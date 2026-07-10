And if you’re interested in experiencing a serious blast from the past today, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. We visited r/90s and gathered some of their best memes about life before the second millennium right here. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might fill you with nostalgia, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you smile!

Even though the decade ended over 25 years ago, the 1990s was an iconic time that we’ll never forget. The fashion, films, and music from those years are still extremely beloved, so plenty of people enjoy looking back on that wonderful time.

#1 John Connor Too!

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#2 When Batteries Lasted Longer Than 5 Mins

#3 This Design Was On Everything! Lightbulbs, Jewelry, Belts, Pens

The idea of romanticizing the past is nothing new. Pretty much every generation has done it. “Back in my day, a chocolate bar cost only a nickel!” Or, “Kids used to actually hang out with one another, not just stare at screens!” But the way that the world changed between the 1990s and 2000s was so incredibly drastic that many of us can’t help but look back on the “good old days.” ADVERTISEMENT When it comes to what made the ’90s in particular so special, many people say that it had the perfect amount of technology in our lives. You could access the internet, play video games, and use a cell phone if you wanted to. But these devices didn’t rule our lives. We weren’t expected to be connected at all times; we had the freedom to decide when we wanted to be online and when we didn’t.

#4 A Lot Of Us Did. It’s Understandable. He Looked A Lot Like Him. That Could’ve Had Something To Do With Why He Got The Parts He Did. Like, If He Was Thought Of As A “Discount” Macaulay Culkin, Haha!

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#5 This Needs To Be Hanged In The Louvre!

#6 If You Had This In Your Bedroom, You Were Officially The 'Cool Friend' Of The Group

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There’s also no question that the media in the 1990s was top-tier. If you were a child during that decade, you had the chance to see classics like Toy Story, The Lion King, and Home Alone in theatres. If you were an adult, you could have seen Titanic, Forrest Gump, or The Matrix on a date. There are plenty of movies from this decade that are still extremely popular today, and they’ll probably never be forgotten. Meanwhile, we all know that the music from this decade was iconic too. If you were an angsty teen, you probably couldn’t get enough of Nirvana, no matter how many times your parents yelled at you to turn the music down. And if you were into pop, you had the Spice Girls, Britney Spears, and Mariah Carey to jam out to. No matter what you were into, there was room for all genres in the ’90s.

#7 The 90s Were Safer Times

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#8 How We Took Selfies

#9 We Really Had All The Greats

The fashion from the 1990s was pretty spectacular too. Much like the music scene, there were plenty of different styles that were popular. One group of people that influenced fashion trends was supermodels. During this decade, these women were no longer just models, but celebrities as well. It was not just about what they wore on runways anymore, but fans were also interested in what they wore in real life. Their t-shirts, jeans, sandals, etc., inspired audiences to go seek out the same looks.

#10 Remember When People Were Just People And They Didn’t Talk About Their Politics Or Religion Because It Was Considered Rude?

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#11 1998, Yeah I Was So Jealous Of Those Roller Blades

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On the other end of the spectrum was the grunge aesthetic. Flannel shirts tied around the waist, vintage tees, Dr. Martens boots, and baggy jeans were extremely popular in the 1990s as well. This look wasn’t simply an aesthetic; it often came with a specific attitude and outlook on life. And it resonated with fans, particularly teenage fans, of bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam.

#13 Anyone Else?

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#14 To The 90's Commercials: I Still Do This Thanks To You

#15 The Older I Get The More I Relate To Stu Making Pudding At 4 In The Morning

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The women of the hip-hop scene also had a huge hand in shaping the fashion of the 1990s. TLC and Destiny’s Child always showed up to public events looking their absolute best, and the fans took notice. Aaliyah had an iconic ad campaign with Tommy Hilfiger, popularizing their jeans alongside tube tops. And in 1997, Kimora Lee Simmons launched her apparel brand Baby Phat, which allowed fans to embrace the lifestyle they admired.

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#16 Feel Like We Need To Be Clearer Sometimes..!

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#17 The Torkelsons

#18 I Can Smell This Picture From 30 Years Away

As far as why people are so obsessed with the 1990s right now, Ashley Fike at Vice says it’s because so many people miss what the decade represents: “a world that felt slower, more analog, less digital.” “The 90s now sit in people’s minds as one of the last eras that felt private, physical, and not yet fully swallowed by the internet,” Fike writes. While people feel frustrated with the current state of the world and anxious about the future, it can be comforting to look back on the past and bond with others about how wonderful it was (even if it wasn’t that great at the time). ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#19 90s Was Peak Humanity!

