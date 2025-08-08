While we don’t want to get stuck in a loop of dwelling on the past, it’s great to revisit it from time to time. Especially if you’re not currently in the best place, it can be helpful to be reminded of just how beautiful life can be. And if it was like that for you previously, it can be like that again. After all, history repeats itself! So as you age, you can look back on multiple times in your life that you’d consider to be “the good old days.”

When it comes to the 1990s specifically, though, many people find themselves asking, “Was the decade really that special? Or are we just looking at it through rose-colored glasses?” Eloise Hendy at the Independent decided to explore this topic, and she noted that the decade is often romanticized because it was really the last time in history that people weren’t glued to technology at every moment. You could leave your house, and there wouldn’t be any way for friends or family to contact you until you returned home. There was a sense of freedom in that.