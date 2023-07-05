A Collection Of Phone Screens (10 Pics)

Last week was the 16th anniversary that the iPhone was launched. The first touch screen smart phone that has become part of every day life.

Banking. Maps. Alarms. News. Shopping. Parking. Fitness apps. Travel. The list is endless. A big part of our lives is managed from the small handheld pocket sized screen that we have become reliant on.

With everything there is a balance. But the screens that are so familiar to us deserved some recognition on the anniversary of their launch.

And so in true Daisy Food Photographer fashion I present a collection of screens that will ring a bell.