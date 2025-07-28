ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment. And if it all just feels like too much to handle, you might be inclined to take a trip down memory lane and look back on the past instead. Riding your bike around your neighborhood until dinner time, watching cartoons on Saturday morning while shoveling down Pop-Tarts and having no knowledge of social media. Life really was simpler back then!

So if you’re interested in being transported back a few decades, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to the Only 90s Kids Know Instagram page and gathered some of their most hilarious, relatable and wholesome memes. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you wish you could time travel! 

#1

Meme showing a person and horse stuck in mud symbolizing trauma, fitting nostalgia of memes with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #2

    Scene from 80s/90s TV show with Al Bundy on floral couch and a suburban house in nostalgic meme about Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #3

    Matthew Lillard hugging a fan, evoking nostalgic memories for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    The 1990s was an extremely special time. It was the decade that brought us Clueless, The Matrix and Fight Club, as well as iconic groups like The Spice Girls, Oasis, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and more. Not to mention all of the fantastic television shows of the era, including Full House, Seinfeld, Friends and Boy Meets World

    The decade felt like it was full of opportunities, as technology had already started advancing at a rapid rate, but we weren’t completely consumed with social media yet. It was a special time in history that, unfortunately, we’ll never be able to recreate. But we can certainly look back and reminisce on it with pages like Only 90s Kids Know
    #4

    Meme about childhood beliefs before the internet, referencing Pop Rocks and nostalgic Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now, people believe the earth is flat, even with a phone in their hands?

    #5

    Gravestone of Billy Mays with OxiClean spray bottle left at the grave, a nostalgic meme referencing old-time product pitches.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #6

    Group of kids sitting in a living room playing video games, evoking nostalgia with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    Now, there’s a bit of debate about who exactly can claim the title of a 90s kid. Some say that being born during that decade is enough to qualify as a 90s kid, while others argue that you must have been old enough to actually experience and remember those amazing years. 

    We’re certainly not here to gatekeep, but if you’re curious about what the average experience was for a 90s kid, Nasreen Akhtar wrote a piece on Medium breaking it down. “The 90s were basically like the Wild West of parenting. Just ask any parent of that era, there was no parenting manual,” she writes.
    #7

    90s punk band performance with musicians playing guitar and drums, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #8

    Lunch lady smiling while holding a large tray of pizza, nostalgic meme for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    annenielsen avatar
    Anne Nielsen
    Anne Nielsen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can still BUY school lunch pizza. Lady not included…😉

    #9

    Man with sunglasses and striped shirt sitting outdoors, a nostalgic meme for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    Many 90s kids recall the experience of running off with their friends and being out for hours on end, while their parents had absolutely no idea what they were up to. They could be chilling at the mall, biking around the city, playing video games in their friend’s basement or at the local pool. But there were no cell phones, so as long as they were home by dinner time, Mom and Dad weren’t too concerned.  
    #10

    Small snake-shaped toy playset open to show miniature figures inside, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #11

    Comparison meme showing vintage ornate furniture versus simple modern furniture, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #12

    Tweet about missing classmates named Cody, part of memes that act as a time machine for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    Akhtar also notes that most 90s kids spent the majority of their time playing outside. “This allowed us to tap into becoming more imaginative, creative, and inventive,” she noted. “We enriched our experience and enhanced our life learning skills.” Unfortunately, it’s a lot more challenging to get kids to play outside nowadays when TikTok, YouTube and Instagram are much more tempting. Plus, parents are much less eager to let their kids roam freely, so if they can’t supervise, they usually won’t let their kiddos leave the house. 

    #13

    Man with retro hairstyle reacting, meme capturing nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes from the 90s and early 2000s.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #14

    School lunch tray with pizza, chocolate milk, corn, fruit cocktail, and a pretzel, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #15

    Meme collage showing a boy with a wig and photos related to nostalgic Tamagotchis and VHS tapes childhood memories.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    Now, we can’t discuss the 90s without mentioning the absolutely amazing clothes that came out of the decade. Depending on your aesthetic at the time, you might have been into bucket hats and loud patterns, baggy jeans and crop tops, combat boots and grunge flannels or preppy plaid matching sets. Everyone was free to express themselves through their clothes, and the looks were iconic.
    #16

    Man wearing round purple-tinted glasses with hands on his throat in a meme referencing Tamagotchis and VHS tapes nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    Stygtand
Community Member
1 hour ago
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He made the darkness feel safe and comfortable .

