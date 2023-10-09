40Kviews
This A.I. Is Supposed To Create Inspiring Images, But The Results Are Funny Instead (29 Pics)
While it might not be your conventional fountain of wisdom, InspiRobot reliably delivers doses of humor, often catching people off with its amusing takes on 'inspiration'.
So... inspirational? No. Funny? Often. I’ve used InspiRobot to create inspiration and advice for you to remember. Enjoy!
More info: inspirobot.me
The best piece of funny wisdom I’ve stumbled upon in real life is the delightful notion that no matter where you find yourself, regardless of what you’ve achieved or failed to achieve in your life, irrespective of who you envision becoming, at the end of the day… it’s unequivocally night. This whimsical insight is one I hold quite close to my heart, cherishing its lighthearted simplicity.
Indeed, many Inspirobot quotes didn’t earn a spot on my list, falling short due to being either too inscrutable, mundane, or not quite aligning with family-friendly standards. However, among those overlooked gems, there’s a favorite of mine I haven’t previously shared. It’s a subtle quip that advises, ‘never doubt that you are not a good person’. At first glance, it presents as a beacon of positive affirmation, but a closer, more discerning look at the crafty double negative imparts it with an unexpected, amusing twist.
Admittedly, I AM a bunch of meat wrapped in a skin casing...
But there’s more. I’m genuinely enchanted by the concept of fusing comedy and inspiration. This amalgamation is not only engaging but also inherently powerful. A smile, after all, is not merely a facial expression; it’s a potent catalyst for the release of endorphins, those wonderful chemicals that dissipate stress and cloak us in a sense of wellbeing, offering a more radiant and positive outlook on the remainder of the day.
Because I wasted so much time and money on AI Technology?
This transformative effect mirrors the very essence and objective of inspirational quotes. Thus, in my eyes, melding the joyous laughter elicited by comedy with the profound motivation sparked by inspiration is not just beneficial; it’s a guarantee of a day imbued with positivity and joy.
It makes a whole host of people jealous... but who cares so as long as you're happy!
The feline overlords are the greatest. I wasn't even required to say that. Really. I wasn't. Just ask my owners.
Exactly, the moon is closer. It's 384,400 km (238,855 miles) away, compared to the nearest star which is 4.24 light-years away. A light-year is 9.44 trillion km, or 5.88 trillion miles.
This is a weirdcore image and you cannot prove to me otherwise.
I'm enormous, but I seriously doubt I can still count as a girl at my age.
Popcorn, chocolate, and 4 hours of random youtube. Got it
I intend to die really old and enjoy the years when I can blurt out anything I want and people will say "Bless her heart, Gammy has finally gone senile".
If there is no containment (whatever that's supposed to mean) the situation in the picture will be considerably more common.
This is why AI will never defeat us. Although I do love “seize the day and rub it in people’s faces”
It’s my motto now
ur post was awesome :)
May I take it as my motto as well?
Of course, inspirobot made it for the whole world to use.
Thanks! May both sides of your pillow always be crisp and cool, and may your USBs plug in on first try 🙏🏻
Or this is what they give us to throw us off.
I love seeing AI fails!
"Uhhhhhh, yeah I am 97% sure that those white ellipsoids are golf balls"
I feel the need to point out Inspirobot is not true ai. It doesn't have a list that it uses as a reference to make up entirely new quotes, it has a complex list it draws from to generate quotes. Doesn't make it not funny though, I love it haha
Ah, that's Inspirobot. One of the few actually fun AIs because all it does it absolutely büllshit
