ADVERTISEMENT

Even though the decade ended over 25 years ago, the 1990s was an iconic time that we’ll never forget. The fashion, films, and music from those years are still extremely beloved, so plenty of people enjoy looking back on that wonderful time.

And if you’re interested in experiencing a serious blast from the past today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. We visited r/90s and gathered some of their best memes about life before the second millennium right here. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might fill you with nostalgia, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

John Connor Too!

Sarah Connor from Terminator, looking concerned and holding a cigarette, a meme representing how 90s kids might react to AI.

Striking_Wafer_7169 Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    When Batteries Lasted Longer Than 5 Mins

    Two Nokia phones showing 100% and 99% battery, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Top_Upstairs_8464 Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    This Design Was On Everything! Lightbulbs, Jewelry, Belts, Pens

    Spiky earrings on a Claire's card, a nostalgic throwback meme for true 90s kids.

    Independent_Habit908 Report

    5points
    POST

    The idea of romanticizing the past is nothing new. Pretty much every generation has done it. “Back in my day, a chocolate bar cost only a nickel!” Or, “Kids used to actually hang out with one another, not just stare at screens!” But the way that the world changed between the 1990s and 2000s was so incredibly drastic that many of us can’t help but look back on the “good old days.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to what made the ’90s in particular so special, many people say that it had the perfect amount of technology in our lives. You could access the internet, play video games, and use a cell phone if you wanted to. But these devices didn’t rule our lives. We weren’t expected to be connected at all times; we had the freedom to decide when we wanted to be online and when we didn’t.  
    #4

    A Lot Of Us Did. It’s Understandable. He Looked A Lot Like Him. That Could’ve Had Something To Do With Why He Got The Parts He Did. Like, If He Was Thought Of As A “Discount” Macaulay Culkin, Haha!

    A young boy resembling Macaulay Culkin, a throwback meme for true 90s kids.

    StaffUnlikely178 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    This Needs To Be Hanged In The Louvre!

    A mom and four 90s kids looking at a Game Boy, a throwback meme for true 90s kids.

    niceeyquan Report

    4points
    POST
    #6

    If You Had This In Your Bedroom, You Were Officially The 'Cool Friend' Of The Group

    A clear Conairphone, an iconic throwback meme that only true 90s kids will recognize.

    danielminds Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s also no question that the media in the 1990s was top-tier. If you were a child during that decade, you had the chance to see classics like Toy Story, The Lion King, and Home Alone in theatres. If you were an adult, you could have seen Titanic, Forrest Gump, or The Matrix on a date. There are plenty of movies from this decade that are still extremely popular today, and they’ll probably never be forgotten.

    Meanwhile, we all know that the music from this decade was iconic too. If you were an angsty teen, you probably couldn’t get enough of Nirvana, no matter how many times your parents yelled at you to turn the music down. And if you were into pop, you had the Spice Girls, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey to jam out to. No matter what you were into, there was room for all genres in the ’90s.
    #7

    The 90s Were Safer Times

    An old IBM computer monitor showing It is now safe to turn off your computer message, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    TeaseSmirk- Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    How We Took Selfies

    A man takes a mirror selfie with an old corded telephone, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    DimensionalCritic Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    We Really Had All The Greats

    Trinity of Wholesomeness meme featuring Rogers, Irwin, and Ross, a true 90s kid throwback.

    aNeverNude666 Report

    4points
    POST

    The fashion from the 1990s was pretty spectacular too. Much like the music scene, there were plenty of different styles that were popular. One group of people that influenced fashion trends was supermodels. During this decade, these women were no longer just models, but celebrities as well. It was not just about what they wore on runways anymore, but fans were also interested in what they wore in real life. Their t-shirts, jeans, sandals, etc., inspired audiences to go seek out the same looks.      
    #10

    Remember When People Were Just People And They Didn’t Talk About Their Politics Or Religion Because It Was Considered Rude?

    Woman in a vintage kitchen, a throwback meme about appliances without smart features for 90s kids.

    Odd-Trainer-2516 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    1998, Yeah I Was So Jealous Of Those Roller Blades

    Two 90s kids, one smiling and holding rollerblades, for a throwback meme.

    AD--MORTEM Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    ✏️🤣😂…

    A hand holding several worn pink erasers, a nostalgic 90s kids meme about classroom distractions.

    Tasty_Badger3205 Report

    4points
    POST

    On the other end of the spectrum was the grunge aesthetic. Flannel shirts tied around the waist, vintage tees, Dr. Martens boots, and baggy jeans were extremely popular in the 1990s as well. This look wasn’t simply an aesthetic; it often came with a specific attitude and outlook on life. And it resonated with fans, particularly teenage fans, of bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam. 
    #13

    Anyone Else?

