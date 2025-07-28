ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment. And if it all just feels like too much to handle, you might be inclined to take a trip down memory lane and look back on the past instead. Riding your bike around your neighborhood until dinner time, watching cartoons on Saturday morning while shoveling down Pop-Tarts and having no knowledge of social media. Life really was simpler back then!

So if you’re interested in being transported back a few decades, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to the Only 90s Kids Know Instagram page and gathered some of their most hilarious, relatable and wholesome memes. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you wish you could time travel!

