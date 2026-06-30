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“What Is The Meaning Of ‘GR8’?”: Test Your Brain With These 15 Math Rebus Puzzles
A green apple emoji and the Pi symbol on a blue-purple gradient background, with a red TRIVIA banner. Math rebus puzzles.
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“What Is The Meaning Of ‘GR8’?”: Test Your Brain With These 15 Math Rebus Puzzles

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Welcome to the ultimate visual rebus challenge! We’ve prepared 15 math rebuses that range from beginner to advanced levels. You may be able to guess the meaning of ‘GR8’, but can you guess what ‘-b²’ means? 🤔

The good news is that you’re given 4 answer options for each question, which makes your guessing process simpler. Either way, it takes someone highly attentive to detail and with a strong grasp of mathematical concepts to achieve a perfect 15/15 score. Can you do it? Let’s find out 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A close-up of the word RELATIVITY printed upside down on a page, part of a collection of math rebus puzzles.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was fun! More, please, BP!

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh! I like figuring out rebus puzzles.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was fun! More, please, BP!

    1
    1point
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oooh! I like figuring out rebus puzzles.

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