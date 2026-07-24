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Forget expensive design consultations and endless scrolling through Pinterest boards, because sometimes the best decorating ideas come from pure coincidence. A random object, a freshly painted wall, and suddenly you’ve got a match so perfect it feels like your house has been secretly coordinating with the world around it.

These accidental paint color matches are proof that when it comes to colors, sometimes luck has better taste than we do. Whether it was a chair, a gadget, a pet accessory, or a completely random object, these 68 accidental paint color matches show that sometimes the universe has a surprisingly good sense of style.