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In just a few moments, a person who has never once lost an argument is about to be completely undone by a photograph. They will look at it with the relaxed confidence of someone who considers themselves sharp, observant, and generally ahead of the curve, but that feeling won't last. This is what puzzles do to people, and this is exactly why we love them.

The human brain is a spectacular piece of machinery that is also, under the right circumstances, catastrophically easy to fool. A cleverly hidden object, a manipulated image, a pattern that refuses to resolve itself no matter how hard you stare, and suddenly the most intelligent person in the room is leaning three inches from their screen, muttering to themselves.

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#1

A geometry brain puzzle on lined paper showing a triangle with angles and segments, asking to find angle x.

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    #2

    A digital display clock brain puzzle asking how many times the number 1 appears, for confident people.

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    #3

    A chess brain puzzle, PAWN=QUEEN, with white chess pieces arranged on a small wooden board.

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    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    forward 2 squares then forward 1 square

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    If you sailed through these puzzles with smug ease, here is something to bring you back down to earth. The hardest logic puzzle ever created was designed by philosopher George Boolos, and it goes like this: there are three gods. One always tells the truth, one always lies, and one answers randomly. They will answer "da" or "bal," but you don't know which means yes and which means no.

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    You have three yes-or-no questions to figure out who is who. That's it. Three questions. Three gods. A language you don't understand. Boolos, a professor at MIT, a man who thought about thinking for a living, considered this the most difficult logic puzzle ever constructed. So if you couldn't even make it past puzzle one, please know that you are in very good company.
    #4

    A visual brain puzzle illustrating a doorbell sound using the letters G and D.

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    #5

    A classic word search brain puzzle with a list of words like arrear, rarer, airier, and terraria to find.

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    #6

    A large grid of illustrations including a whistle, a whale, a sheep, and a waiter, forming an intricate brain puzzle or song game.

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    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got Whistle Whale Ewe Wok then I remembered it's naptime.

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    For those who like their puzzles with a side of genuine national mystery, meet Kryptos, an encrypted copper sculpture sitting quietly in the courtyard of CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Installed in 1990, it contains four separate encoded messages carved into its surface. Three of them have been solved after years of effort by some of the most analytically gifted people on the planet.

    The fourth is a 97-character passage that has defeated everyone who has attempted it, including, presumably, the actual intelligence agency it lives in front of. The artist, Jim Sanborn, has occasionally released single-word clues to keep the world from giving up entirely, which suggests he is either generous or deeply enjoys watching people suffer. Possibly both.
    #7

    An abstract illustration featuring bold, stylized letters B, R, A, I, N, E, and L, creatively arranged to form a brain puzzle.

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    #8

    A colorful brain puzzle game with various shaped pieces, designed to humble confident people.

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    #9

    A challenging brain puzzle displaying a circular seating arrangement for a musical chairs game with conditional clues.

    Clarification for (5): "at least two places" refers to the seats sequentially not graphically.

    Not to worry if you decide to write some useful points down, but there's added challenge factor if you reason through it using strictly your working memory.

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    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Jennifer's birthday, I think.

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    Depending on how you did with these puzzles, this will either comfort or deeply concern you. IQ tests use exactly this kind of visual and logical problem to measure what psychologists call fluid intelligence, the ability to think logically, analyze patterns, and solve problems using nothing but your own brain, independent of anything you've ever been taught.

    It is considered one of the purest measures of raw cognitive ability. Which means that the humble hidden-object puzzle is not just a fun way to waste twenty minutes, it is, in a very real sense, a window into how your brain actually works. Whether you like what you saw through that window today is, of course, entirely between you and your reflection.

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    #10

    A crossword grid and clues for a brain puzzle, featuring a blank grid and text prompts.

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    #11

    A car's infotainment screen displaying a Hangman-style brain puzzle with 'U_L_____' as the word.

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    martymcmatrix
    martymcmatrix
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    U F O L A M B...🛸 🐑 🤷🏽

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    #12

    Three circular coasters with different brain puzzles on them, including letter and word play.

