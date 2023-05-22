Flight Attendant Shares Where She Checks For Hidden Cameras Once She Goes To A Hotel

Flight attendants probably are people who spend the most time in different hotels. It is part of their work routine. Additionally, they already tend to have their own procedure when staying overnight in the hotel in order to be sure nobody is watching or listening. It is important to feel comfortable and safe and when you stay for so much time not at your own home and knowing that we live in a cruel world, you can never be too careful.

Flight attendant shares her safety tips that she follows when staying in a hotel room

The video creator is Esther Sturrus, an active social media user and flight attendant from the Netherlands, who goes by the username @esthersturrus. She is a flight attendant at KLM and is “chasing her dream” now, but before this she was working with TUI. On social media, she usually shares various tips, advice, jokes or just some stories from her flight attendant life with her audience.

The video went viral and received more than 3.7M views and almost 500K likes. Netizens in the comments were sharing their own suggestions and stories as well as thanking Esther for sharing her safety advice.

She shared 6 places that she checks for hidden cameras in her room

The woman starts the video by stating that the first thing she does once she checks into the hotel is check for hidden cameras. She begins with mirrors and uses probably the most popular way of checking for cameras – by putting her finger on the mirror. According to Serious Home Security, your finger will come into contact with the reflection of your finger in a standard mirror. However, if you have a two-way mirror, you will see a space between your finger and the reflection.

Following this, the flight attendant moves to the shower and fire alarm edges with her phone flashlight. Then she does a “random check” that includes checking the TV and then curtains. Once she makes sure that everything is clear, she can peacefully relax and not worry about being watched.

Additionally, guys in the comment section also shared their personal tips: “Check under the bedsheets, we’ve found a used syringe under one before,” one user wrote. Few people noticed that women should also always check an alarm clock and “The Plugs For Your Charger Sometimes Have Cameras,” another user added.

Now, according to a recent study, it is published that around 11% of travelers have found a hidden camera in their Airbnb. Additionally, a survey conducted by Airbnb found that 58% of travelers worry about hidden cameras when going on vacation.

Hotel engine marks a few of the most common items where a camera might be hidden, and it includes alarm clocks or clock radios, smoke detectors, lamps or thermostats. Moreover, IPVanish provides a simple way to detect hidden cameras with your phone. First of all, turn off the lights in the room, for iPhone users you have to open a selfie camera, for Android – back camera. The following steps are the same for both users: switch the camera slowly around the room while keeping an eye on the screen. Next, search for a light that is only visible to you through the camera lens. Finally, switch on the lights and scan the environment for evidence of hidden cameras.

So guys, stay safe and check for hidden cameras when staying in a hotel. You never know when you will find something!

In the comment section, half of the users thought that it is not necessary, however the other half shared their own tips and experiences