Is it a completely justified reaction or a petty meltdown? From toxic workplace drama to shocking relationship red flags, it is incredibly easy to lose perspective when drama hits our lives. We have all been there, finally calming down and asking ourselves: "Am I overreacting?" That is why we are putting these viral conflicts to the ultimate test.

#1 I’m considering breaking up with my boyfriend because he kisses me and tells me he loves me before leaving for work. We have very different work schedules, and most days I stay up late and try to sleep in to get enough rest. We do have separate bedrooms, so it should be manageable, but every morning he comes into my room to kiss me, and it always wakes me up. I’ve explained the situation and asked him not to do it, even putting up a note on my door, but he still wakes me up. I’m so tired and sleep-deprived that it’s making me reconsider our otherwise great relationship.

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#2 I recently got married in Bali, Indonesia. It was a destination wedding, but we paid for our friends' plane tickets and hotel stays. My friend of 10 years brought along her newlywed husband and paid for his plane ticket, but they did not show up to my wedding. She took the free plane ticket and the hotel room, and used it as an opportunity to have their honeymoon, since they couldn’t afford one before. I’m seriously considering taking her to small claims court for the money I spent because she didn't show up, and it really hurt.

#3 Two weeks ago, I started talking to a guy on a dating app. We seem like a good fit, but he keeps bringing up bugs. On multiple occasions, he has asked me things like “Are you afraid of bugs?” and “Would you be okay to squish a bug with your bare hand?” I’m not really afraid of them, but I don’t want to squish them for no reason either. He tells me he finds it really attractive to see a woman so brave. I don’t want to shame what he’s into, but he keeps bringing it up, and it’s starting to weird me out, so I’m seriously considering just ending the whole thing right here. I’m not sure if this is something serious, or if I’m being too sensitive.

#4 My (27F) boyfriend (27M) has made friends with my friends. While I was away from home, my boyfriend told me he was going to stay at one of my friends’ places because she was feeling sick. I video-called her, and she actually looked sick, but not to the point where someone needs to watch over her. She’s fit and can take care of herself when she gets a cold. The next morning, I video-called my boyfriend, and he was still at her place while she was just walking around in regular pajamas. I feel like I shouldn't even have to tell them how mad this all makes me, but they act like it’s no big deal.

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#5 I took myself to dinner at a restaurant I’ve come to really enjoy. It’s pricier, but a great dining experience. I stuck myself at the end of the bar next to the wall because I was solo. Everything was great, and the bartender was awesome. I ordered myself an espresso martini at the end. The bartender had a fair amount of extra, a little over a half glass, and gave it to the girl sitting right next to me. I felt so deflated and annoyed. It just seemed like it’d be nice to give it to me, or at least to someone farther from me. It kind of ruined the night.

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#6 I've been married to my husband for eight years. About three years ago, he had a serious motorcycle accident that left him unable to walk or return to his former job. I worked full-time, paid bills, drove him to appointments, helped with physical therapy, cooked, cleaned, and managed the house. However, he became increasingly angry and bitter, insulting me and accusing me of not doing enough. Recently, he called me useless because he didn't like the dinner I prepared after a 10-hour shift, and I snapped. I moved into my sister’s guest room, told him I would arrange professional care, but would no longer be his primary caregiver. He and his family are furious, saying I abandoned him in his time of need.

#7 I work full time and live with my parents. Recently, I’ve been letting clover take over a small area of our garden that is separate from the rest of the lawn. I also threw in some flower seeds to see what would happen. I was really proud of this little lush area, and it attracted many bees and butterflies. Then, I came home one day to see it completely mowed down. My dad admitted to doing it and even said he knew I would be upset, but he insisted it had to be done. I’m not talking to him anymore, but I constantly overhear him rambling about how pouty I am and how I don’t take care of things, even though I watered the plants daily.

#8 I’ve found a new job and have been working there for around 3 months. One of my coworkers, a man in his fifties, has been playing small pranks on me, which were mostly harmless. Recently, however, he decided to mess with my water. When I came back from lunch and took a sip, my water tasted weird. When I opened the bottle, white foam fizzed up. I was disgusted, and then he broke and started chuckling. Apparently, he put powdered coffee creamer in my water, and many of the people around the place seemed to be in on it. I think he’s done it to them too. I really don't want to go to work tomorrow.

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#9 I had a virtual appointment with a doctor today. I was less than thrilled because of a previous call I’d had with her, during which she “couldn’t get the video to work” and sounded like she was driving and hadn’t read my file at all. This time she did get the video working, but it was a weird angle. She wasn’t wearing any headphones, and I could hear a baby screaming in the background. Then, a toddler ran up, hugged her, and stayed for a few minutes. I feel like this is highly unprofessional and a huge breach of my privacy. I called in to try to report her, but all I got was a callback from her, and she left a voicemail.

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