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    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting snowman ⛄

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    The puzzle community, and yes, there is very much a puzzle community, has developed its own rich internal vocabulary for classifying its members, and we think everyone deserves to know these words. People who are devoted to jigsaw puzzles are called 'dissectologists', which sounds like something you'd need a license for, but is actually just a person with a lot of table space and a healthy relationship with patience.

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    Crossword enthusiasts go by the name 'cruciverbalists', which is an excellent word to deploy at parties. And those who dedicate significant portions of their lives to the Rubik's Cube are known as 'cubers', a community so committed that they have developed dozens of specialized algorithms, hold world records measured in seconds, and will absolutely beat you. Don't challenge a cuber. Just don't.
    #13

    A white card with a math brain puzzle that reads 1+1+2+1 NOT 1+2+1+1.

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    #14

    A number sequence brain puzzle where symbols represent numbers, challenging the viewer to decode a new sequence.

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    #15

    A mathematical brain puzzle equation displayed in green digital numbers on a dark background.

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    And because the human brain is a truly magnificent and endlessly complicated thing, it has found a way to be frightened of puzzles. Puzzlephobia, specifically the fear of scrambling, is a documented anxiety centred around the terror of picking up something like a Rubik's Cube and making it irreparably worse.

    The fear is not of failing to solve the puzzle. It is engaging with it at all and leaving it in a state so chaotic that recovery seems impossible. For anyone who has ever picked up a Rubik's Cube that was already partially solved, made two confident moves, and then spent the next forty minutes making things significantly worse, this fear is not irrational. It is extremely well-founded. We see you. We are you.

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    #16

    An image displaying four different brain puzzles, presented as a test of common words, phrases, or sayings.

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    #17

    A challenging brain puzzle with numbers 9, 1, 6, 4, 4, 5, 7, 2, 5, 8, 8, 5, 1, 3, 5, and a question mark.

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    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have an irrational fear of the word 'algebra'

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    #18

    A white mug with a brain puzzle written in acronyms, challenging the viewer to decipher the message.

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    The best-selling puzzle in human history is not a crossword, not a jigsaw, and not a logic problem scrawled on a napkin by a philosopher. It is a small plastic cube with coloured stickers, invented in 1974 by a Hungarian architecture professor named Ernő Rubik, who originally built it to help his students understand three-dimensional space and did not initially realize it was a puzzle at all.

    It took him over a month to solve his own invention. That man went on to sell an estimated 500 million units globally, making the Rubik's Cube the single best-selling toy in the history of human commerce. Ernő Rubik accidentally invented the world's most infuriating object, couldn't solve it himself, and became extraordinarily successful anyway. Honestly, it's the most inspiring story on this entire list.
    #19

    A vibrant image of a decorative wall with large letters, a fun brain puzzle that spells out a word.

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    #20

    A colorful mural with various images like a red armchair, a green eye, a jester, and letters, presenting a complex brain puzzle.

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    #21

    A classic brain puzzle showing 16 dots arranged in a square, tasking the user to connect them with four straight lines.

    This is from the children’s menu of Moose’s Tooth in Anchorage, AK, and is a variant of the classic “think outside the box” puzzle. In order to connect all the dots, using only 4 lines, the average dots per line must be 4, but I can’t figure out how to do more than 3 new dots for any line after the first (assuming every line touches at least 1 dot). I think that the directions must have a typo, or that there should a no solution. Any way to solve using the provided directions?

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    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you have to take your line way outside the box in order to bring it back in. Or something like that.

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    If you consider yourself a serious jigsaw enthusiast, allow us to introduce you to the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship, an annual competition in which teams of four compete to complete a 500-piece puzzle in the fastest time possible, with the best teams finishing in under an hour in a display of focused, silent, genuinely impressive coordination.

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    The championship draws competitors from dozens of countries, each with their own system, their own strategy, and their own deeply held opinions about whether you should sort by edge pieces first, a debate that, within the jigsaw community, carries approximately the same emotional weight as a general election. It is competitive. It is passionate. It is people taking a children's activity to its absolute logical extreme.
    #22

    A brain puzzle image depicting a transparent tank with an intricate system of pipes, challenging where liquid will pour out.

