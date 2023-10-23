The photographs in this series not only reflect the melancholy beauty of these sites, but they also capture the essence of the passage of time. Nature began to reclaim these buildings, giving rise to a strange harmony between nature and architecture. Vegetation grows through the cracks, trees pierce the roofs, and the sunlight creates shadows that highlight the tumultuous history of these places.

Abandoned Soviet architecture is a subject that touches on history, politics, and art. The photographs in this series seek to capture the soul of these buildings and recall their historical importance. They invite the viewer to reflect on the past, present, and future of these places while celebrating their beauty in decay.

When we stand in front of these abandoned monuments, we cannot help but feel a deep melancholy and a deep respect for the history that surrounds them. Abandoned Soviet architecture is a precious heritage, and through this series of photographs, I hope to give it the place it deserves in our collective memory. It is a silent witness to a bygone past, and I am honored to be able to capture it for future generations.