    A 90s kid stares at a Windows Media Player visualizer in a throwback meme.

    aNeverNude666 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    To The 90's Commercials: I Still Do This Thanks To You

    A pair of pink scissors next to cut-up plastic can rings, a 90s kids meme.

    CartographerJumpy590 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    The Older I Get The More I Relate To Stu Making Pudding At 4 In The Morning

    An animated character stirring a pot in a kitchen, a throwback meme for true 90s kids.

    Questionable_Girth Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The women of the hip-hop scene also had a huge hand in shaping the fashion of the 1990s. TLC and Destiny’s Child always showed up to public events looking their absolute best, and the fans took notice. Aaliyah had an iconic ad campaign with Tommy Hilfiger, popularizing their jeans alongside tube tops. And in 1997, Kimora Lee Simmons launched her apparel brand Baby Phat, which allowed fans to embrace the lifestyle they admired. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Feel Like We Need To Be Clearer Sometimes..!

    Two images, one showing 90s kids walking in a city, the other a baby from the 90s, a throwback meme.

    AiraFrostleaf Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    The Torkelsons

    A group photo of the cast from a 90s TV show, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Zealousideal_You465 Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    I Can Smell This Picture From 30 Years Away

    Various packs of Bubble Yum and Bubblelicious gum, a throwback meme for true 90s kids.

    danielminds Report

    3points
    POST

    As far as why people are so obsessed with the 1990s right now, Ashley Fike at Vice says it’s because so many people miss what the decade represents: “a world that felt slower, more analog, less digital.” 

    “The 90s now sit in people’s minds as one of the last eras that felt private, physical, and not yet fully swallowed by the internet,” Fike writes. While people feel frustrated with the current state of the world and anxious about the future, it can be comforting to look back on the past and bond with others about how wonderful it was (even if it wasn’t that great at the time).

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    90s Was Peak Humanity!

    A group of 90s kids playing video games, representing a throwback meme for true 90s kids.

    AmaraStarcrest Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    We Had It Good

    A bedroom with a vintage computer setup, creating a meme that only true '90s kids will understand.

    Chademerson79 Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Late 90’s Will Always Have A Grip On My Heart

    A shelf filled with 90s kids items like Blockbuster, Game Boy, and other throwback memes.

    Ocealune Report

    3points
    POST

    According to a 2020 review in Frontiers in Psychology, nostalgia can actually support self-esteem, social connectedness, meaning in life, and optimism. Life feels out of control, so you might get some pleasure from reminiscing on the good old days. 

    But it’s important not to get too caught up in the past. Licensed therapist Hailey Perez, LMFT, warns that you can’t look forward if you’re always looking back. So as much as you may love thinking about the ’90s, don’t forget to be present and embrace today too.    

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Aol 3.5 Floppy

    Two America Online floppy disks, a classic throwback meme that 90s kids will understand.

    40oz_TEC-9 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    90s Dominos Restaurant

    A Domino's Pizza storefront with a red Noid mascot, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Lazy_Introduction264 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    I Miss The 90s, When Vitamins Were Just Flavored Chalk

    Flintstones vitamins, a throwback for 90s kids, shown in a close-up with the bottle blurred in the background.

    danielminds Report

    3points
    POST

    Are you feeling like you’ve been transported back to the 1990s after looking at these memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that hit you with a wave of nostalgia, and let us know in the comments below what you miss the most about that iconic decade. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring memes about the past, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Who Else Here Can Relate On This Before?

    A 90s kid meme showing a young boy eating cereal and reading the cereal box instead of a phone or tablet.

    cherryfizzbabe Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    What Was Your Favorite Movie From The 90's

    A graphic listing highest grossing films of the nineties, including Home Alone, Jurassic Park, and Titanic for 90s kids.

    Lazy_Introduction264 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Oh The Simple Times Of A Friday Night

    A Blockbuster Video store, now empty, with a tweet about Blockbuster and Dominos pizza, for 90s kids memes.

    DaliaSnowpetal Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Peak Luxury On Buses In The 90s

    A small, old-fashioned television screen embedded in a bus ceiling, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Mr_Jakir Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Dude Is An Explosives Expert!

