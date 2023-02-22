Airbnb Host Plasters Restrictions All Over Rental, Forbids Guests From Even Spraying Cologne

A fair share of travelers choose Airbnb over hotels, but since different hosts have a different understanding of how their properties should be used, some stays come with unexpected catches.

Recently, the founder of talent agency Stamped Staffing, who goes online by the name Nate2xs, booked a place in Montauk, New York, however, after getting there, he quickly noticed ridiculous restrictions plastered on every corner.

Eventually, Nate2xs took out his phone and recorded a video tour, saying that he won’t be sleeping there.

More info: Instagram | Twitter

Image credits: Open Grid Scheduler / Scalable Grid Engine (not the actual photo)

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits:te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits:te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits:te2xs

The online platform Airbnb Horror Story picked up the video and reshared the clip with its followers

And it blew up

Image credits: Nate2xs

Image credits: airbnbhorrorstory

People had a lot to say about the property

Image credits: thepapioppa

And some shared their own similar experiences with Airbnb

Image credits: suttinintech

Image credits: margoschloss