From staircases that lead to nowhere to doors that open straight into walls, we’ve compiled a list of blunders so absurd they’ll make you laugh, cringe, and wonder how they were ever approved in the first place.

There are countless architectural masterpieces that leave us in awe, and then there are the ones that leave us utterly confused. We’re talking about architecture, construction, and design fails that make zero sense.

#1 Infamous House In My Hometown. Yes, Those Are Stairs Share icon

#2 This Toilet At My Sister's House Share icon

#3 This Stove In A Premium Airbnb Share icon

We all love saving our hard-earned money wherever possible, don’t we? Whether it’s cutting corners by finding clever little hacks, or scrolling through Pinterest to make it your personal designer, the joy of creating something on a budget is real. Of course, saving money doesn’t mean compromising on style. With some creativity, you can make any corner of your home look magazine-worthy. And honestly, isn’t that the dream? ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Grandparent’s Carpeted Bathroom Share icon

#5 Practical Bathroom Share icon

#6 My Uncle's House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House Share icon

Of course, while saving money is great, there are moments where calling in a professional is absolutely necessary. These posts are a perfect reminder of that. Some projects really can’t be DIY’d without the risk of turning into a complete disaster. ADVERTISEMENT But in plenty of other areas, from decor to layout, you can get creative and save big. It’s all about knowing when to splurge and when to save. And yes, sometimes those hilarious fails are proof of what happens when people get the balance completely wrong.

#7 This One Certainly Stands Out Share icon

#8 A Combination No One Has Ever Wanted Share icon

#9 The Entrance Of Possible Death Share icon

For example, if you’re designing a room on a budget, the very first step is to set a realistic spending plan. Don’t underestimate how quickly costs add up. A rug here, a lamp there, and suddenly your credit card bill looks scary. That’s why you need to start with clear numbers in mind. Figure out what you can afford and break it down into categories like furniture, decor, and accessories. That way, you’ll know exactly where your money is going.

#10 They Put A Bed, On Top Of The Stairs Share icon

#11 This Bathroom In My Dad's New House. I’m 6’1”. The Room Is So Short They Had To Cut Holes In The Ceiling Over The Toilet And Sink So You Can Stand Up Share icon

#12 Honey! Check It Out, Our New Apartment Comes With A Balcon- Ahhhhh!! Share icon

Once you have your budget, the next thing is planning and research. Don’t just rush to the store and grab the first couch you see. Take time to gather inspiration, make a mood board, and compare styles. Pinterest, Instagram, and even thrift store catalogs can be lifesavers when you’re figuring out what vibe you want. Researching prices also helps you avoid overspending, since you’ll know what’s worth the money and what isn’t. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I’d Fall Down The Stairs Every Morning Share icon

#14 The “Sideways House” Share icon

#15 How Would Any Of This Work? Share icon

Another great way to save is to hunt for sales and discounts. That beautiful piece you’ve been eyeing might be too expensive today, but wait a little and you may find it at half the price. Seasonal sales, clearance sections, and even online flash deals are all worth checking. Patience is key here, sometimes you need to hold back instead of making impulse buys. The reward? A gorgeous piece of furniture or decor that doesn’t blow your budget.

#16 Escalator/Stairs Combo Share icon

#17 I Mean You Could've Rotated The Toilet But Whatever Share icon

#18 Community Features: Lighted Sidewalks Share icon

Then there’s the magic of second-hand markets and thrift stores. You’d be surprised at the treasures you can find if you’re willing to dig a little. Lamps, vintage chairs, quirky shelves, there’s no shortage of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. And best of all, you’ll often find unique pieces that no one else has, which gives your home more personality.

#19 Ah Yes, A Crotch Level Shower Window Share icon

#20 Trying To Prevent Cyclists From Using The Ramp, By Blocking The Passage To Everyone With Wheels (Strollers, Wheelchairs, Etc) Share icon

#21 The Place I Just Moved Into Has This Infuriating Drawer In The Kitchen Share icon

Another clever trick is to revive and repurpose what you already have. Before you toss out an old dresser or table, ask yourself if it could be saved with a little TLC. Sometimes, all it takes is a coat of paint, new hardware, or sanding down to give it a fresh new look. Repurposing also challenges your creativity; you start seeing potential where others see junk. And let’s face it, breathing life into something old can be incredibly satisfying.

