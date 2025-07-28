These 83 Memes Are A Time Machine For Anyone Who Grew Up With Tamagotchis And VHS Tapes (New Pics)
There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment. And if it all just feels like too much to handle, you might be inclined to take a trip down memory lane and look back on the past instead. Riding your bike around your neighborhood until dinner time, watching cartoons on Saturday morning while shoveling down Pop-Tarts and having no knowledge of social media. Life really was simpler back then!
So if you’re interested in being transported back a few decades, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to the Only 90s Kids Know Instagram page and gathered some of their most hilarious, relatable and wholesome memes. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you wish you could time travel!
The 1990s was an extremely special time. It was the decade that brought us Clueless, The Matrix and Fight Club, as well as iconic groups like The Spice Girls, Oasis, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and more. Not to mention all of the fantastic television shows of the era, including Full House, Seinfeld, Friends and Boy Meets World.
The decade felt like it was full of opportunities, as technology had already started advancing at a rapid rate, but we weren’t completely consumed with social media yet. It was a special time in history that, unfortunately, we’ll never be able to recreate. But we can certainly look back and reminisce on it with pages like Only 90s Kids Know!
And now, people believe the earth is flat, even with a phone in their hands?
Now, there’s a bit of debate about who exactly can claim the title of a 90s kid. Some say that being born during that decade is enough to qualify as a 90s kid, while others argue that you must have been old enough to actually experience and remember those amazing years.
We’re certainly not here to gatekeep, but if you’re curious about what the average experience was for a 90s kid, Nasreen Akhtar wrote a piece on Medium breaking it down. “The 90s were basically like the Wild West of parenting. Just ask any parent of that era, there was no parenting manual,” she writes.
Many 90s kids recall the experience of running off with their friends and being out for hours on end, while their parents had absolutely no idea what they were up to. They could be chilling at the mall, biking around the city, playing video games in their friend’s basement or at the local pool. But there were no cell phones, so as long as they were home by dinner time, Mom and Dad weren’t too concerned.
did your grandparents every mention the name Aslan per chance
Akhtar also notes that most 90s kids spent the majority of their time playing outside. “This allowed us to tap into becoming more imaginative, creative, and inventive,” she noted. “We enriched our experience and enhanced our life learning skills.” Unfortunately, it’s a lot more challenging to get kids to play outside nowadays when TikTok, YouTube and Instagram are much more tempting. Plus, parents are much less eager to let their kids roam freely, so if they can’t supervise, they usually won’t let their kiddos leave the house.
Now, we can’t discuss the 90s without mentioning the absolutely amazing clothes that came out of the decade. Depending on your aesthetic at the time, you might have been into bucket hats and loud patterns, baggy jeans and crop tops, combat boots and grunge flannels or preppy plaid matching sets. Everyone was free to express themselves through their clothes, and the looks were iconic.
While many food items that were popularized in the 1990s are still available for purchase today, it’s hard to understand just how iconic they were. So if you need a reminder of some of the classics, The Spruce Eats has compiled a delicious list.
Some favorites were Dunkaroos, Gushers, Bagel Bites, AriZona Iced Tea, Crystal Pepsi, Go-Gurt, Wonder Balls, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies and Toaster Strudels. My mouth is watering just thinking about them!
big bird landed on tough times and resorted to doing kids parties to feed his crystal habbit
But, as we all know, history repeats itself. And we’re currently seeing a resurgence of 90s trends. Today it’s Labubus, then it was Furbies. Fashion trends are also circling back to the 90s, with sports jerseys, plaid skirts and bandanas becoming all the rage again. And, of course, the younger generations have recently “discovered” iconic shows like Friends and Seinfeld that they simply can’t get enough of.
Is this list taking you back to your childhood, pandas? Whether you’re a 90s baby or not, we hope you’re enjoying this blast from the past. Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments below what you miss most about this magical decade. Then, if you want to continue reminiscing, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring Only 90s Kids Know right here!
Big Milk was working overtime in the 90s.
Durst: We received a letter the day before the attack from the World Trade Center thanking us for letting them be a part of a video that just won an award [the 2001 VMA for Best Rock Video]. I had it framed. I found it very ironic, very bizarre that I received that letter on Monday, and Tuesday the [attacks occurred].
“Boy, did the video for Rollin’ backfire. It was filmed on top of the World Trade Center. On 6 September 2001 we won an MTV Video Award [‘Best Rock Video’] for it and the staff at WTC sent over a fruit basket to congratulate us. After 9/11 everyone stopped playing it. Nobody wanted to see it. Neither did we.” - Headbangerzclub.net
Man, it sounds weird, but sometimes I do miss watching actual TV, Mentos commercials and all.