#20 We Had It Good

#21 Late 90’s Will Always Have A Grip On My Heart

According to a 2020 review in Frontiers in Psychology, nostalgia can actually support self-esteem, social connectedness, meaning in life, and optimism. Life feels out of control, so you might get some pleasure from reminiscing on the good old days. But it’s important not to get too caught up in the past. Licensed therapist Hailey Perez, LMFT, warns that you can’t look forward if you’re always looking back. So as much as you may love thinking about the ’90s, don’t forget to be present and embrace today too. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Aol 3.5 Floppy

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#23 90s Dominos Restaurant

#24 I Miss The 90s, When Vitamins Were Just Flavored Chalk

Are you feeling like you’ve been transported back to the 1990s after looking at these memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that hit you with a wave of nostalgia, and let us know in the comments below what you miss the most about that iconic decade. Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda featuring memes about the past, we’ve got the perfect article to read next right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Who Else Here Can Relate On This Before?

#26 What Was Your Favorite Movie From The 90's

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#27 Oh The Simple Times Of A Friday Night

#28 Peak Luxury On Buses In The 90s

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#29 Dude Is An Explosives Expert!

#30 The Background, The Hair, And The Shirt. I Can Honestly Say I Had A Peak 90s School Picture Day

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#31 Who Remembers

#32 I Hope You’re As Heartbroken And Traumatized As I Was When I First Saw This Movie

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#33 ☎️📞 Ring, Rinnnggg

#34 Discman Discipline

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#35 These Were Everywhere I Was Obsessed

#36 Not My Sony Aftermarket

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#37 Found A McDonald's That Hit Me Right In The Childhood Feels

#38 This Would Have Cost $12 Back In 1991!

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#39 Bro Hacked The System

#40 The Absolute King Of The Ice Cream Truck. I Can Still Taste The Slightly Soggy Waffle Tail

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#41 The Return Of Pizza Hut Book It!

#42 Me Surfing Cyberspace In 96 And 98. Compaq Presario With 40486 And 14.4kbps Modem. Wing Commander, Fifa, Theme Park, Red Alert 1, Encarta Encyclopedia And MS-Dos Manual On Shelf

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#43 The Day Steve Left

#44 Ebay Score

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#45 Just Like How Captain Hook Was A Parallel To The Father Of The Darling Family

#46 Any Doug Fans ???

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#47 On May 1, 1997, Aol Instant Messenger (Aim) Was Released

#48 I Miss Getting My News From Linda Ellerbee

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#49 My Daughter Is Excited To Dig In

#50 Who Else Remembers These Pitchers?

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#51 It's 1999, You Just Got Home From School And You're Getting Ready To Make Your First Theme Park In Rollercoaster Tycoon

#52 I’m Making The Most Random Stickers From 90s Movies LOL

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#53 30 Years Later… Christina Ricci And Devon Sawa Reunite For A Casper Throwback!

#54 Did You Know That Ross Hull (AKA Gary From Are You Afraid Of The Dark) Is A Weatherman For Toronto?

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#55 The More Magazines Subscriptions You Sold, The More Of These You Received

#56 "I'm Gonna Hang By The Bar. Put Out The Viiibe”

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#57 I'm Just Trying To Survive

#58 Rumor Has It This Kid Ended Up Living In A Van Down By The River…

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#59 Only The Old School Had That Machine

#60 I Miss When Candy Was Actually Sour

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#61 Used To Wear Mine With Shoes On

#62 Why Was This A Real Thing?

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#63 Who Else Has One?

#64 The Fifth Element Was Released 29 Years Ago

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#65 Who Had A Pair Of Reebok Pumps

#66 Anyone Else Get These At The Book Fair?

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#67 Who’s Cutting Onions?!

#68 No Lasers But My Shirt Was About As '90s As You Can Get

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#69 Stinky Cheeseman Andother Fairly Stupid Tales

#70 I Remember Trying To Get My Hands On These...i Could Only Find The Riddler

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#71 Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves And Dennis Hopper On The Set Of Speed, 1994

#72 My Collection Of '90s PC-Games

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#73 The Best 90s Crossover Movie This Would Have Been

#74 I Found It In A Thrift Store

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#75 90's Rave's Fashion

#76 Hook (1991) One Of A Few Movies Growing Up On Vhs. Still A Home Run Every Time I Watch It

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#77 The Answer Is Always Topanga!!

#78 Snapple Lady Remember Her ?

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#79 Mornings Use To Hit Different With These On Your Pancakes

#80 Mine Was The San Jose Sharks