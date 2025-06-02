ADVERTISEMENT

I once read a quote, “Plot is what keeps you going when you read a story; character is what stays with you.” Honestly, that resonates so well with any tale because imagine a character that hypnotizes you, but then it’s played by an actor least suitable for the role.

Sounds disappointing, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, quite a few such epic characters have been played by actors who were obviously miscast, and netizens couldn’t help but call them out for ruining the story. You might even agree with some of them, so just scroll down to check them out!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Man in white shirt talking on phone at a lively party scene, illustrating miscast actors in popular movies. Vincent Chase as Pablo Escobar.

snailwitch11 , Warner Bros. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Actor in a tuxedo holding an award and speaking at a microphone, related to miscast actors in movies discussion. Gary Oldman as a dwarf in Tiptoes, also starring Peter Dinklage.

    B0BA_F33TT , Oscars Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Four diverse actors in costume on a desert set, illustrating miscast actors in popular movies and their impact. Borderlands...

    By that I mean all of them.

    Robsonmonkey , Lionsgate Movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When one single person can ruin the story, you know how important it is that the right actor is cast for a role. After all, it's the character that's going to have a real impact on any tale. To get a deeper insight into the matter, Bored Panda got in touch with Akashneel Duttasharma—a director and writer—for an interview.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking about the criteria typically used to determine whether an actor has been miscast in a role, he said that it's really important that the actor feels just right. "They should naturally blend into the role, and their screen presence should shine through the character they embody. When you, as the audience, are drawn to the character intrinsically, you know they are just right for the film," he added.
    #4

    Actor in miscast role wearing face paint and black headpiece standing next to a white horse in a rocky outdoor setting Johnny Depp as Tonto in *The Lone Ranger*.

    Optimistic-Man-3609 , Rotten Tomatoes Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Actor with a beard and tied-back hair speaking in an interview about miscast actors in movies. Shia Leboeuf in Indiana Jones. I don’t think they knew what they wanted to do and he exemplifies that.

    dolphin37 , REAL ONES with Jon Bernthal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't think he was so bad in the role but I agree that they didn't know what direction to take it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Actor with a floral crown in period costume portraying a miscast role that some people think almost ruined the movie. Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker in Dracula, although part of me thinks he might have been able to pull it off if they just made the character American and didn’t make him put on that horrendous accent.

    anon , 4K Archives Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Akashneel further elaborated that it is very, very jarring when an actor is miscast. He also noted that you are constantly taken out of the immersive experience of a film when the actor is out of sorts with the overall tonality.

    "A badly cast actor can give the audience a completely different understanding of the theme or narrative of the film. With the wrong cast, the audience might go down paths the creators never dreamt of!" he explained.
    #7

    Close-up of a miscast actor in costume portraying a historical character, highlighting notable movie casting controversies. John Wayne as Genghis Khan.

    Spodson , RKO Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only a terrible movie, but allegedly caused a lot of deaths (including Wayne) by importing lots of radio active sand after they moved the production from a nuclear testing area. Apparently Howard Hughes bought up all the copies so that no-one would ever see the film, such was his guilt.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Actor in a dirty white shirt holding jumper cables on an industrial set, related to miscast actors in movies. Mark Wahlberg in Transformers. The buff guy from Mass is an inventor in Texas?

    anon , Paramount Movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    master_minds9_1 avatar
    DennyS (denzoren)
    DennyS (denzoren)
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mark Wahlberg in anything that doesn't require a buff guy from Boston.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man in vintage suit and hat portraying a miscast actor in a dramatic movie scene with moody lighting. Tom Hanks in Elvis.

    I feel like Werner Herzog would have killed it. Or Stellan Skarsgard. Hanks was just...not right for the role, and it brought the whole movie down.

    tw4lyfee , Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Our expert claimed that, unfortunately, for many producers, star power is the most important thing, as for marketability and revenue generation, it's crucial that the buzz starts even before the movie is made.

