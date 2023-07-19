14 Actors Shared The Exact Minimal Sums Of What They Made From Residuals Of Popular Shows

While one might be willing to assume that actors from popular TV shows and movies are raking in millions, it is far from the truth, as revealed by actors, who shared the exact numbers as they opened up about not getting fair compensation for their work and were united by a call to strike by SAG-AFTRA, the world’s largest performers’ and broadcasters’ union, on July 14, joining the Writer’s Guild of America, which has been on strike since May.

Actors opened up about unfair compensations as they shared their residuals online

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher explained what led the world’s largest performers’ and broadcasters’ union to go on strike, as she noted in her statement that while “SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performers needs”, “AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful”.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director, similarly emphasized that “The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in their industries’ business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping the contracts frozen in amber”.

Alyssa Miller for Nofilmschool noted that demands from the actors’ union are very similar to the WGA’s and included restrictions on artificial intelligence technology, which can use a performer’s likeness or writing style without their consent or compensation, and a new business model with residuals based on viewership.

Constance Marie Lopez showed that her residuals for Switched at Birth – the TV series she worked on for 5 years – varied between 3, 4, and 74 cents

Constance Marie Lopez shared a video online where she explained that her reason for going on strike is unwillingness of AMPTP to negotiate and adjust actors’ contracts to the changed situation in relation to streaming, the internet and AI. The actress showed her residuals for the Switched at Birth TV series, which she worked on for 5 years and which the studio is still showing, and it varied between 3 and 74 cents. Lopez stated it to not be enough for her to make a living in addition to it not being a sustainable business model.

Luke Cook similarly answered to the critics in his video, saying that the strike is “nothing like millionaires striking to be even bigger millionaire”, as 95% of actors from SAG-AFTRA can’t make a living from acting and have side jobs to survive, but they are asking for more adequate pay as people who are contributing to the production of films and TV shows.

Many working actors shared their residuals, a compensation a performer or writer receives for the replay of the TV shows or movies they are in, online, in response to critics of the strike and a comment by Disney CEO Bob Iger, who claimed that actors and writers are not being realistic with their demands for fair compensation.

Heather Matarazzo responded to strike critics by showing her residuals that netted in 6 to 9 cents

Luke Cook noted that 95% of SAG members can’t even make a living from acting and are only asking for more adequate pay

Kimiko Glenn from Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black posted a video receiving $27.30 in overseas royalties in 2020 despite the show’s success

Kellee Steward joined a trend of posting one’s pay and addressing Bob Iger with: “Hey Bob, this is disturbing to me!”

Jack Bensinger joked he felt like he was “OVERpaid” after receiving 19 cents of residuals for 7 episodes in Stephen Colbert Presents Tonight Out The News

Derek Russo received $1K in residuals for the Loki TV series, despite it being among the most-viewed shows on streaming

Armen Taylor received 31 cents worth of residuals in a year for 4 episodes in a TV show

Desmond Chiam made 3 times his pay in residuals for Bones, however only made fractions of his pay in residuals on any other streaming gig

Kamil McFadden only netted $2.77 from residuals for K.C. Undercover and brought attention to a negative amount in his payroll

Stephen Glickman received no residuals for Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, which was played on Netflix for two years

“This should help so much this month!” actor Kris Lofton commented on $31.86 of residuals for an entire month

Ricky Horn Jr. commented: “If we broke, just say that”

Kylie Sparks commented on having received no residuals for being in a TV series by Netflix

Spencer Rothbell tweeted: “POST YOUR PAY!! Hey Bob, this is disturbing to me!”

