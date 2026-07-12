From Harmless Pranks To Life-Changing Accidents – 10 ‘Am I Overreacting?’ Scenarios To Navigate
Is it a completely justified reaction or a petty meltdown? From toxic workplace drama to shocking relationship red flags, it is incredibly easy to lose perspective when drama hits our lives. We have all been there, finally calming down and asking ourselves: "Am I overreacting?" That is why we are putting these viral conflicts to the ultimate test.
In this interactive voting poll, you will read 10 real stories where the line between a healthy response and a massive overreaction is razor-thin. It’s your turn to play the internet jury. Are they totally justified, or do they desperately need a reality check?
If you find yourself craving more “Am I Overreacting?” stories when you’re done voting here, check out Part 1 of this poll by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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I’m considering breaking up with my boyfriend because he kisses me and tells me he loves me before leaving for work. We have very different work schedules, and most days I stay up late and try to sleep in to get enough rest. We do have separate bedrooms, so it should be manageable, but every morning he comes into my room to kiss me, and it always wakes me up. I’ve explained the situation and asked him not to do it, even putting up a note on my door, but he still wakes me up. I’m so tired and sleep-deprived that it’s making me reconsider our otherwise great relationship.
I recently got married in Bali, Indonesia. It was a destination wedding, but we paid for our friends' plane tickets and hotel stays. My friend of 10 years brought along her newlywed husband and paid for his plane ticket, but they did not show up to my wedding. She took the free plane ticket and the hotel room, and used it as an opportunity to have their honeymoon, since they couldn’t afford one before. I’m seriously considering taking her to small claims court for the money I spent because she didn't show up, and it really hurt.
Two weeks ago, I started talking to a guy on a dating app. We seem like a good fit, but he keeps bringing up bugs. On multiple occasions, he has asked me things like “Are you afraid of bugs?” and “Would you be okay to squish a bug with your bare hand?” I’m not really afraid of them, but I don’t want to squish them for no reason either. He tells me he finds it really attractive to see a woman so brave. I don’t want to shame what he’s into, but he keeps bringing it up, and it’s starting to weird me out, so I’m seriously considering just ending the whole thing right here. I’m not sure if this is something serious, or if I’m being too sensitive.
Why would you have to k**l a poor bug just to show a weirdo something?
My (27F) boyfriend (27M) has made friends with my friends. While I was away from home, my boyfriend told me he was going to stay at one of my friends’ places because she was feeling sick. I video-called her, and she actually looked sick, but not to the point where someone needs to watch over her. She’s fit and can take care of herself when she gets a cold. The next morning, I video-called my boyfriend, and he was still at her place while she was just walking around in regular pajamas. I feel like I shouldn't even have to tell them how mad this all makes me, but they act like it’s no big deal.
I took myself to dinner at a restaurant I’ve come to really enjoy. It’s pricier, but a great dining experience. I stuck myself at the end of the bar next to the wall because I was solo. Everything was great, and the bartender was awesome. I ordered myself an espresso martini at the end. The bartender had a fair amount of extra, a little over a half glass, and gave it to the girl sitting right next to me. I felt so deflated and annoyed. It just seemed like it’d be nice to give it to me, or at least to someone farther from me. It kind of ruined the night.
I dont know what this is about? She got what she paid for? Bartender was nice to someone else as well?