Alan Ritchson Teases War Machine Sequel That Could Fix Predator’s Biggest Mistake
Alan Ritchson in War Machine sequel scene with dark forest background and red lights in a smoky war zone setting
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Alan Ritchson Teases War Machine Sequel That Could Fix Predator’s Biggest Mistake

Pratik Handore
Netflix’s War Machine, starring Alan Ritchson, features a premise reminiscent of 1980s action hits like Predator. The sci-fi action film recently debuted on streaming to mostly positive reviews.

The story follows 81, an unnamed Staff Sergeant hoping to join an elite team of U.S. Army Rangers, who is forced into a brutal fight for survival against a deadly extraterrestrial machine. 

Highlights
  • Alan Ritchson hints that War Machine could expand into a franchise, with plans already mapped out for future installments.
  • The film’s ending leaves major story threads unresolved, fueling speculation about where a potential sequel could take its silent soldier protagonist.
  • Comparisons to Predator hint at how a follow-up could explore the aftermath of the hero’s alien encounter.

However, the film’s ending leaves some major questions unanswered. 

During a recent interview, Ritchson revealed there were tentative plans for further adventures with his character, potentially turning the film into a franchise.

“Going to be sick,” he teased. 

If that happens, a War Machine sequel can finally capitalize on the Predator franchise’s biggest missed opportunity. 

    Alan Ritchson reveals plans for a potential War Machine sequel

    Alan Ritchson Teases War Machine Sequel That Could Fix Predator's Biggest Mistake

    Image credits: Netflix

    Ahead of the film’s global release, Ritchson and director Patrick Hughes spoke with ScreenRant. During the interview, Hughes was asked whether he had any ideas for a sequel.

    Ritchson responded on the director’s behalf, revealing Hughes had mapped out an entire franchise centered on his silent warrior character. 

    “Tons. Let me say it for him, tons,” he said.

    The Reacher star also floated the possibility of the sequel being titled War Machines, mirroring the 1986 film Aliens. The title would serve as an homage to the second Alien film, which helped inspire the Ritchson-led movie. 

    Alan Ritchson Teases War Machine Sequel That Could Fix Predator's Biggest Mistake

    Image credits: Netflix

    War Machines is going to be sick. The whole thing, we got a whole thing,” the actor added.

    Hughes admitted that while he initially approached the script as a standalone story, he later sketched out ideas for potential follow-ups. However, the director stated that a sequel wasn’t guaranteed. 

    “I fell in love with the character of 81, and the universe of sort of everything he’s going through. So look, if that call comes in, then yes, I’m ready to pull the trigger,” he shared. 

    Why War Machine 2 could succeed where Predator failed

    Alan Ritchson Teases War Machine Sequel That Could Fix Predator's Biggest Mistake

    Image credits: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

    The actor-director pair’s comments suggest that if a sequel moves forward, Ritchson’s 81 will remain at the center of the conflict, allowing it to achieve what Predator could not.

    Like the 2026 movie, Predator ends with its protagonist, Dutch, surviving his brutal encounter with the titular alien hunter.

    Alan Ritchson Teases War Machine Sequel That Could Fix Predator's Biggest Mistake

    Image credits: Netflix

    However, its 1990 sequel could not explore the aftermath of Dutch’s trauma from the battle because Arnold Schwarzenegger did not reprise his role. 

    According to reports, Schwarzenegger did not return because of an alleged salary dispute. As a result, fans never got to see how the experience affected Dutch psychologically. Decades later, Ritchson’s sequel can finally fulfill that promise by continuing 81’s story. 

    The War Machine cast alone makes it worth streaming

    Alan Ritchson Teases War Machine Sequel That Could Fix Predator's Biggest Mistake

    Image credits: Netflix

    Beyond its clear 1980s movie nostalgia, War Machine currently holds an 81% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting it is a must-watch for action fans. 

    The film also features an impressive cast led by Ritchson, best known for starring in Prime Video’s Reacher. Jai Courtney portrays 81’s brother. Viewers might recognize Courtney from his role as Captain Boomerang in the DCEU and Kyle Reese in Terminator Genisys (2015).

    The cast also includes Dennis Quaid as Sergeant Major Sheridan. He is best known for movies such as Vantage Point (2008) and Far from Heaven (2002). Stephan James appears as 7 while Esai Morales plays First Sergeant Torres. 

    James is famous for his performance in the psychological thriller series Homecoming (2018), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. DC fans might recognize Morales from his role as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke in Titans (2019).

    War Machine is currently streaming on Netflix.

    

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
