I'm a French artist, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design." I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 that I developed my interest in the urban photography of heritage in disuse.

When I discovered the former ballroom of the Aegidium, I was struck by its charm and its history. Located in Brussels, this once magnificent ballroom had been abandoned for more than 40 years. I decided to capture the beauty of this place in a series of photographs that showed both the decadence and the elegance of the building.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Facebook | Instagram