    Akashneel expressed, "Having a star guarantees eyeballs. More than often, this leads to the star taking over everything. Then, we only see the star and not the character. Acting should be a service to the story. A star must forget about his stardom when stepping into the shoes of his character."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Actress in a forest scene with fires burning in the background, representing miscast actors in popular movies. Denise Richards, the nuclear scientist in that James Bond movie.

    jomarthecat , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man in a top hat and black suit with a woman in a red hat, representing miscast actors in famous movies. James Franco as the Wizard of Oz/Oswald in Oz the Great and Powerful. Such a vacuum of charisma when you need someone with charm to pull off the role. Sam Raimi should have done what he could to keep RDJ in the role.

    Titanman401 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Actor in a dark scene portraying a troubled character, representing miscast actors who impacted movies negatively. Ben Affleck as daredevil. The script was bad and that can take a lot of the blame. However Affleck still moves around like his spine is fused, while trying to portray one of the more nimble characters in marvel.

    apandarelic , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Akashneel believes that it's very rare that a star can throw off his personal baggage and typecasting, but it happens, and when it does, it's magical.

    He gave helpful examples to prove his point: "Look at Robert Downey Jr., who truly became Iron Man despite being shunned for years for his off-screen shenanigans. Shia LaBeouf is someone whose eccentric personality constantly overshadows his brilliant acting skills."

    It's sad, but casting directors have to be very careful because audiences are just so clued into the lives of actors via social media nowadays, he added.
    #13

    Close-up of a serious male actor portraying a character, illustrating miscast actors in popular movies. Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher. Overall I enjoy the Jack Reacher movies but Cruise isn't anywhere near the right physical presence. This was only more exacerbated by having Alan Ritchson play him in the Amazon series and crushing it.

    WutWudTimRigginsDo , Rotten Tomatoes Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read all the books before the movies were made. The protagonist is a 6'5" bruiser, a giant of a man, and that's a massive part of what makes the character. I haven't watched any of the movies - why would I want to see a shortarse like that making a mockery of the whole thing?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Two actors in a dimly lit room, representing notable miscast actors who almost ruined popular movies. Both Sully and Drake from Uncharted were woefully miscast. The lackluster script certainly didn’t help.

    Legitimate_Alps7347 , Sony Pictures Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A woman in a black outfit seated at a table with an open photo book, discussing miscast actors in movies. Obviously, Sofia Coppola in ‘The Godfather part III’.

    sir_percy_percy , W Magazine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We also had some fun with our expert by asking him to reveal any actor that he thinks has been miscast.

    Akashneel revealed, "My personal unpopular opinion will always be Quentin Tarantino casting himself in his own films! I quite hated him in From Dusk Till Dawn and Pulp Fiction. It just seemed unnecessary and overindulgent."

    "He is outshined in every scene by his very talented co-stars, and despite the success of both films, if he had cast a real actor, it would have been an even better experience. Especially because he's brilliant at directing actors!" he concluded.

    Well, our expert definitely gave us something to think about, didn't he? That's it from our end, dear readers. Now we want to know your thoughts, so don't hesitate to share which actors you think have been miscast. Leave them in the comments!
    #16

    Two miscast actors in a tense movie scene, highlighting the impact of miscast actors on film reception. The entire cast of 50 shades of grey

    sunbunny5 , Universal Pictures UK Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Actor George Clooney in a tuxedo at a party scene representing miscast actors in movies. How has no one said George Clooney as Batman

    _CatWeasel_ , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Close-up of a miscast actor in medieval armor on a battlefield, representing miscast actors in popular movies. Kristen Stewart- Snow White and the Huntsman

    acoupleofdollars , Rotten Tomatoes Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Actress seated in an interview setting, discussing miscast actors and their impact on movies in a studio environment. I think she’s a wonderful actress but Cameron Diaz was way off for Gangs of New York.

    QuaSiMoDO_652 , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZSs-pZhhXk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Young male actor in futuristic suit seated in a high-tech vehicle, representing miscast actors in popular movies. Dane DeHaan in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) who's attempts at appearing as a bada*s space cop were laughably bad.