    A 90s kid throwback meme featuring actor Jeff Daniels in iconic movie explosion scenes.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    The Background, The Hair, And The Shirt. I Can Honestly Say I Had A Peak 90s School Picture Day

    A young 90s kid with a classic haircut smiles for a school photo, a relatable image for throwback memes.

    jamesy223 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Who Remembers

    A collection of colorful 90s kid electronic gadgets like a transparent Game Boy and an iMac, evoking throwback memes.

    cinnabloomx Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    I Hope You’re As Heartbroken And Traumatized As I Was When I First Saw This Movie

    Littlefoot and his mother from The Land Before Time, a beloved movie for 90s kids.

    walbrid Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    ☎️📞 Ring, Rinnnggg

    A throwback meme comparing old corded and cordless phones, appealing to 90s kids nostalgia.

    Tasty_Badger3205 Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Discman Discipline

    A close-up of a Sony Discman, a 90s kids throwback meme about portable music struggles.

    nzeug Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    These Were Everywhere I Was Obsessed

    Colorful pacifier necklaces, a popular accessory for 90s kids, shown as a throwback meme.

    ItchySpinach493 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    Not My Sony Aftermarket

    Throwback meme showing a car with a removable radio, steering wheel club, and sunshade that only 90s kids will understand.

    StarryCupcakei Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Found A McDonald's That Hit Me Right In The Childhood Feels

    An empty McDonald's with themed tables and chairs, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Puzzleheaded-Age2681 Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    This Would Have Cost $12 Back In 1991!

    A 1991 McDonald's feast including McNuggets, Big Mac, and Quarter Pounder, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    NyxieFlare Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Bro Hacked The System

    Manny the magician and a moth from A Bug's Life, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    UnableKnowledge5935 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    The Absolute King Of The Ice Cream Truck. I Can Still Taste The Slightly Soggy Waffle Tail

    A hand holding a Klondike Choco Taco, creating a meme that only true '90s kids will understand.

    danielminds Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    The Return Of Pizza Hut Book It!

    A black and white image of a woman reading to a child, with colorful 'BOOK IT!' buttons, creating a meme that only true '90s kids will understand.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Me Surfing Cyberspace In 96 And 98. Compaq Presario With 40486 And 14.4kbps Modem. Wing Commander, Fifa, Theme Park, Red Alert 1, Encarta Encyclopedia And MS-Dos Manual On Shelf

    A split image of a young boy in a bedroom with a computer setup, creating a meme that only true '90s kids will understand.

    Cerenity1000 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    The Day Steve Left

    A split image of two men in green striped shirts, creating a meme that only true '90s kids will understand.

    Keiko91 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Ebay Score

    A Fisher-Price toy castle surrounded by small knight figures, a nostalgic image representing a throwback for 90s kids.

    Itchy-Opportunity288 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Just Like How Captain Hook Was A Parallel To The Father Of The Darling Family

    A throwback meme comparing the dad from Jumanji and the Hunter, revealing they are the same person, a popular realization for 90s kids.

    Outrageous-Lion8667 Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Any Doug Fans ???

    A side-by-side comparison of the cartoon character Doug Funnie and a person dressed as him, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    jesse_williams_1987 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    On May 1, 1997, Aol Instant Messenger (Aim) Was Released

    An AOL Instant Messenger sign-on screen, a throwback meme for 90s kids, displaying a vintage internet interface.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    I Miss Getting My News From Linda Ellerbee

    A Special News Edition panel with five people, a throwback meme for 90s kids, featuring vintage television content.

    The-Headmistress Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    My Daughter Is Excited To Dig In

    A collection of Goosebumps books, a throwback meme for 90s kids, showcasing vintage horror stories by R.L. Stine.

    leelouislinden Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Who Else Remembers These Pitchers?

    An orange plastic pitcher with a white lid, a recognizable throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Mr_Jakir Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    It's 1999, You Just Got Home From School And You're Getting Ready To Make Your First Theme Park In Rollercoaster Tycoon

    The RollerCoaster Tycoon video game cover, a classic throwback that 90s kids will remember and understand.

    Ekhoes- Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    I’m Making The Most Random Stickers From 90s Movies LOL

    Three stickers of a 90s kid meme featuring a child looking surprised, with text A APPLE and YEP.

    ZeroDawn23 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    30 Years Later… Christina Ricci And Devon Sawa Reunite For A Casper Throwback!

    A 90s kid meme comparing a modern couple to a dramatic scene from a movie, highlighting a throwback.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Did You Know That Ross Hull (AKA Gary From Are You Afraid Of The Dark) Is A Weatherman For Toronto?

    A split image showing a shocked man and a weather forecast, a relatable throwback meme for 90s kids.