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    #23

    A brain puzzle with an equation 5+5+5+5=555, challenging confident people to make it true with one line.

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    #24

    A brain puzzle with a logic riddle about lying days and telling the truth, designed to humble confident people.

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    The puzzles in this list were designed to do one very specific thing: make your brain work harder than it wanted to. Some of them succeeded immediately. Some of them required a second look, a tilted screen, and a quiet moment of genuine self-doubt. And some of them sent you directly to the answer key with the speed and lack of shame of someone who has made peace with their limitations, which is a form of wisdom.

    The human brain is extraordinary, easily fooled, endlessly fascinating, and apparently terrified of Rubik's Cubes. It contains multitudes. And if nothing else, you now know the word cruciverbalist, which is the kind of thing that sounds impressive at exactly the right moment and absolutely nowhere else. Go forth. Rest your eyes. And maybe don't pick up a Rubik's Cube that's already partially solved.

    Which one of these puzzles stumped you the most? And are you ready for more? Share your frustration with us in the comments!
    #25

    A brain puzzle featuring a truck with containers, asking for the minimum number to humble confident people.

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    #26

    A worksheet to build words from letter tiles, an educational brain puzzle for learning.

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    #27

    The Wall Game, a brain puzzle with a grid of red and blue lines and boxes, showing rules for play.

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    #28

    A page with three brain puzzles, including decoding letters and finding the next symbol in a sequence.

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    #29

    A visual brain puzzle with a green grid and purple squares forming a pattern, asking What Does This Say?

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    #30

    A circular coaster featuring a brain puzzle with various illustrations including a weight, donkey, and shoe.

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    #31

    A grid of images forming a brain puzzle, including Severus Snape, a menorah, a salt shaker, Bobby Hill, a lime, Pennywise, and a store.

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    #32

    A number theory brain puzzle about prime numbers and divisibility rules.

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    #33

    A brain puzzle showing an unfolded cube with various symbols, asking which assembled cube cannot be formed.

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    #34

    A visual brain puzzle featuring a matrix of shapes with a missing element, requiring logical deduction.

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    #35

    A textual brain puzzle about Pinocchio always lying, asking what can be concluded from his statement about green hats.

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    #36

    A unique visual brain puzzle using abstract symbols in arithmetic operations, asking for the value of the last equation.

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    #37

    A logic-based brain puzzle titled Six-Figure Logic with easy, medium, hard, and expert levels of equations.

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    #38

    A brain puzzle featuring a 3x3 grid of numbers with one missing number, prompting the user to find the number.

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    #39

    A geometric brain puzzle showing three circles of 1 cm radius inside a square, asking for the area of the rectangle.

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    #40

    An image of a completed jigsaw puzzle, showcasing a large golden abstract brain puzzle, still life.

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    #41

    A brain puzzle image depicting a hanging weight scale with numbers and question marks, challenging viewers to solve it.

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    #42

    A cereal box brain puzzle featuring CapN Crunch vs. Jean LaFoote, challenging users to unscramble animals.

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    #43

    A text-based brain puzzle asking about the probability of a second coin after finding a 1 Euro coin in a river.

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    #44

    A hand holding a bottle cap with a small compass and a cot diagram inside, posing a visual brain puzzle.

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    #45

    A money riddle brain puzzle for confident people, involving a stolen $100 bill and a store.

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    #46

    A brain tickler puzzle with four words (SPLAT, PETRI, ENTRAP, GRABS) for confident people.

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    #47

    A sheep riddle brain puzzle for confident people, involving a man, sheep, and a barn.

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    #48

    A logic brain puzzle presenting five rows of three-digit numbers with clues about the correctness and placement of digits.

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    #49

    A visual brain puzzle displaying a letter C and three pairs of eyes on a circular surface, for confident people.

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    #50

    A detailed hidden object scene featuring cartoon bugs, a classic visual brain puzzle.

