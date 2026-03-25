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Alan Ritchson Speaks Out About Wild Fight With Neighbor For The First Time
Alan Ritchson speaking directly to camera, wearing a backward cap and casual shirt in an indoor setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Alan Ritchson Speaks Out About Wild Fight With Neighbor For The First Time

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Alan Ritchson has finally spoken out publicly after a chaotic few days following a wildfight with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, on Sunday, March 22.

While the actor initially declined to discuss the fight when speaking with The Daily Mail, he has since shared a cryptic message that has left fans divided.

“Don’t talk about the Church and Jesus ever again. You should be 100% canceled,” wrote one user.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Alan Ritchson spoke publicly after a fight between him and a neighbor went viral.
    • The statement comes shortly after bodycam footage showed the neighbor purposely stepping in the way of Ritchson's moving bike.
    • Following an investigation, police determined that Alan Ritchson acted in self-defense.

    Alan Ritchson returned to social media after a “crazy week” following a wild brawl with a neighbor

    Alan Ritchson wearing a dark green sweater, posing at an event, speaking out about wild fight with neighbor.

    Image credits: Kierra Thorn/Getty Images

    The 43-year-old star reappeared on Instagram on March 25, marking his first post since the video of the fight surfaced. He shared a clip announcing that he had wrapped post-production work on Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher.

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    “Here we are in the ADR booth for the very last time for Season 4 of ‘Reacher,’” Ritchson said in the video.

    “We are dunzos. This thing is going to be hitting the airwaves very soon. Best season yet.”

    Alan Ritchson wearing a backward cap and white shirt, speaking about wild fight with neighbor in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram

    In the caption, the actor briefly acknowledged the chaos surrounding him over the past few days.

    “Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week!” he wrote.

    “This is, without a doubt, the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were,” he continued.

    Behind the scenes of Alan Ritchson speaking out during a filmed segment in a studio setting with equipment visible.

    Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram

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    Since the footage of the physical fight went viral over the weekend, a wave of critics online pointed to the actor’s public image, especially his transparency about using Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT).

    “Man. Shame on you. True masculinity defends the weak and serves those around us. Not what you do. I stand against bullies. Come on over. You are welcome to try and bully me,” one user wrote.

    “Roid rage,” another added.

    Comment about neighbor scheming and bodycams related to Alan Ritchson wild fight with neighbor revealed in online discussion.

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    Alan Ritchson commenting on a wild fight with his neighbor for the first time in a casual online discussion.

    While Ritchson has previously been vocal about his journey, explaining that he remains a “big advocate” for the treatment in a conversation with Men’s Health, the recent headlines caused fans to question the darker side of maintaining such a massive physique.

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    However, the Titans star also received immense support from his fans. “True fans love you, I don’t for a second believe you would have acted that way without being provoked or a**aulted first,” one said.

    Ritchson’s post came after he declined to discuss the fight incident during the investigation

    The tide of public backlash against the actor began to shift after bodycam footage of Ritchson was released.

    The three-minute-long clip, which surfaced on TikTok, showed Taylor deliberately stepping into the middle of the road to block Ritchson’s path, causing the actor to fall off his bike.

    Most notably, the video confirmed that the actor was not alone; he was riding alongside his two young sons at the time of the ambush.

    “You threatened my f***ing safety, bro!” Ritchson can be heard shouting in the clip as his children watched.

    Man wearing blue Battle Ground t-shirt gesturing outdoors near a house, relating to Alan Ritchson wild fight with neighbor.

    Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok

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    While Taylor claimed he was attempting to stop a “lunatic” from speeding, the video evidence led many to re-evaluate the actor’s response afterward.

    When approached by the Daily Mail shortly after the fight video spread online, Ritchson refused to discuss the incident.

    “I can’t answer questions about that right now, there’s an active investigation.”

    @frankpsyhogios6 Here is the video with no sound. #fyp#fypシ♬ original sound – frankpsy

    Instead, the actor posted a cryptic quote on Instagram the following day that many netizens believed referenced the situation.

    “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake,” the post read, quoting Napoleon Bonaparte.

    His message was received with supportive comments from his fans, with one writing, “This fight is not on you. You just showed your kids how to stand up for themselves with restraint. If someone comes for my family, they’re getting it back with interest.”

    Ritchson’s cryptic message was in response to TMZ’s footage involving the actor in a physical altercation with his neighbor

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    Comment from Ryan Rose discussing a body cam move in Alan Ritchson wild fight with neighbor situation.

    Cody Greenly commenting on footage related to Alan Ritchson’s wild fight with neighbor incident.

