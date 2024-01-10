We were curious to know what sparked Adam’s fascination with marshmallows as a subject for his artwork, and how it evolved into the "Slice of Mallow" webcomic series. Adam shared his story: “When I was in art college back in the early 2000’s a big pack of Mr Mallo marshmallows (also known as Flumps in the UK) would only cost about 25p. I loved them and would always have a pack on me so I could have a cheeky one while working on my graphic design projects. I think that’s when I became the marshmallow guy, the personality trait just stuck with me through life as classmates, friends, and even family members would gift them to me.

When I spent some time creating art on Twitch a few years ago, a marshmallow character was the natural choice for my channel's mascot. This sparked a lot of creativity, and during lockdown when I was looking after my newborn son I created a simple comic strip featuring marshmallows in funny slice-of-life situations. It helped keep me sane during lockdown and people seemed to relate to it, which kept me making more.”