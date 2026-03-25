Alan Ritchson Speaks Out About Wild Fight With Neighbor For The First Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Alan Ritchson has finally spoken out publicly after a chaotic few days following a wildfight with his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, on Sunday, March 22.

While the actor initially declined to discuss the fight when speaking with The Daily Mail, he has since shared a cryptic message that has left fans divided.

“Don’t talk about the Church and Jesus ever again. You should be 100% canceled,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

Highlights Alan Ritchson spoke publicly after a fight between him and a neighbor went viral.

The statement comes shortly after bodycam footage showed the neighbor purposely stepping in the way of Ritchson's moving bike.

Following an investigation, police determined that Alan Ritchson acted in self-defense.

Alan Ritchson returned to social media after a “crazy week” following a wild brawl with a neighbor

Image credits: Kierra Thorn/Getty Images

The 43-year-old star reappeared on Instagram on March 25, marking his first post since the video of the fight surfaced. He shared a clip announcing that he had wrapped post-production work on Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here we are in the ADR booth for the very last time for Season 4 of ‘Reacher,’” Ritchson said in the video.

“We are dunzos. This thing is going to be hitting the airwaves very soon. Best season yet.”

Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram

In the caption, the actor briefly acknowledged the chaos surrounding him over the past few days.

“Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week!” he wrote.

“This is, without a doubt, the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were,” he continued.

Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the footage of the physical fight went viral over the weekend, a wave of critics online pointed to the actor’s public image, especially his transparency about using Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT).

“Man. Shame on you. True masculinity defends the weak and serves those around us. Not what you do. I stand against bullies. Come on over. You are welcome to try and bully me,” one user wrote.

“Roid rage,” another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Ritchson has previously been vocal about his journey, explaining that he remains a “big advocate” for the treatment in a conversation with Men’s Health, the recent headlines caused fans to question the darker side of maintaining such a massive physique.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Titans star also received immense support from his fans. “True fans love you, I don’t for a second believe you would have acted that way without being provoked or a**aulted first,” one said.

Ritchson’s post came after he declined to discuss the fight incident during the investigation

NEW: The neighbor who was allegedly punched by actor Alan Ritchson, explains to TMZ how the incident started, says he told the actor to “slow it down.” “I did push him because he was coming towards me on his, on his bike.” “He did it again for a second time. I pushed him a… pic.twitter.com/HN59T8DBB8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2026

The tide of public backlash against the actor began to shift after bodycam footage of Ritchson was released.

The three-minute-long clip, which surfaced on TikTok, showed Taylor deliberately stepping into the middle of the road to block Ritchson’s path, causing the actor to fall off his bike.

Most notably, the video confirmed that the actor was not alone; he was riding alongside his two young sons at the time of the ambush.

“You threatened my f***ing safety, bro!” Ritchson can be heard shouting in the clip as his children watched.

Image credits: frankpsyhogios6/TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While Taylor claimed he was attempting to stop a “lunatic” from speeding, the video evidence led many to re-evaluate the actor’s response afterward.

When approached by the Daily Mail shortly after the fight video spread online, Ritchson refused to discuss the incident.

“I can’t answer questions about that right now, there’s an active investigation.”

Instead, the actor posted a cryptic quote on Instagram the following day that many netizens believed referenced the situation.

“Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake,” the post read, quoting Napoleon Bonaparte.

His message was received with supportive comments from his fans, with one writing, “This fight is not on you. You just showed your kids how to stand up for themselves with restraint. If someone comes for my family, they’re getting it back with interest.”

Ritchson’s cryptic message was in response to TMZ’s footage involving the actor in a physical altercation with his neighbor

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 22, Ritchson was caught on camera in a physical fight with Ronnie Taylor in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The video showed Taylor kneeling on the ground as Ritchson appeared to strike him multiple times during the confrontation.

As reported by Bored Panda, Taylor later spoke to TMZ and described how the situation escalated.

He claimed the dispute began over Ritchson riding a motorcycle through the neighborhood at high speed.

Image credits: Ronnie Taylor/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then, on Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him, and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop. Someone’s going to get hurt,’” Taylor recalled.

“Then it escalated quite quickly from there,” he added. “I did push him because he was coming toward me on his bike.”

Image credits: alanritchson/Instagram

Following the investigation, Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter on March 24 that no charges would be filed against the actor.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense,” said Pepin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Pepin also revealed that the actor chose not to press charges against Taylor, though officials had considered a potential reckless endangerment charge.

Authorities have officially closed the case.

“Set up”: Netizens believe the neighbor purposely provoked the actor as part of a scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT