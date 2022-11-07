Adorable Dogs For Adoption At Hope Animal Rescue

Hope Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs in North Carolina. They promote the compassionate and humane treatment of all animals while focusing their efforts on homeless and at-risk pets.

Hope Animal Rescue’s mission is to protect and find good homes for abandoned or neglected companion animals. They advocate for dogs and their welfare while cultivating outreach initiatives to further the bond between people and their pets.

Hope Animal Rescue’s vision is to create a community where 100% of adoptable dogs find loving homes. They aspire to become a community where no pet dies due to overpopulation in shelters and rescues.

Hope Animal Rescue also saved over 350 dogs and assisted multiple families in crisis this year.

Below are some photos of some of their adoptable dogs.

The rescue is also in need of dog foster parents, and volunteers.

More info: hopeanimals.org

Meet Melba!

Melba is a petite (only 27 pounds) beagle mix. If you’re looking for a lap dog, you’ve come to the right place! Melba is a people-dog who wants to be with her humans. She loves to be petted, and when she’s comfortable with you, she likes to give kisses too!

Hello, I’m Chimichurri!

And just like my namesake, I’m exactly the extra flavor you need in your life. I am a curious, vibrant, sweet little dog who loves being around my people. I am about 14 pounds, five years old, and am very friendly and full of personality. If you have an open lap, I will hop right up on there and make myself at home. But sometimes I like exploring and seeing what’s going on outside the window just as much as I like hanging out with you.

Hi there! My name is Josephine

Thanks for checking out my bio! I’m roughly 3 years old, but a true lady never reveals her age. Other than that, I don’t have many secrets, and I have so much to tell you! I love to chew on toys and am happy to chill and hang out wherever you are, so I’m an ideal work-from-home buddy. I love pets, and I’m not shy about letting you know when I’m ready for them. No playing hard to get here-I’m a girl who knows what she wants!

Hi, I’m Sugar

She is a very special girl looking for a very special adopter. Sugar came to us after being found at a gas station with a gun shot wound. She’s fully recovered now and is searching for a new home where she can really get the second chance she needs at a new life. Sugar has a lot of wonderful traits that would make her a great companion for the right person. She is crate-trained and house-trained. She loves going on long hikes and would thrive with an active owner that would take her on adventures in the woods.

Hi there, I’m Tootie!

I’m a young, 2-year-old who had a rough start in life. I was found as a pregnant stray, but some kind of humans found me and I was eventually brought to Hope Animal Rescue. I love to play and cuddle, and all I want in life is good food, chew toys, and a warm loving home to call my own. I am house-trained, and settle in my crate quickly. I am also very good at learning to walk well on a leash.

Meet Cub!

This little bear Cub is a sweet, snuggly love bug. His favorite thing in the whole world is hammock time with his human; he would lounge there all day if he could. He is a happy, wiggly boy who loves to play with toys, people, and other dogs. He hasn’t met anyone or anything he doesn’t love! He’s a mellow little man most of the time with clumsy bursts of puppy energy.