#22 How Do You Like Your Windows? Share icon

#23 I’ve Tripped In The Kitchen But Never On My Way To The Kitchen… Share icon

#24 The World's Most Pointless Gate Share icon

If you’re really looking to stretch your budget, DIY is the way to go. From wall art to shelving units, the internet is filled with tutorials that can help you create stylish decor with minimal spending. And the best part? It’s personal. No store-bought item can match the story behind something you made yourself. Of course, not every DIY project will turn out like the Pinterest picture, but hey, that’s part of the fun. You learn as you go, and sometimes those imperfections make the piece even more special.

#25 Benches Designed By Someone Who Hates The Concept Of Sitting Down Share icon

#26 These Stairs Where You Have To Hug The Wall Or Sprain Ur Ankle Share icon

#27 What Is The Purpose Of This? Share icon

When it comes to home décor, there are plenty of clever ways to save money and still create a beautiful space. But let’s be honest, for some things, only a professional can truly get the job done. These posts highlight some of the funniest and most outrageous construction, architecture, and design fails out there. From questionable layouts to baffling design choices, they’ll leave you laughing and scratching your head at the same time. So, which one of these fails had you cracking up the most? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Nice Now This Is Useless Share icon

#29 I Was Scrolling TikTok And Saw This. Whyyyy Would They Do That Share icon

#30 Door In The Floor Share icon

#31 $1800/Mo 1 Bedroom Apartment In NJ Share icon

#32 "Bathroom Window" In Our 12 People Airb&b (Toilet‘s To The Left, Also In Plain Sight) Share icon

#33 I Was Wondering Why I Kept Ending Up On The 4th Floor After Pressing 2 Share icon

#34 "Don't Come Down The Stairs! I'm Pooping!" Share icon

#35 The Ad Literally Says, "Modern Kitchen, Great Layout, Bright And Spacious!" Share icon

#36 Closet Space Share icon

#37 Why Do I Kinda Like It Tho? Share icon

#38 The More I Look At This House, The Worse It Gets Share icon

#39 Wheelchair Ramp Or M.C. Escher? Share icon

#40 Beautiful Parisian Bathroom Share icon

#41 They Tried To Accommodate For Blind People, But Failed To See The Problem With This Design Share icon

#42 This Bathroom In My Neighbor's House Share icon

#43 My Family Got A New House And This Is Where They Put The Light Switch For The Stairs Share icon

#44 Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low Share icon

#45 Been Stuck Sitting In This Horrid Chair All Afternoon Share icon

#46 What A Bathroom Share icon

#47 This Building Right In Front Of Our Apartment Share icon

#48 Just... How? How Would You Even Utilize This?? Share icon

#49 Sort By: Random Share icon

#50 Uncombortable Seat Facing A Wall On The Stands Of A Ski Jumping Hill In Wisła, Poland Share icon

#52 I’m Apartment Hunting And Ran Across This “Bathroom” That Was Apparently Designed By A Psychopath Share icon

#53 This Is A Mailbox Not Far From My House Share icon I have to drive by it everyday. I desperately want to swerve my Jeep into it to take it out of its misery. I don't think the owner was trying be artistic, he just doesn't know what he's doing.



#54 Saw This Posted To A Community Page, Its Hideous Share icon

#55 This Bathroom Design... Chef Kiss Share icon

#56 Found This In An Applebees Restaurant I Went To Recently And Had To Take A Picture Share icon

#57 This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To Share icon

#58 User-Friendly Pool Ladder Share icon

#59 The Urinal Is Right In Front Of The Stall Door In A Bathroom At My University Share icon

#60 Unusual Shower Door Design Share icon

#61 Stairs Everywhere Share icon

#62 Stairs Everywhere (Going Nowhere) Share icon

#63 Emergency Exit Share icon

#64 My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today Share icon

#65 Elevator At The Department Of Architecture Share icon