Most of us, at best, learn from our own mistakes and experiences, which is better than not learning at all, but often leaves us unprepared for things we have yet to encounter. So it is always wise to learn what one can from the folks who have lived a little bit more life. 

Someone asked, “People who are 55+ and happy with your life, what is your best advice to those under 25?” So if you are in the right age category, perhaps prepare to take some notes, scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you have some wisdom to spill, be sure to do it in the comments section below. 

#1

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Wear sunscreen!!!

CabinetFluffy8576 , Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

kenbeattie avatar
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And a hat, and sunglasses. UV can damage your eyes too, good polarized sunglasses help a lot.

#2

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Don’t let your world get small. Travel, have a variety of interests, spend time with family and friends.

Kmsjvs , Dominika Roseclay / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#3

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread If you are in an unhappy relationship, get out of it, and enjoy single life.

PresentationLimp890 , Keira Burton / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

kenbeattie avatar
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd add a qualifier to that: "If you tried fixing it and there is no progress". Everyone has bumpy patches, disagrees over things, even fights at times. If you dump your partner at the first sign of unhappiness then you're never gonna have a long lasting relationship.

#4

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good. Sometimes you need to be happy with what you have, it won’t get better but it could definitely get worse.

londoner4life , Alena Shekhovtcova / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only go for perfection if YOU want it to be perfect. Otherwise good is good enough. No one will remember (or even notice) you went over and beyond. Let alone show appreciation. That will stick with you for years and nag every now and then.

#5

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Chase what makes you happy, not what you feel obligated to do to please parents (for example). Don’t compare yourself to others: it will suck the joy from your life.

DogDrools , Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And if your parents constantly compared you to others and made you believe that you are "not good enough" or that "you don't deserve" etc. - please know these are LIES. Get some therapy help. You are an amazing person, and you deserve all the good things in life.

#6

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Dont let work become your life. Your work will not care for you when you're sick, nor love you when you need care, nor hold your hand when you're dying.

Content_Structure118 , energepic.com / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can -and will- replace you whenever they want/need* Remember YOU can do that too!! Be loyal to them the at same level they are to you. (* yes, that's a bit harder in Europe, still not at all impossible.)

#7

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Experiences can never be taken from you. Get out and see the world, try new things, go to that concert or baseball game or museum or show.

02K30C1 , Sandra Martins / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is something that I learned late in life: always learn new things. A new language, a new skill, a musical instrument. Yes, it's more difficult. But it challenges your brain and keeps most neurodegenerative conditions away, so it is worth it.

#8

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread The two biggest decisions are your career and your partner. Your career will probably change and its not too bad to change but changing your partner can be a nightmare. My best advice is to be careful who you settle down with. The people I know my age that are unhappy are unhappy because they picked a bad partner.

Inevitable-Staff9567 , Anthony Tran / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both career AND partner changes over time. No need to doubt that, you have full guarantee on that. Be aware YOU change as well which is much harder to notice !!!

#9

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Live within your means. Use debt carefully. Start saving for retirement early as the others say. Focus on good relationships.

davetheotter , Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#10

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread wear hearing protection. tinnitus is a b***h

revnhoj , Mark Paton / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#11

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Treat your body well now, because you will either reap the rewards of it or suffer the consequences of it later.

Enjoy your life and explore your hobbies and make your friends. Take this time to grow and heal and become the best version of yourself that you can.

Harriethair , Dane Wetton /unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#12

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Don't give a damn what anybody thinks of you.

BlueGreen_1956 , Kitera Dent / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you work for a living, you absolutely have to care what people think of you.

#13

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Learn how to save and invest money now. If you learn how to do this, 55 year old you will be forever grateful to 25 year old you.

Alembicbass4 , Alexander Mils / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

alexia_1 avatar
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wish I could have done that. But at 25 I was struggling to overcome poverty :(

#14

As someone not quite 55, my main advice to someone looking to get advice from an older person is this-

The world we grew up in changed much slower than the one you're growing up in, so most of the advice you read here will be from that perspective. What was sage advice for us may not be sage advice for you. How much the world changed between 1990-2000 is likely much less dramatic than the change we'll see between 2025-2035.

My personal advice? Keep an open mind, be patient (which is *not* the same as allowing yourself to be subjected to abuse), and be thoughtful about your choices (but don't allow your thinking to keep you from making choices- we often never know how a choice will turn out until long *after* we've made it).

Royal-Procedure6491 Report

kenbeattie avatar
Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure where they get the rate of change stuff from. The rate of change between even 1990 - 2000 was pretty staggering. I started work in '89 and there was one computer in the entire office and it was a Vax terminal connected to a mainframe. By 2000 everyone had PCs on their desks with windows and a complete office suite. Email had become common, the internet was really gaining momentum, mobiles had become common. That's just in the office. There were plenty of other changes too social, politically, medically. I honestly don't think we're going to see as big a change work wise in the next ten years as we did then.

#15

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Let the little s**t go. Don't dwell on what you can't control. Clean out and toss c**p you don't use every 2 years.

Whis65 , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

julian-mallett avatar
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

B******t. I have a box with all sorts of things. School reports from 50 years ago ('has potential but will not work' - got that right), badges I bought on a trip to Europe, pictures, slides, etc. Do I look at it every two years? Nope. Would I toss it out? Nope. Go stick your head up a dead bear's bum, Marie Kondo.

#16

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Take a cooking class and you will be much happier that you don’t have to always order out and maybe meet someone new. It’s also better than the dating apps.

Morning7211 , Edgar Castrejon / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#17

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Exercise, limit alcohol and find a partner with a good sense of humor.

Oceanliving32 , Miriam Alonso / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#18

You can’t control people, places, or things.

LongjumpingAd3733 Report

#19

A job is just a way to get currency into your bank account, don’t confuse it with who you are. Also, no matter what anyone ever tells you: your work is NOT a family. All but one or two people at your current job will drop you as an acquaintance as soon as you leave for another opportunity.

Additionally, never ever compromise yourself or do any illegal s**t for your boss - ever.

jthekoker Report

#20

Avoid crushing debt, especially credit cards.

excitom Report

#21

Stay curious. Take time to notice when something or someone is bringing you joy. Simply being happy about something isn’t frivolous. Beware of pessimism masquerading as wisdom.

I like the Kurt Vonnegut advice: “And I urge you to please notice when you are happy, and exclaim or murmur or think at some point, 'If this isn't nice, I don't know what is.’”

MhojoRisin Report

#22

This is the hardest lesson to master. Don’t “give” people the power over your happiness.

kdubstep Report

#23

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Be patient and pursue meaningful goals.

Pretend_Tea6261 , Marcos Paulo Prado / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

julian-mallett avatar
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh ffs. is this making anyone else puke or am I just in a bad mood?

#24

Never love your job. It will not love you back.

secretredditagent Report

#25

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Share your skills or talents freely with others and ask them to do the same for you. Knowledge is power.

Morning7211 , Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey I have no skills but can tell you that the German armored tank destroyers that went under the name StuG stands for SturmGeschütz! Knowledge is power!

#26

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Eat fairly healthy and get daily exercise. I'm now 72 and still run 40 miles/week. However, I have friends 10 years younger than I who can hardly walk to the mailbox. Getting old isn't bad at all if you can still get out, travel, go out to eat, play catch with your grandson, enjoy life. But, you have to be healthy enough to do all those things. It's a lot easier to get into shape and keep it that way when you are in your 20s. If you wait, you may never start.

Silly-Resist8306 , Mücahit inci /pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#27

1. Act in good faith. This is fantastically underestimated. Cultivate curiosity, eschew judgment.
2. Tend to your relationships, even when - and especially when - you don't feel like it.
3. Prioritize being your best, physically, emotionally and mentally.

joemondo Report

#28

Just one aspect of life, but if you desire getting married and having a family, make sure it’s someone who is emotionally stable, actually loves you, and who has a desire to maintain a long-term relationship and won’t seek a divorce after a small disagreement or argument.

Chubbinn Report

#29

“Wear Sunscreen!”: 42 Bits Of Life Advice, As Shared By Older Folks In A Viral Thread Have fun in your 20’s. Travel and get out in the world and don’t waste money on expensive c**p you don’t need. Live within your means.

Kiki-sunflower , Wendy Wei / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Travelling is also something expensive that you don’t need. I enjoy it, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a luxury like any other.

#30

57 here.

Start saving for retirement now. I know it’s decades away, but the sooner you start, the less you have to save out of every paycheck thanks to the magic of compounding interest. By the time you’re 50, you could easily have $1M.
I only aggressively started saving at 42 and probably won’t reach $1M before I retire.

At a minimum, save enough so you get 100% of your employer match.

Have kids by 30 so you’re young enough to spend time with them through high school and to see grandchildren grow up.

My youngest is 11 and I know I might never see his kids. Kinda makes me sad.

Stay away from debt except for a home and maybe a vehicle. Credit card debt is an addiction that enables impulse buying for stuff you probably don’t need or even want. I got caught in a debt trap in my late 20’s and had to file bankruptcy.

All lessons learned the hard way. Take from it what you will.

FezzariRider Report

#31

Do something useful to make the world better, whether it’s raising good kids, helping your friends, donating to causes, being a source of fun or comfort, choosing a service career, whatever. When you get older you start thinking about your legacy. It doesn’t have to be anything huge, just try to leave the planet a little better because you were here.

LibraryVolunteer Report

#32

I am 66 y.o. Having a spouse you adore helps you overcome the c**p life throws at you.

dumbo61 Report

#33

Take care of your goddamn knees. F**k.

Batcow Report

#34

Take risks. At least try everything you always wanted to do/attempt. You don't want to be my age and be able to say "I wish I would've done/tried *X*". You get one of these lives. Do it all.

dirtyfacedkid Report

#35

63M here. Be patient. I certainly remember my early 20s well.

Some scary days financially.

Develop a budget. Stick to it. Sacrifice is not a dirty word.

And never feel shame for saying, “I can’t afford it”. I actually tolerate that to my sister in law today who said we should go to a concert. Yes, I could have done it, but it wasn’t a budgeted expense.

PS. I started with $50 after college and I’m quite comfortable now.

NBA-014 Report

#36

Start saving money now! Sock a little away each paycheck in an investment plan and DON’T touch it unless for a home. Save save save and invest with pro advice. You will benefit from decades of compound interest. It’ll give you so much peace of mind.

wabashcanonball Report

1 - Save and invest 10% of your income. Pay yourself first.

2 - Focus on this: How many people have you helped, and how much have you helped them?

3 - Don't worry about what people think of you.

4 - If you have children, do all you can to love, guide, and help them.

5 - "One day at a time." This saying used to bug me in my twenties and thirties - but it is so unbelievably true.

HTH!

BlueLeaderRHT Report

#38

Stop deliberately sunbathing, don’t get any tattoos you can’t cover up if needed, try to save a little money as you go along, travel as much as you can, try not to get too stupid with sex/booze/dope (aim to cut down on the booze/dope/cigarettes by 30), develop a stable foundation for the future whether it be friends, family or a job but try to develop transitional job skills in case your job makes you crazy. If you learn a lot about computers at a desk job there are many many ways that can translate to other work.

MissHibernia Report

#39

Learn to be content. Life is going to change. The unexpected changes can be extremely difficult. You are always in planning mode, accept this concept. Lots of life circumstances are temporary, push yourself, setbacks are part of life. Nature is the best medicine, exploring the wilderness.

Wind_Advertising-679 Report

#40

my advice is this: if you feel your bond is one of very strong love, maintain the relationship, communicating will help all of your glitches, stay open on your feelings about everything. Send love notes, send sex notes, be playful. Do fun things apart too. Keep a daily journal.

If you find your not really in love and it's just the idea of love, then don't waste any more of your energy.

Electric-Dreams2021 Report

#41

True happiness stems from gratitude — Making the most of what you have —
Rather than letting it rest solely on what you want

Once you accept that so much of a satisfying life is learning to negotiate between what you want and what the world gives you - you will be happy

uhaulisforlovers Report

#42

Peaks and valleys. I've been a homeowner, great career, friends, family, travel, social life, expensive cars. I've also visited food banks, not had enough gas money, lived in the ghetto, been suicidal many times, in jail, chose bad relationships. Now, at 58, I'm living the life of my dreams. I've started over from rock bottom 4 times in my life. My advice: keep good company. The 5 people you keep company with often dictate the quality of your life. Pick people that are smarter, wiser, more content than you. If you have unresolved issues, get therapy. Stay away from excess, especially alcohol. Fun, boozy social outings in your 20's and 30's can morph into a 10:00am belt to get through.

Super_Hornet_7209 Report

