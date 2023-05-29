I Created AI Images Of Celebrities Who Passed Away At A Young Age To See What They Would’ve Looked Like Today (12 Pics)
I am Kiarash Behain and I am an American media mogul, creative director, and social media marketing guru.
As a social media guru and creative director, I stay up-to-date with the latest tech trends and have been actively involved in AI-related projects for several years. My passion for learning from online communities and sharing knowledge has driven me to explore various creative possibilities. I am the CEO of my company, Rundown Media, and represent the top influencers and brands in the world. My viral marketing strategies have collected over 6 billion impressions worldwide and counting.
Today I would like to present to you my project "Remembering Legends: A Glimpse Into What Could Have Been" which showcases my AI art gallery that imagines how iconic celebrities, gone too soon, would look today.
Amy Winehouse
She would have been 40 years old.
The immense potential of AI technology inspired me to create projects like this. I was fascinated by the idea of using AI algorithms to recreate and reimagine iconic figures who passed away prematurely. It allowed me to showcase the power of AI in creating thought-provoking and visually stunning artwork.
Kurt Cobain
He would have been 56 years old.
Aaliyah
She would have been 44 years old.
The creative process behind these images involves a meticulous approach. After selecting appropriate source materials, I guide the AI algorithms to generate initial results. However, refining the images to achieve the desired outcome requires careful editing and a keen eye for detail. While the process can be time-consuming, the end results make every moment worthwhile.
Bob Marley
He would have been 78 years old.
Selena
She would have been 52 years old.
Alongside this project, I have engaged in various other AI-related ventures. One notable example is my exploration of generative art through a successful NFT project in late 2021 called “Lil’ Hippo.” Additionally, I've ventured into audio manipulation, text-to-video creation, animation, and other generative applications. Sharing my knowledge, I host a popular "Digital Workshop" multiple times a week, focusing on financial literacy and tech audio spaces. Further details can be found on my Instagram.
Marvin Gaye
He would have been 84 years old.
Michael Jackson
He would have been 64 years old.
2pac
He would have been 51 years old.
Biggie
He would have been 51 years old.
Eazy-E
He would have been 58 years old.
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes
She would have been 52 years old.
J Dilla
He would have been 49 years old.
How utterly, ghoulishly disrespectful towards those who have passed.
AND it's AI "art" which is not art but theft and should have been banned from BP long ago. My artist friends are genuinely suffering because of this rubbish.
