch a flight tour to see the Great Blue Hole, bar hop, go birdwatching, relax on a beach, try the local cuisine, explore the artisan’s market, indulge in the local chocolate, spend the day at Secret Beach, or attend karaoke or trivia night at a bar.
You might want to book your stay at specific times if you want to catch Carnival in February, Easter in April, Lobsterfest in July, or New Year’s Eve (complete with fireworks!). Whether you want an active vacation with world-class diving, a relaxing time at the beach with a cocktail in hand, or a mix of rest and action, San Pedro, Belize won’t disappoint you!
A Bar Over Turquoise Water In San Pedro
This is now a bit further out on the water, it's only single floor now but it's definitely bigger. The food is delicious and the drinks are great. In between it and the dock is an excellent scuba diving shop called Reef Adventures Belize, amazing people, beautiful dives. 10/10 would recommend
A Boat And Palm Trees From A Beach In San Pedro
The San Pedro Carnival Of 2022
Front Street In San Pedro Town, Belize
The San Pedro Carnival Of 2022
A Beach In San Pedro With Golf Carts And A Bar Over The Water
A Tropical View In San Pedro
A Funny Weather Forecast Sign On A Beach In San Pedro, Belize
A Beautiful View In San Pedro, Belize
Time For Rest And Relaxation In San Pedro
The dark spots in the water are not coral in this area, it's seagrass. But it's a great place to relax
The Belize Chocolate Company, On The Beach In San Pedro
9/10, delicious chocolate but expensive. I definitely recommend the chocolate tea
Boats And Buildings Over The Water In San Pedro, Belize
A Picture-Perfect Beach In San Pedro, Belize
Pristine Waters North Of San Pedro Town, On Ambergris Caye, Belize
A Path To The Beach In San Pedro, Belize
Welcome To "La Isla Bonita" Aka San Pedro, Belize
A Cute Massage Shack On The Beach In San Pedro, Belize
A Building At The End Of A Dock In San Pedro, Belize
Hues Of Blue In San Pedro, Belize
The Road Going North On Ambergris Caye, Belize
A Peak At The Beach And Turquoise Waters In San Pedro, Belize
An Alleyway To The Beach In San Pedro, Belize
These pictures are a little old, San Pedro has changed a lot in the 3 years I've been going there, but it's still beautiful! Thank you for making this, and beautiful pictures!