    TrueLegateDamar , Rotten Tomatoes Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Two actors in a dimly lit scene, representing miscast actors who almost ruined the movies they were in. Jesse Eisenberg in [Batman v Superman].

    flame2bits , Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Actor wearing a fur-lined jacket with a serious expression, representing miscast actors in movies. Not a movie, but Lin Manuel Miranda in 'His Dark Materials'. He plays a character clearly inspired by wild west/Texas cowboy and is unsurprisingly bad. 


    For reference, Sam Elliott played the same character in the movie version. Much better casting, even if he was a little old for the part.

    Kung-Fu_Tacos , HBO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Actress in a dark setting, smiling subtly while discussing miscast actors in popular movies and their impact. To me, the granddaddy of them all is Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor.

    So….SO wrong. Too short, no charisma……




    (Full disclosure: I consider anything other than T1 and T2 to be an abomination BY DEFAULT anyway).

    Historical_Leg5998 , Paramount Movies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Man with beard closely inspecting object outdoors, representing miscast actors in movies under clear blue sky. James Corden in any movie musical.

    WannabeBwayBaby , ONE Media Coverage Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Actor Chris Pratt speaking in an outdoor animated city setting, related to miscast actors in movies. Even without seeing it I'm sure we call agree Chris Pratt shouldn't be playing Mario

    InverseRatio , IMDb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in a fantasy movie scene, two miscast actors in a controversial film role outdoors. Not because of any personal history of hers, but Amber Heard in Aquaman. Every single word she spoke was a cheesy one liner that made me physically cringe

    RickCityy , IGN Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Young miscast actor with a serious expression holding a staff, portraying a tense movie scene in dim lighting. Almost the entire cast of the The last Airbender movie..

    Edit: Leave me alone with that Dragonball movie, I'm not watching it and never will!!

    ..I agree that it could've made a decent movie if it wasn't for M.N.Shyamalan as director, but Idk. I found the whole bending and the effects were actually not bad (except firebending that looked awful to me) and I also liked the soundtrack. But compared to the nickelodeon show it's..well..can't be compared.

    Edit 2: omg chill yall I never said the earth bending was a masterpiece. I liked the water and airbending most. Effects were good that's all I'm sayin.

    Anskin12 , hollywoodstreams Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Actor looking intense indoors with a towel over his shoulders, representing miscast actors in popular movies. I used to think Jeremy Renner was miscast as Hawkeye for the longest time. I didn't hate him but he didn't feel like the Clint I was familiar with from the comics. But the Hawkeye show completely changed my mind on that and now I think he's great.

    battling_murdock , Marvel Entertainment Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A woman and a man in a dimly lit room illustrating miscast actors in movies affecting film reception. Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes in The Dark Knight.

    InSeine4Paris , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Steven Seagal as an action star.

    sealox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Actor wearing a white headband with black dots, holding a bar of soap, in a tense movie scene showcasing miscast actors. Mickey Rooney as Yunioshi in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

    nobodysbestfriendd , Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Malekith and Kaecillius.

    They could have cast nobodies, but they wasted some pretty good actors on one-offs.

    Garanseho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    On the same train as “not miscast but poorly used”, I’d like to remind everyone of Zachary Levi as the borderline nonexistent Fandral.

    Galileo__Humpkins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Mads Mikkelsen but not for the reason you might think. I don’t really like Kaecilius. I think he is the weakest villain of Phase 3. He is cool but unlike other villains he isn’t developed enough so he is kinda weak in that movie. I also think Mads is a really good actor and I think he would’ve been perfect for a role as Doctor Doom and it always gets me sad when I realize we will never see him as Doctor Doom.

    Darth-Caesus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Paul Rudd as the asshole husband in Night at The Museum.... If you watch that movie while imagining that Ben Stiller and Paul Rudd's roles were reversed, it would be so much better. Night at The Museum is secretly a Paul Rudd movie.

    Edit: the husband wasn't an asshole character. I misremembered. His only crime was too many pagers 😂

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Vince Vaughn as Norman Bates. But only a complete nutter would remake Psycho in the first place.

    TaxApprehensive3051 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel.

    CreativeDefinition Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!