    #17

    Scene from a Friends episode with adults in an apartment, showcasing nostalgia in memes about Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #18

    Office cubicles with vintage computers and employees at the Unsolved Mysteries call center, nostalgic 90s meme scene.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    While many food items that were popularized in the 1990s are still available for purchase today, it’s hard to understand just how iconic they were. So if you need a reminder of some of the classics, The Spruce Eats has compiled a delicious list.  

    Some favorites were Dunkaroos, Gushers, Bagel Bites, AriZona Iced Tea, Crystal Pepsi, Go-Gurt, Wonder Balls, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies and Toaster Strudels. My mouth is watering just thinking about them!
    #19

    Meme showing a nostalgic video game scene symbolizing anxiety, related to Tamagotchis and VHS tapes nostalgia.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #20

    Person with spiked hair and dark makeup expressing judgment, referencing nostalgia memes about Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #21

    Two toddlers sitting with a person in a vintage Big Bird costume, nostalgic meme from childhood memories with Tamagotchis.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    big bird landed on tough times and resorted to doing kids parties to feed his crystal habbit

    But, as we all know, history repeats itself. And we’re currently seeing a resurgence of 90s trends. Today it’s Labubus, then it was Furbies. Fashion trends are also circling back to the 90s, with sports jerseys, plaid skirts and bandanas becoming all the rage again. And, of course, the younger generations have recently “discovered” iconic shows like Friends and Seinfeld that they simply can’t get enough of. 
    #22

    Father celebrating 2nd birthday in 1995 with a child, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #23

    Large group of people at a Dreamhack LAN party surrounded by old computer monitors and retro technology.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #24

    Teen drinking beer and playing Diablo 2 on an old computer, a nostalgic meme for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    Is this list taking you back to your childhood, pandas? Whether you’re a 90s baby or not, we hope you’re enjoying this blast from the past. Keep upvoting all of your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments below what you miss most about this magical decade. Then, if you want to continue reminiscing, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring Only 90s Kids Know right here
    #25

    1990s meme about kids discussing Marilyn Manson with a background of ribs referencing nostalgia and cultural moments.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #26

    90s starter pack with vintage tech, VHS tapes, Tamagotchis, old computers, and nostalgic household items from the decade.

    friday.beers Report

    #27

    Night scene of a 90s-style club with neon lights, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tape memories.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #28

    Hand holding two colorful plastic bird toys, a nostalgic meme recalling Tamagotchis and VHS tapes era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #29

    Menu from Drinkelodeon bar with creative cocktails inspired by 90s nostalgia, appealing to Tamagotchis and VHS fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #30

    Collection of vintage cologne bottles including Old Spice, Polo Sport, and Abercrombie, evoking nostalgia for the 90s and early 2000s.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #31

    Man with red paint on face in a meme referencing age for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #32

    Father and son wearing backwards caps posing humorously, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes era memes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #33

    Child lying in water, reflecting nostalgia and memories for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #34

    Chandelier made of colorful lava lamps, nostalgic meme referencing childhood memories with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #35

    Bicycles left on a lawn showing how kids communicated before cell phones and social media, nostalgic Tamagotchis and VHS era meme.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #36

    Wendy's classic burger, fries, and chocolate Frosty, nostalgic fast food meal for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #37

    Vintage got milk ads featuring a woman with pancakes, a woman on phone with cookies, and a muscular man holding milk glasses

    Big Milk was working overtime in the 90s.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #38

    Memes featuring nostalgic movies like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers for Tamagotchis and VHS fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #39

    Split image of Rick Astley singing in the Never Gonna Give You Up video and actor Nicolas Cage in Con Air, nostalgic memes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #40

    Backpack featuring a Mortal Kombat design, a nostalgic meme for anyone who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #41

    Twitter meme exchange about aging generations from 1990s, reflecting nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #42

    Pixelated Super Mario 3 scene with angry sun, referencing nostalgic memes for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #43

    Vintage Doctor Dreadful Food Lab toy set with plastic molds and tools, nostalgic for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #44

    Meme about nostalgic moments of buying a $5 footlong at Subway, evoking memories for Tamagotchi and VHS fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #45

    Woman in a pinstripe blazer making a confused face, a nostalgic meme for anyone who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #46

    Group of 90s teens playing video games together in a living room, capturing nostalgic vibes of Tamagotchis and VHS tapes era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #47

    Memes referencing Limp Bizkit and nostalgic moments from Tamagotchis and VHS tapes as a time machine.