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    On March 22, Ritchson was caught on camera in a physical fight with Ronnie Taylor in Brentwood, Tennessee.

    The video showed Taylor kneeling on the ground as Ritchson appeared to strike him multiple times during the confrontation.

    As reported by Bored Panda, Taylor later spoke to TMZ and described how the situation escalated.

    He claimed the dispute began over Ritchson riding a motorcycle through the neighborhood at high speed.

    Man wearing glasses and a winter hat, outdoors in the snow, related to Alan Ritchson wild fight with neighbor topic.

    Image credits: Ronnie Taylor/Facebook

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    “Then, on Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop. Someone’s going to get hurt,’” Taylor recalled.

    “Then it escalated quite quickly from there,” he added. “I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike.”

    Alan Ritchson taking a muscular selfie in a tank top and backwards cap inside an elevator with dim lighting.

    Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram

    Following the investigation, Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter on March 24 that no charges would be filed against the actor.

    “After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense,” said Pepin.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson)

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    Pepin also revealed that the actor chose not to press charges against Taylor, though officials had considered a potential reckless endangerment charge.

    Authorities have officially closed the case.

    “Set up”: Netizens believe the neighbor purposely provoked the actor as part of a scheme

    Comment about Alan Ritchson speaking out on wild fight with neighbor, highlighting size and consequences.

    Comment by Christopher Lewis questioning who would fight Reacher in real life, with laughing emojis, on a social media post.

    Alan Ritchson responding to neighbor conflict, discussing details of wild fight and body camera footage evidence.

    Comment by Mike Howell discussing a neighbor setup involving cameras during an altercation related to Alan Ritchson's wild fight.

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    Man with sunglasses and beard comments humorously about Alan Ritchson's wild fight with neighbor in a social media post.

    Comment by William Del Valle mentioning reacher and bullies in a social media post about Alan Ritchson fight with neighbor.

    Alt text: Comment discussing neighbor's dirt bike noise linked to Alan Ritchson wild fight with neighbor incident.

    Comment by Greg Hemphill expressing opinion about a legal dispute involving Alan Ritchson’s wild fight with neighbor.

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    A comment from Annette Lagares-Cruz discussing a camera capturing the story related to Alan Ritchson's fight with neighbor.

    Comment by Sherry Tilley-Jenkins praising the courage of a big guy involved in a wild fight with neighbor.

    Comment from Isaiah Beal discussing people picking fights with Jack Reacher in the show, related to Alan Ritchson fight.

    Comment by Jennifer Murphy about neighbor conflict, referencing Alan Ritchson wild fight keyword in a social media style bubble.

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    Comment by Ray Bolster questioning confidence in taking on a man, related to Alan Ritchson wild fight topic

    Comment by Xavier Gonzalez discussing a wild fight involving Alan Ritchson and his neighbor, emphasizing a bold warning.

    Comment on social media about Alan Ritchson wild fight with neighbor, mentioning dangerous behavior involving a moving bike.

    Comment from Allison Holland Ray questioning if someone could fight Reacher, related to Alan Ritchson wild fight with neighbor topic.

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    Comment by Chris Shea discussing a possible setup during a wild fight involving Alan Ritchson and his neighbor.

    Comment praising Alan Ritchson for his stunts and physicality, discussing the wild fight with neighbor incident.

    Comment by Robert Scott mentioning a wild fight and financial struggles in a casual social media post.

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    Comment by Wally Jimenez expressing disbelief about a wild fight involving Alan Ritchson and neighbor.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    kyledonnell avatar
    Krd
    Krd
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who rides an ebike, that is so dangerous to step in front of motorcycle like that. Dude deserved a beating for that alone. You endanger me while I'm riding my bike (an already dangerous thing under the best of circumstances), then you best be prepared to for a fight. I've gone after cars who almost k****d me, you rest assured someone on foot is definitely getting my attention for endangering me.

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    3points
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    kristonpurdy avatar
    Kriston Purdy
    Kriston Purdy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This in fact looks like someone was bear baiting so he could pursue civil litigation against Ritchson.

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    kyledonnell avatar
    Krd
    Krd
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who rides an ebike, that is so dangerous to step in front of motorcycle like that. Dude deserved a beating for that alone. You endanger me while I'm riding my bike (an already dangerous thing under the best of circumstances), then you best be prepared to for a fight. I've gone after cars who almost k****d me, you rest assured someone on foot is definitely getting my attention for endangering me.

    3
    3points
    reply
    kristonpurdy avatar
    Kriston Purdy
    Kriston Purdy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This in fact looks like someone was bear baiting so he could pursue civil litigation against Ritchson.

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