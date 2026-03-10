ADVERTISEMENT

In the politely wooded fields around Detroit Lakes, Minnesota live five trolls and one secretive golden rabbit. Mr. Pink, a three and three quarter pound Chihuahua went on a self appointed quest, to find them all. The Trolls are the creation of the Danish artist, Thomas Dambo . His sculptures, made out of recycled materials, are to inspire people to get outside and to think of trash as a valuable resource. Mr. Pink went to seek out each of these giants, wearing his yellow t-shirt.

The trails were long for such small legs, but Mr. Pink is not easily discouraged. Between tall grasses, winding paths, and the occasional suspicious squirrel, he continued forward with the determination of a much larger explorer. Giants made of wood appeared one by one among the trees, quietly waiting for visitors willing to wander a little.

More info: Instagram | smallestofthesmall.net | tiktok.com | youtube.com