    Durst: We received a letter the day before the attack from the World Trade Center thanking us for letting them be a part of a video that just won an award [the 2001 VMA for Best Rock Video]. I had it framed. I found it very ironic, very bizarre that I received that letter on Monday, and Tuesday the [attacks occurred].

    “Boy, did the video for Rollin’ backfire. It was filmed on top of the World Trade Center. On 6 September 2001 we won an MTV Video Award [‘Best Rock Video’] for it and the staff at WTC sent over a fruit basket to congratulate us. After 9/11 everyone stopped playing it. Nobody wanted to see it. Neither did we.” - Headbangerzclub.net

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #48

    Meme showing Jason Statham as a competitive diver in the 90s, nostalgic for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #49

    Man smiling with text about Tom not deleting posts, nostalgic meme related to Tamagotchis and VHS tapes childhood.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #50

    Teen sitting next to vintage computer setup with CRT monitor and VHS tapes, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS era memes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #51

    Scene from Titanic movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet sitting, and a pack of assorted laser pointer tips on yellow backing.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #52

    Close-up of a forearm with a freckle, referencing nostalgia for 90s kids and childhood memories.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #53

    List of 1995 sixth grade favorite movies and music groups, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #54

    Disney Halloween TV schedule featuring Hocus Pocus, Under Wraps, and Halloweentown, nostalgic meme for Tamagotchis and VHS fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    tash815 avatar
    T (she/her)
    T (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, it sounds weird, but sometimes I do miss watching actual TV, Mentos commercials and all.

    #55

    Vintage Mastercard computer mouse shaped like a toy, paired with a hospital monitor in a humorous meme.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #56

    Collage of memes and photos evoking nostalgia with Tamagotchis, VHS tapes, and 90s pop culture references.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #57

    Pizza Hut lunch buffet with multiple large pepperoni pizzas on display, evoking nostalgia for 90s kids and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #58

    Group of people holding a childhood trauma meme sign, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #59

    Grand Poobah Super Sized meal featuring McRib sandwich, fries, and Flintstones-themed drink cup, nostalgic meme for Tamagotchis and VHS fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #60

    Retro Nickelodeon Gak toy on white background, a nostalgic meme for fans of Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #61

    Meme showing a building with a sign Ponderosa and snow, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #62

    Three young adults posing by lockers in a nostalgic meme reflecting memories from the Tamagotchis and VHS tapes era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #63

    Side-by-side meme showing a young boy and the same person grown up, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #64

    Meme showing a childhood photo of a boy with red, tired eyes, referencing nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    90skidthrowbacks Report

    #65

    90s bedding featuring Barney the dinosaur character, evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and vintage VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #66

    Two boys posing with hand signs in front of a decorated Christmas tree, nostalgic meme for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes fans.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #67

    Hand holding a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers morphing device, evoking nostalgia for 90s childhood memories.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #68

    Comment on a nostalgic video reminiscent of Tamagotchis and VHS tapes, with a reference to classic 90s cartoons.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #69

    Two people dressed in futuristic outfits with a guitar, representing nostalgia memes for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #70

    Side by side images of a young and grown man, a meme evoking nostalgia for Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #71

    90s nostalgia with vintage Universal Studios and Small Soldiers billboards featuring iconic movie characters in creative 3D designs.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #72

    Man and child taking selfies with Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz, nostalgic meme for Tamagotchis and VHS childhood.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #73

    Child wearing large glasses and suspenders smiling while holding a can of Pepsi, nostalgic meme referencing Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #74

    Four actors from Gullah Gullah Island posing outdoors, wearing colorful clothing in a casual family portrait.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #75

    Man wearing aviator helmet and goggles in a nostalgic meme about Tamagotchis and VHS tapes from childhood memories.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #76

    90s TV show cast posing together with TGIF text representing nostalgia in memes about Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #77

    Round table with colorful pogs under a glass top, a nostalgic collectible from childhood memories and retro toys.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #78

    Batman Returns 32 oz collector cup with soft drink, fries, and burger from a nostalgic McDonald's meal promotion.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #79

    Retro sports jackets from the 90s featuring NBA teams, a nostalgic nod for those who grew up with VHS tapes and Tamagotchis.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #80

    McSpaghetti styrofoam container from 90s McDonald's, a nostalgic item for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #81

    Old McDonald's Hotcakes Tamagotchi toy held in hand, showing vintage handheld digital game from the 90s era.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #82

    Retro MTV Spankin' New video tape label nostalgic for anyone who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

    #83

    Vintage sports team pencils arranged together, evoking nostalgia for those who grew up with Tamagotchis and VHS tapes.

    onlyninetieskidsknow Report

