Today, let’s take a look at what internet folks named to be movies that once were critically acclaimed masterpieces and now are hated by a bunch of people.

The first time you watch a new movie can be an awesome experience and you might end up falling in love with that movie. But occasionally, when the bliss of the first impression goes away, you start thinking about what you have watched. And then you realize that the movie doesn’t really make sense or even is poorly made. This way a cherished movie can very easily become a hated one.

#1 I am waiting on Bohemian Rhapsody. It's a biopic that is 90% made up and none of the critics seem fit to mention this.



Freddie Mercury did not leave the band to make a solo record while under the bad influence of some gay Svengali only to get diagnosed with AIDS and get back together with the boys for their stellar Live Aid performance.



The band never broke up before Live Aid. In fact I know someone who seen them tour a couple of months before Live Aid. He wasn't even the first guy in the band to have a solo record. He didn't perform at Live Aid knowing he was going to die because he didn't actually get his diagnosis until almost 2 years later which is also around the time when he got around to firing Paul Prenter.



Also the portrayal of Freddie as a gay man feels like some weird throwback to the 1980s when all gay characters in movies for portrayed as sad, conflicted and persecuted. He was a good looking superstar who by all accounts thoroughly enjoyed his ridiculously opulent hedonistic lifestyle.



This is a movie that in the end genuinely tries to make you believe that Queen alone saved Live Aid and by extension Africa....oh and they also invented overdubbing and audience participation.

#2 Well, technically a show not a movie, but from what I hear the ending of Game of Thrones basically f****d itself into oblivion and now no one talks about it anymore.

#3 The Blind Side

#4 Song of the South won Oscars and had one of the most iconic Disney songs in the last half of the 20th Century. Now Disney has more or less scrubbed it completely from availability.

#5 The Birth of a Nation

#6 American Beauty. I think when it first came out it received a lot of positive attention but these days it's perceived very differently.

#7 Avatar. I don’t know if would say hated, but I do feel more people are saying it’s overrated today than they did when it came out

#8 Wasn't American Sniper critically acclaimed until they found out the guy made a bunch of it up?

#9 I haven’t seen anyone mention Captain Philips yet. Apparently the real life guy was warned to take a much wider berth around the Horn of Africa specifically bc of the threat of pirates, but he wanted to save time and ope! What do you know, there were pirates! Apparently the crew was pissed the movie made him look like such a hero when the situation was basically his fault.

#10 Blue is the warmest colour



was critically acclaimed for being a queer movie in an industry where there were very few.



then it turned out the director dude made it a nightmare for the leads to work in it. and this is not an unpopular opinion anymore, but the explicit scenes in the movie come across as p**n, and tbh it comes off a more hyper sexualised depiction of lesbians than celebration of a lesbian love story.

#11 Crash - the Paul Haggis one.

#12 Shakespeare in Love

#13 Supersize me.



That lying piece of s**t.

#14 The English Patient



Thanks, Elaine 🙄



Edit: for those who don’t know

#15 Slumdog Millionaire was not as good the second viewing onward. Fantastic soundtrack though.

#16 I've seen a drastic and increasing backlash against Forrest Gump. Mainly because it won the Best Picture Oscar over films like Pulp Fiction and Shawshank Redemption

#17 Breakfast at Tiffanie’s is probably a good movies with some really offensively racist character that ruins it.

#18 For a while there, Bird Box was hot s**t and THE movie that everyone had to see. Now it seems like most everyone thinks it's stupid

#19 Milo & Otis (1986)



At the time, it was the third highest-grossing film *ever* in Japan. It won the 1987 award for Most Popular Film at The Japanese Academy, was released in English in 1989, did well at the box office ($257 million box office in Japan and the United States; over 12 million theater tickets sold worldwide), and received generally favorable reviews.



Then came the animal abuse allegations.

#20 Armageddon was probably the most watched movie from the 90s and everyone hates it because Hollywood magic doesn't explain science.





Screw you guys, that movie is fantastic and I have multiple science degrees that don't care

#21 Idiocracy was a beloved farcical comedy and is now viewed as a dystopian documentary from 3-5 years in the future

#22 Argo pretty much ignores all the backstory US had in Iran and makes Iranians look like a bunch of bloodthirsty people that hate Americans for no good reason and the Americans seem like some innocent bureaucrats caught in a bad situation.



In reality the US overthrew the Mohammad Mosaddegh government and installed a Shah that they had close relationships with. The US then played a critical role in founding the Shah's brutal secret police to keep him in power.



In the late 1970s the Iranian Revolution occurred and the Shah was overthrown. This Shah held a grip on power for over 25 years with US backing against the will of the people. As part of the revolution, pro-revolution students stormed the US embassy.

#23 Debbie Does Dallas.



On reflection, she really didn't do ALL of Dallas, so I have to ding it for lack of truth in advertising.

#24 The Force Awakens. When it came out, the sentiment was overwhelmingly "Starwars is back" but in hindsight it really doesnt hold up at all

#25 Traffic (2000) won **4 Oscars** and had a 93% RT score.



Watched it recently... it's like a really preachy and flat episode of Narcos. IDK if it's "hated" today, but it seems pretty much forgotten. The other big acclaimed films that year (*Gladiator, Almost Famous, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Erin Brockovich*) had a lot more staying power.

#26 Lone Survivor. Or at least it should be hated. The only accurate part of that movie is that 3 SEALs died and Marcus was rescued by Mohammad Gulab and the Rangers/PJs. Everything else is utter b******t.



Navy SEALs in the public eye have a massive history of exaggeration and blatant lying and Marcus Luttrell is no different.



Frankly, I don’t blame them. Making $60-80k a year for a job that you’re highly likely to get killed/maimed doing that carries a 95% probability of imploding your personal life; all for a government that f***s it’s vets over at every opportunity? Go for it - lie your a*s off and make your millions.

#27 I am speaking for myself here, and don't know if this view is widely held, but Gravity is an absolute turkey and seems to have got by on the strength of its visuals alone. No real plot and absolutely HONKING script.

#28 Last tango in Paris used to be hailed as a masterpiece until the actress spilled the beans about how scummy Brando and the director were

#29 Green Book

#30 The Help. It was literally made to make white Americans feel good about how far their country has come. iirc Viola Davis regrets being in it.

#31 Fight Club. It's not even that people don't like the movie per se, but it's kind of fallen into that Rick and Morty zone where there's no social capital to be gained by being a fan of it

#32 I want to say The Last Jedi. For the first two weeks after release it was coasting on hype, with lots of critics describing it with the usual buzz-words: that it was “bold” and “creative” (which is why those words have become red-flags nowadays). I saw comments from audiences coming fresh out of the theater claiming that it was “the greatest Star Wars movie ever made, even better than The Empire Strikes Back!”



Then the hype died off fast and those same audiences started realizing they had issues with it. I started to see more and more complaints, things like how the payoffs set up by the Force Awakens were unsatisfying, and it killed off potential storylines for the next film by killing off Snoke before he was explained, killing off Luke before he could really do much, killing off Phasma before her rivalry with Finn could reach its zenith, and leaving the Resistance with only a handful of survivors.