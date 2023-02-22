Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Airbnb Host Plasters Restrictions All Over Rental, Forbids Guests From Even Spraying Cologne
Travel6 hours ago

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

A fair share of travelers choose Airbnb over hotels, but since different hosts have a different understanding of how their properties should be used, some stays come with unexpected catches.

Recently, the founder of talent agency Stamped Staffing, who goes online by the name Nate2xs, booked a place in Montauk, New York, however, after getting there, he quickly noticed ridiculous restrictions plastered on every corner.

Eventually, Nate2xs took out his phone and recorded a video tour, saying that he won’t be sleeping there.

More info: Instagram | Twitter

Image credits: Open Grid Scheduler / Scalable Grid Engine (not the actual photo)

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits:te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits:te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits: te2xs

Image credits:te2xs

The online platform Airbnb Horror Story picked up the video and reshared the clip with its followers

@airbnbhorrorstory No smoking. Okay. I get that. And maybe the toilet. I get weak pipes. But the rest are a little insane. #airbnbtiktok #airbnbhost #airbnbexperience #airbnb #travel #traveltiktok #fyp #holiday #beach #vacation #weekendgetaway #airbnbnightmare ♬ original sound – Airbnb Horror Story 🩸

And it blew up

Airbnb Host Plasters Restrictions All Over Rental, Forbids Guests From Even Spraying Cologne

Image credits: Nate2xs

Image credits: airbnbhorrorstory

People had a lot to say about the property

Image credits: thepapioppa

And some shared their own similar experiences with Airbnb

Image credits: suttinintech

Image credits: margoschloss

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