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    #51

    A brain puzzle featuring a matchstick pattern, asking to move two matches to form four identical squares.

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    #52

    A challenging brain puzzle illustrating three prisoners (A, B, C) with hats, requiring a logical deduction.

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    #53

    A brain puzzle showing clues for a lock combination, challenging the viewer to find the right code.

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    #54

    A visual brain puzzle with a tree, apple, Bob the Builder, and other items to solve The C.

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    #55

    A tattoo on an arm, showing a bee, an N, and an ice cube, forming a clever brain puzzle.

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    #56

    A math brain puzzle to figure out values for A, B, and C in multiplication problems.

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    #57

    An algebra brain puzzle involving concatenated numbers and finding sums of digits.

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    #58

    A triangular brain puzzle featuring numbers at vertices and a central number, with one missing value to find.

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    #59

    A challenging brain puzzle about transporting a person across the desert using multiple cars and petrol transfers.

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    #60

    A visual brain puzzle with a grid of black dots and a missing piece marked with a question mark.

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    #61

    A challenging Sudoku brain puzzle grid with numbers, indicating an expert level difficulty.

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    #62

    A geometry brain puzzle asking to find the area of a right-angled triangle with sides labeled 12, 4√3, and 8√3.

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    #63

    A math homework problem with missing numbers in a grid puzzle, asking to find the value of a triangle symbol.

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    #64

    An open box of colorful Italian Chocolate Eggs, an example of brain puzzles as a sweet treat.

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    #65

    A close-up of a metal keypad with numbers 1-9, *, 0, and #, next to the word CELL on a metallic surface, representing a brain puzzle.

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    #66

    A visual brain puzzle featuring four images (arrows, water pump, electric plug, military truck) for a word guess game.

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    #67

    A brain puzzle showing a maze with colored blocks and circles, challenging confident people to solve it.

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    #68

    An antique ring with an eye, the letter X, and the word 'Return' engraved, posing a brain puzzle.

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    #69

    A COTE Korean Steakhouse card featuring a rib cage and an eye, an example of a brain puzzle.

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    #70

    A wordplay brain puzzle on a coaster, asking to complete a phrase or solve a riddle.

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    #71

    A text-based brain puzzle titled Burning Ropes, presenting a logic challenge about measuring time with ropes.

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    #72

    A logic brain puzzle displaying nine circular patterns with dots, requiring confident problem-solving.

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    #73

    A geometry brain puzzle showing 5 identical rectangles forming a larger rectangle with a shaded triangle.

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    #74

    A brain puzzle with the words AWAKE, JUST, and SAD arranged around a central question mark, challenging problem-solvers.

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    #75

    A mobile game with four images forming a word, a visual brain puzzle.

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    #76

    A numerical brain puzzle showing a sequence 10, 15, 5, 25, 20 with a solution revealing a pattern.

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    #77

    A brain puzzle image titled Brain Tickler asking if Freda prefers Monopoly or darts based on a list of preferences.

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    #78

    A brain puzzle image depicting a cat and a turtle on and under tables, with measurements for height.

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    #79

    A black and white image with circles and squares, forming a brain puzzle to deduce two words.

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    #80

    Four white vinyl decals on a car window: a salt shaker, two herb sprigs, and a heart, forming a brain puzzle.

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    #81

    A grid of 9 rebus brain puzzles, each containing images and text that represent a word or phrase.

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    #82

    A logic grid brain puzzle to open chests by matching keys to their contents.

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    #83

    A mathematical brain puzzle showing three equations: f(1)=n, f(x+y)=f(x)f(y), and n=2.

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    #84

    A challenging brain puzzle, featuring a math equation with fruit emojis for viewers to solve, for a confident person.

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    #85

    A complex maze puzzle with arrows, an example of brain puzzles requiring careful navigation.

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    #86

    A coded brain puzzle with words and numbers for deciphering, plus a question mark for a page number.

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    #87

    A framed cross-stitch brain puzzle with the words Rack of, Rule of, eyes, and teeth.

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