‘Don’t Want Reacher Coming For You’: What Sparked Alan Ritchson’s Viral Fight With Neighbor

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On Sunday, Alan Ritchson made headlines for allegedly beating up a neighbor in a Tennessee suburb.

TMZ first published the video capturing the heated moment between Ritchson and his neighbor, which resembled an intense action sequence from his hit Prime Video series Reacher.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, Ritchson faced backlash from fans over the alleged attack. On X, users drew comparisons between the 43-year-old’s on-screen persona and the real-life incident.

Highlights Alan Ritchson faces backlash after a viral video shows a heated altercation with a neighbor in Tennessee.

Reports claim the dispute allegedly escalated because of Ritchson’s motorcycle.

Witness accounts suggest the clash turned physical after tensions rose, though no arrests have been made.

“You definitely don’t want Reacher coming for you,” they added.

However, subsequent reports revealed new details about the incident, suggesting what may have sparked the altercation.

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Alan Ritchson allegedly beat up a neighbor in a viral video

Image credits: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Ritchson is best known for playing Jack Reacher in the thriller series Reacher. Earlier this month, he confirmed the show’s fourth season will premiere in late 2026. However, he appeared to be in full “Reacher mode” as he confronted his neighbor, identified as Ronnie Taylor.

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According to TMZ, the feud began on Saturday (March 21), when Ritchson allegedly rode a green Kawasaki motorcycle at high speed through their Nashville suburb.

Taylor accused Ritchson of disrupting peace in the neighborhood and flipped off the actor. The Prime Video star reportedly returned the favor.

Image credits: Prime Video

Things escalated on Sunday (March 22) afternoon when Taylor claimed Ritchson was speeding again, this time with his two children, who rode their own mini-motorcycles.

“Can you f***ing stop this, please?” he reportedly asked the actor.

The altercation quickly turned physical, with Taylor accusing Ritchson of punching him in the face and kicking him multiple times.

The Nashville resident reported the incident to the police. However, it is unclear whether charges have been filed against Ritchson.

Alan Ritchson faced severe online backlash for his actions

Image credits: Prime Video

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The video of the altercation quickly spread online, garnering more than 2 million views on X.

Netizens were surprised to see this side of the actor and quickly criticized him for allegedly assaulting his neighbor.

Image credits: Bitey_26

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“He is one of the few actors who actually seemed grounded and stayed out of the Hollywood mess. Seeing a video of him beating a neighbor is heartbreaking if it’s true,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Being a public figure doesn’t excuse this. If the allegations are accurate, that’s unacceptable behavior, especially over something so minor and in front of kids.”

🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE: “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson might’ve thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because he allegedly beat the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljz3oEFGI0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

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However, some users were wary of jumping to conclusions, noting that the footage didn’t show the full context, as the instigating moment wasn’t clear.

One person said, “We need context for what actually happened here before passing judgment.”

“This one needs the full story before anyone forms a verdict,” a second stated.

Sources reveal the real reason for the Reacher star’s street brawl

Image credits: Kierra Thorn/Getty Images

A follow-up report from the publication detailed what allegedly happened moments before the altercation turned violent.

According to witnesses, the War Machine star and his children were riding their motorcycles through a street in Brentwood, a suburb of Nashville, when Taylor confronted them.

The resident allegedly ran into the street and aggressively tried to stop Ritchson’s motorcycle. The actor reportedly crashed, suffering cuts, bruises, and a minor finger injury.

Petty Hollywood neighborhood fights and disputes are one of my favorite sub genres. You definitely don’t want REACHER coming for you. 😬 https://t.co/kTbFbu51yO — Brett Dasovic (@Brettdasovic) March 23, 2026

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Witnesses also claimed Taylor attempted to instigate a fight, while Ritchson tried to defuse the situation. However, the neighbor allegedly shoved him to the ground, prompting Ritchson to respond physically.

Sources close to the actor revealed he is cooperating with police, and no arrests have been made so far.

Reacher is streaming on Prime Video.