    TheListenerCanon Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    The More Magazines Subscriptions You Sold, The More Of These You Received

    A collection of colorful furry toys with googly eyes, a nostalgic item only 90s kids will understand.

    unclefrogsnephew Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    "I'm Gonna Hang By The Bar. Put Out The Viiibe”

    Jim Carrey as Lloyd Christmas in an orange tuxedo, a classic throwback meme for 90s kids.

    rockstoned4 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    I'm Just Trying To Survive

    A text meme comparing expectations from the 1990s to the reality of 2026 for 90s kids.

    BlazeDragon7x Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Rumor Has It This Kid Ended Up Living In A Van Down By The River…

    A young boy with a bowl cut hair and a round face smiling at the camera, a funny 90s kids throwback meme.

    Acrobatic_Relief4916 Report

    2points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eating a steady diet of government cheese.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Only The Old School Had That Machine

    A Nokia 3310 phone as an old person in a rocking chair, talking to two modern smartphones, for 90s kids memes.

    Old_Middle_8620 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    I Miss When Candy Was Actually Sour

    Altoids Tangerine Sours tin and a pile of the candies, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    danielminds Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Used To Wear Mine With Shoes On

    Childrens adjustable roller skates, a throwback meme that 90s kids will fully understand.

    Fit_Name1840 Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Why Was This A Real Thing?

    A 90s kid throwback meme about a memorable first-grade incident, shared on a social media post.

    xlavenderhaze Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Who Else Has One?

    A Talkboy cassette player and recorder in its original box, a classic 90s kid throwback meme.

    Baylithia Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    The Fifth Element Was Released 29 Years Ago

    Movie scenes featuring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich holding a multipass, and Chris Tucker in iconic 90s kid fashion for throwback memes.

    rockstoned4 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Who Had A Pair Of Reebok Pumps

    A Reebok Pump It Up ad featuring a hand pressing the basketball pump on a white sneaker, a true 90s kid icon.

    dave_vs_david Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Anyone Else Get These At The Book Fair?

    The cover of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, a classic 90s kid book with a spooky clown drawing for throwback memes.

    babydolltrace Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Who’s Cutting Onions?!

    A crying meme featuring characters from Rugrats, evoking nostalgia for 90s kids.

    ROCKY13573 Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    No Lasers But My Shirt Was About As '90s As You Can Get

    A young boy with braces and a patterned shirt, a typical look for 90s kids.

    loztriforce Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Stinky Cheeseman Andother Fairly Stupid Tales

    A copy of The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales, a classic among 90s kids.

    samuraijc13 Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    I Remember Trying To Get My Hands On These...i Could Only Find The Riddler

    Four clear Batman Forever McDonald's mugs, a popular 90s kids collectible, with a glowing Batman logo.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves And Dennis Hopper On The Set Of Speed, 1994

    Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock on set, a 90s kids movie throwback meme.

    RealWorldToday Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    My Collection Of '90s PC-Games

    A shelf full of classic video game boxes like Baldur's Gate II and Quake, evoking 90s kids nostalgia.

    --IDDQD- Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    The Best 90s Crossover Movie This Would Have Been

    A 90s meme with Pierce Brosnan carrying drinks and Mrs. Doubtfire in the background.

    Naive_Establishment2 Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    I Found It In A Thrift Store

    A Garfield novelty telephone, a classic 90s item and throwback meme.

    Ok-Swordfish-5771 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    90's Rave's Fashion

    Three 90s kids with neon hair and plastic jewelry, captured in a throwback meme.

    Ladyybugsdd Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Hook (1991) One Of A Few Movies Growing Up On Vhs. Still A Home Run Every Time I Watch It

    A surprised baby from the movie Hook saying Oh, there you are Peter, a classic throwback meme that only 90s kids will understand.

    TampaSLW Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    The Answer Is Always Topanga!!

    A meme with a collage of 90s TV show girls like Topanga, Ashley, Kelly, Kimberly, Myra, Kelly Bundy, Denise, DJ Tanner, and Lisa, asking Who are you taking as your date?, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Comfortable_Feed_504 Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    Snapple Lady Remember Her ?

    A woman at a reception desk with the Snapple Natural Beverages logo, a throwback meme for 90s kids, depicting a vintage office.

    Mountain-Yam-00 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Mornings Use To Hit Different With These On Your Pancakes

    Heinz jam and jelly packets, a throwback meme for 90s kids who remember school lunches.

    HuckleberryWorried72 Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Mine Was The San Jose Sharks

    A colorful 90s jacket featuring the Charlotte Hornets logo, a throwback meme for 90s kids.

    Just-Influence4216 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow