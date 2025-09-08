ADVERTISEMENT

There are countless architectural masterpieces that leave us in awe, and then there are the ones that leave us utterly confused. We’re talking about architecture, construction, and design fails that make zero sense. 

From staircases that lead to nowhere to doors that open straight into walls, we’ve compiled a list of blunders so absurd they’ll make you laugh, cringe, and wonder how they were ever approved in the first place.

Infamous House In My Hometown. Yes, Those Are Stairs

Garage door painted shut in a hilariously bad job done by someone who just wanted to get it over with and it shows

cheetocoveredfingers Report

    #2

    This Toilet At My Sister's House

    Overhead view of a poorly installed toilet and cleaning tools, showcasing hilariously bad jobs done to get it over with.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    This Stove In A Premium Airbnb

    Kitchen corner with wooden cabinets and a black countertop featuring a poorly installed stovetop showing bad jobs.

    itsbeachjustice Report

    We all love saving our hard-earned money wherever possible, don’t we? Whether it’s cutting corners by finding clever little hacks, or scrolling through Pinterest to make it your personal designer, the joy of creating something on a budget is real. Of course, saving money doesn’t mean compromising on style. With some creativity, you can make any corner of your home look magazine-worthy. And honestly, isn’t that the dream?

    #4

    My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom

    Bathtub installation with green shag carpet covering tub front and floor, showing a hilariously bad job attempt.

    Iamwallpaper Report

    #5

    Practical Bathroom

    Bathroom installed above living space with poor job execution and visibly bad design in a small modern apartment.

    schen4181 Report

    #6

    My Uncle's House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House

    Poorly installed glass block partition in a tiled room showing hilariously bad jobs done quickly and carelessly.

    muurilin Report

    Of course, while saving money is great, there are moments where calling in a professional is absolutely necessary. These posts are a perfect reminder of that. Some projects really can’t be DIY’d without the risk of turning into a complete disaster.

    But in plenty of other areas, from decor to layout, you can get creative and save big. It’s all about knowing when to splurge and when to save. And yes, sometimes those hilarious fails are proof of what happens when people get the balance completely wrong.
    #7

    This One Certainly Stands Out

    Kitchen renovation with uneven flooring and poorly done cabinets, a hilariously bad job that shows lack of care to get it over with.

    proudly_disengaged Report

    #8

    A Combination No One Has Ever Wanted

    Poorly done bathroom job with urinals inside a shower area showing hilariously bad work and lack of proper planning.

    MrMago0 Report

    #9

    The Entrance Of Possible Death

    Double front doors installed upside down with mismatched handles, showing a hilariously bad job done to get it over with.

    Turk137 Report

    For example, if you’re designing a room on a budget, the very first step is to set a realistic spending plan. Don’t underestimate how quickly costs add up. A rug here, a lamp there, and suddenly your credit card bill looks scary. That’s why you need to start with clear numbers in mind. Figure out what you can afford and break it down into categories like furniture, decor, and accessories. That way, you’ll know exactly where your money is going. 
    #10

    They Put A Bed, On Top Of The Stairs

    Poorly done loft bed installation in a small attic apartment showing a hilariously bad job barely functional and unsafe.

    hofong159 Report

    #11

    This Bathroom In My Dad's New House. I’m 6’1”. The Room Is So Short They Had To Cut Holes In The Ceiling Over The Toilet And Sink So You Can Stand Up

    Person standing in a bathroom with a low ceiling above a toilet, illustrating hilariously bad jobs done quickly.

    560guy Report

    #12

    Honey! Check It Out, Our New Apartment Comes With A Balcon- Ahhhhh!!

    Poorly done home addition with an unusable door hanging above ground, showcasing hilariously bad jobs to get it over with.

    rockbottam Report

    Once you have your budget, the next thing is planning and research. Don’t just rush to the store and grab the first couch you see. Take time to gather inspiration, make a mood board, and compare styles. Pinterest, Instagram, and even thrift store catalogs can be lifesavers when you’re figuring out what vibe you want. Researching prices also helps you avoid overspending, since you’ll know what’s worth the money and what isn’t.

    #13

    I’d Fall Down The Stairs Every Morning

    Half door installed over staircase with poor workmanship in a hilariously bad job done by someone rushing to finish it.

    CarnivorousMass Report

    #14

    The “Sideways House”

    House with an unusually angled exterior wall and windows, showcasing hilariously bad jobs done carelessly.

    BassLove811 Report

    #15

    How Would Any Of This Work?

    Corner kitchen stove installation with vent hood and black tiles showing hilariously bad job and poor workmanship.

    DogWhistlersMother Report

    Another great way to save is to hunt for sales and discounts. That beautiful piece you’ve been eyeing might be too expensive today, but wait a little and you may find it at half the price. Seasonal sales, clearance sections, and even online flash deals are all worth checking. Patience is key here, sometimes you need to hold back instead of making impulse buys. The reward? A gorgeous piece of furniture or decor that doesn’t blow your budget. 
    #16

    Escalator/Stairs Combo

    Poorly done stairs with unfinished escalator installation, showing hilariously bad jobs that just wanted to get it over with.

    Thund3rl1ps Report

    #17

    I Mean You Could've Rotated The Toilet But Whatever

    Toilet installed in a corner with poorly cut wall tiles showing a hilariously bad job done to just get it over with.

    doppelknoten Report

    #18

    Community Features: Lighted Sidewalks

    New housing construction with poorly done sidewalk and landscaping showing hilariously bad jobs that were rushed to get it over with.

    bgjorge123 Report

    Then there’s the magic of second-hand markets and thrift stores. You’d be surprised at the treasures you can find if you’re willing to dig a little. Lamps, vintage chairs, quirky shelves, there’s no shortage of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. And best of all, you’ll often find unique pieces that no one else has, which gives your home more personality.

    #19

    Ah Yes, A Crotch Level Shower Window

    Poorly installed window in a tiled shower area, an example of hilariously bad jobs done just to get it over with.

    BeauDotEXE Report

    #20

    Trying To Prevent Cyclists From Using The Ramp, By Blocking The Passage To Everyone With Wheels (Strollers, Wheelchairs, Etc)

    Ramp with steep incline and metal barriers showing hilariously bad jobs done by someone who just wanted to get it over with.

    MalloryLovedYouOnce Report

    #21

    The Place I Just Moved Into Has This Infuriating Drawer In The Kitchen

    Drawer poorly installed under countertop, demonstrating hilariously bad handyman job done just to get it over with.

    a_burning_nebula Report

    Another clever trick is to revive and repurpose what you already have. Before you toss out an old dresser or table, ask yourself if it could be saved with a little TLC. Sometimes, all it takes is a coat of paint, new hardware, or sanding down to give it a fresh new look. Repurposing also challenges your creativity; you start seeing potential where others see junk. And let’s face it, breathing life into something old can be incredibly satisfying.
    #22

    How Do You Like Your Windows?

    House exterior with many mismatched and poorly installed windows illustrating hilariously bad jobs done.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    I’ve Tripped In The Kitchen But Never On My Way To The Kitchen…

    Wooden stairs with uneven steps leading to a kitchen, showing a hilariously bad job done just to get it over with.

    leeksyota Report

    #24

    The World's Most Pointless Gate

    Half-installed metal farm gate awkwardly attached to a lone wooden post in a grassy field, showing hilariously bad job.

    jahookus Report

    If you’re really looking to stretch your budget, DIY is the way to go. From wall art to shelving units, the internet is filled with tutorials that can help you create stylish decor with minimal spending. And the best part? It’s personal. No store-bought item can match the story behind something you made yourself. Of course, not every DIY project will turn out like the Pinterest picture, but hey, that’s part of the fun. You learn as you go, and sometimes those imperfections make the piece even more special.
    #25

    Benches Designed By Someone Who Hates The Concept Of Sitting Down

    Two poorly designed wooden benches on a waterfront deck showing hilariously bad job craftsmanship.

    Actual_Count_6391 Report

    #26

    These Stairs Where You Have To Hug The Wall Or Sprain Ur Ankle

    Staircase with uneven, zigzag pattern visually representing hilariously bad jobs done with minimal effort.

    purukumihoro Report

    #27

    What Is The Purpose Of This?

    Poorly done job showing a crooked door frame and misaligned door in a hilariously bad job example.

    reddit.com Report

    When it comes to home décor, there are plenty of clever ways to save money and still create a beautiful space. But let’s be honest, for some things, only a professional can truly get the job done. These posts highlight some of the funniest and most outrageous construction, architecture, and design fails out there. From questionable layouts to baffling design choices, they’ll leave you laughing and scratching your head at the same time. So, which one of these fails had you cracking up the most?

    #28

    Nice Now This Is Useless

    Poorly painted handicap parking lines showing hilariously bad jobs done by someone who just wanted to get it over with.

    Shoddy-Ocelot-4473 Report

    #29

    I Was Scrolling TikTok And Saw This. Whyyyy Would They Do That

    Window installed at a sharp angle on a slanted wall, showing a hilariously bad job done to just get it over with.

    _xXOzzy_is_DeadXx_ Report

    #30

    Door In The Floor

    Carpet installation done poorly with a curved cutaround a door, showing hilariously bad jobs done to just get it over with.

    aalielf Report

    #31

    $1800/Mo 1 Bedroom Apartment In NJ

    A poorly installed door chain and misaligned light switch showcasing hilariously bad jobs done carelessly.

    DingusTardo Report

    #32

    "Bathroom Window" In Our 12 People Airb&b (Toilet‘s To The Left, Also In Plain Sight)

    Door installed with a glass panel showing a bathroom, illustrating hilariously bad jobs done to just get it over with.

    anbeli_ Report

    #33

    I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2

    Elevator panel with confusing button layout and a mislabeled lift information sign showing hilariously bad jobs.

    ChrysisIgnita Report

    #34

    "Don't Come Down The Stairs! I'm Pooping!"

    Bathroom with poorly placed toilet next to stair railing, showcasing hilariously bad jobs done just to get it over with.

    Chomilk23 Report

    #35

    The Ad Literally Says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!"

    Poorly done kitchen renovation with misaligned cabinets and uneven countertop showing hilariously bad jobs.

    mercuryrising137 Report

    #36

    Closet Space

    Poorly executed home renovation showing hilariously bad jobs with uneven paint and odd door placement in a simple room.

    monkbass Report

    #37

    Why Do I Kinda Like It Tho?

    Poorly executed stairs construction with uneven steps and awkward design from hilariously bad jobs done by someone rushing to finish.

    WonderB3ar Report

    #38

    The More I Look At This House, The Worse It Gets

    Red front door with crooked, misaligned windows installed on a suburban house, showing a hilariously bad job.

    flopsychops Report

    #39

    Wheelchair Ramp Or M.C. Escher?

    Confusing and poorly done wheelchair ramp with overlapping rails showing bad jobs by someone who just wanted to get it over with

    robitstudios Report

    #40

    Beautiful Parisian Bathroom

    Narrow bathroom with poorly arranged toilet blocking access to sink and shower in a hilariously bad job.

    North_Library862 Report

    #41

    They Tried To Accommodate For Blind People, But Failed To See The Problem With This Design

    Poorly executed accessibility ramp with metal railings blocking the path, illustrating hilariously bad jobs done carelessly.

    kerver2 Report

    #42

    This Bathroom In My Neighbor's House

    Bathroom with a poorly installed towel rack and toilet paper holder showing hilariously bad job done to get it over with

    OreganoFlakes Report

    #43

    My Family Got A New House And This Is Where They Put The Light Switch For The Stairs

    Light switch installed behind wooden handrail in a hilariously bad job that shows lack of proper planning and execution.

    MeIancholics Report

    #44

    Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low

    Hand under faucet with water missing the hand, illustrating hilariously bad jobs done by someone who just wanted to get it over with.

    JealousVegemite Report

    #45

    Been Stuck Sitting In This Horrid Chair All Afternoon

    Rusty metal chair with poorly done triangular seat showing hilariously bad jobs and quick fixes outdoors.

    flatearthmom Report

    #46

    What A Bathroom

    Stairs leading down to a restroom with two toilets installed unusually close together, showing a hilariously bad job.

    alltheusermanes Report

    #47

    This Building Right In Front Of Our Apartment

    Building facade with mismatched windows and doors, showcasing hilariously bad jobs done with minimal effort.

    emp1221 Report

    #48

    Just... How? How Would You Even Utilize This??

    Poorly installed ladder with uneven steps and a broom stuck between the ladder and the building wall, showing bad job quality.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Sort By: Random

    Elevator panel with confusing and haphazard button layout showing hilariously bad jobs by someone rushing to finish.

    Special_KC Report

    #50

    Uncombortable Seat Facing A Wall On The Stands Of A Ski Jumping Hill In Wisła, Poland

    Man awkwardly sitting on a misplaced stadium seat in empty bleachers, illustrating hilariously bad jobs done carelessly.

    Snoo_90160 Report

    #51

    Why?

    Poorly installed drainpipe on building exterior with awkward bends, example of hilariously bad jobs done by someone just getting it over with.

    topcritter88 Report

    #52

    I’m Apartment Hunting And Ran Across This “Bathroom” That Was Apparently Designed By A Psychopath

    Bathroom renovation showing hilariously bad job with toilet and sink placement clearly done to just get it over with

    doc_birdman Report

    #53

    This Is A Mailbox Not Far From My House

    Mailbox with a poorly constructed and uneven stone base showing a hilariously bad job and lack of proper craftsmanship.

    I have to drive by it everyday. I desperately want to swerve my Jeep into it to take it out of its misery. I don't think the owner was trying be artistic, he just doesn't know what he's doing.

RancorNativity Report

    RancorNativity Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe some other jàckass in a jeep took it out a couple too many times

    #54

    Saw This Posted To A Community Page, Its Hideous

    Bathroom with poorly installed toilet seat and awkwardly placed towel in a small, tiled space showing a bad job done carelessly.

    BigSexlol Report

    #55

    This Bathroom Design... Chef Kiss

    Bathroom vanity with misaligned cabinet doors and poorly finished countertop, showcasing hilariously bad jobs done.

    Ashkoshbagosh Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, kinda goofy but not the worst... I wish I had that much counter space in my bathroom!

    Found This In An Applebees Restaurant I Went To Recently And Had To Take A Picture

    Poorly designed seating area with a bench awkwardly placed inside a wooden booth in a hilariously bad job example.

    CC0292comanderVaughn Report

    This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To

    Bathroom with a toilet and sink, featuring a hilariously bad plumbing job under the countertop that looks unfinished.

    Independent-Eagle296 Report

    #58

    User-Friendly Pool Ladder

    Pool ladder installed incorrectly, showing hilariously bad jobs done by someone who just wanted to get it over with.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    The Urinal Is Right In Front Of The Stall Door In A Bathroom At My University

    Public restroom with a poorly installed stall door blocking access to the urinal, showing hilariously bad job quality.

    TheDoctor__50 Report

    #60

    Unusual Shower Door Design

    Bathroom renovation fail with poorly executed tile work and unfinished flooring, a classic example of hilariously bad jobs.

    gmwdim Report

    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no, what the moisture will do to that door and its trim! 💀

    Stairs Everywhere

    Bathroom renovation with hilariously bad job on stairs and toilet installation showing poor workmanship.

    Lepke2011 Report

    #62

    Stairs Everywhere (Going Nowhere)

    Sidewalk with uneven concrete steps and ramps leading to basement windows, showcasing a hilariously bad job.

    gavarnie Report

    #63

    Emergency Exit

    Poorly installed door on second story of house with no stairs, showing a bad job done without care.

    jracusen Report

    #64

    My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today

    Microwave poorly installed in kitchen cabinet space above stove, showing a hilariously bad job done carelessly.

    jamesross801 Report

    Elevator At The Department Of Architecture

    Uneven and incomplete stair installation showing hilariously bad jobs done by someone rushing to get it over with.

    Falco2000_ Report

    #66

    At A Hotel I Am Staying At In Johannesburg. Cool Idea, But Sucks For Anyone In A Wheelchair!

    Concrete walkway built with tree trunks growing through it, a hilariously bad job done by someone who just wanted to get it over with.

    ManFromPerth Report

