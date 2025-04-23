ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to forget how drastically our world has changed over the past few decades. Watching films and TV shows from the ‘90s and early 2000s feels like observing a different planet, and it’s difficult to even recall how simple our lives were before smartphones had taken over. 

But if you’re interested in taking a trip down memory lane, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. Redditors have recently been discussing things that were totally normal only two or three decades ago that seem to have gone extinct. From telephone books to smoking inside at fast food joints, enjoy scrolling through these nostalgic replies. And be sure to upvote the things you had almost forgotten about!  

#1

Red phone booth on a quiet street, symbolizing making a call as a common activity 30 years ago. Making a call in a phone booth.

The Yellow Pages.

TheDude717 , Francais a Londres Report

    #2

    Two women happily embracing at a doorway, holding bags, illustrating everyday human connections. Just showing up at someone's door to hang out without notice.

    jtd2013 , westend61 Report

    #3

    Person dialing a vintage yellow rotary phone, representing activities from 30 years ago. Memorizing phone numbers.

    RadRhubarb00 , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    #4

    Video rental store shelves filled with DVDs in the comedy and action sections; a nostalgic scene from 30 years ago. Spending an hour at Blockbuster or Hollywood Video searching for the perfect Friday night movie.

    dulioz1 , Sean Benesh Report

    #5

    A modern security camera mounted on a wooden wall, capturing outdoor surroundings. Privacy. You're filmed everywhere now.

    frogjarhead , Fujiphilm Report

    #6

    Woman smiling at the beach, taking a photo with a vintage camera. The phrase “Oh, I wish I had a camera!”.

    whiskyfuktober , Polina Kuzovkova Report

    #7

    Mother and daughter shopping together, smiling with paper bags in a mall setting. Third places. Malls, parks, places where we used to go and just hang out at.

    nyanpegasus , Getty Images Report

    #8

    People working on desktop computers in a large room, highlighting outdated office technology common 30 years ago. Kids today will never take “computer lab” as a course. Literally a class where you f****d around on a computer and did whatever, maybe learned a few basic things or just played games the entire time. It was the only time of the day in class when you were on an electronic. Now, laptops are pretty much used for everything, from elementary to high school level. I’d guess the only class now where you don’t use a laptop is PE.

    Icy_Bottle2942 , sunrise University Report

    #9

    Woman using a vintage phone, sitting in a cozy chair near a plant. Mom’s smoking a cigarette inside at the kitchen table talking on the house phone with a long cord.

    homemadejelly , Lany-Jade Mondou Report

    #10

    Children playing on a swing in a park, a nostalgic activity common 30 years ago, surrounded by playground structures. Kids playing outside. When I grew up kids were EVERYWHERE, couldn’t throw a rock without hitting one. Today, you just don’t see them.

    SillySub2001 , Sergey Konstantinov Report

    #11

    A person using a vintage rotary phone, capturing a nostalgic moment from 30 years ago. The terror of calling your boyfriends landline...

    Ring... (Please don't let his mum answer)

    Ring... (Please don't let his mum answer)

    Ring... (Please don't let his mum answer)

    :click:

    :gulp: is Kieran there please?

    The embarrassment.

    PersonalityTough6148 , Polina Kuzovkova Report

    #12

    Person holding a smartphone displaying the WhatsApp app, symbolizing a shift from using phone booths. Being anonymous online. Today people on WhatsApp expect me to use my real name and picture, what the hell?

    malsomnus , Anton Report

    #13

    A hand holding an old mobile phone and a lollipop, with a sad text message displayed on the screen. Having to pay long distance charges and waiting for later hours for it to be cheaper.

    ostellastella , Polina Kuzovkova Report

    #14

    Man reading a paper map in a car, highlighting things we never do anymore. Maps when driving. Like big a*s maps that you had to unfold and figure out where you were.

    runitbymeonce Report

    #15

    US Capitol building under a blue sky, showcasing classic architecture and American flag prominently displayed. A congress willing to impeach a president for blatant illegal actions.

    Lorgoth1812 , Quick PS Report

    #16

    Halloween pumpkin decorations with witch hats, displayed outdoors in a sunny garden setting. Neighborhoods going hard for Halloween and Christmas.

    I remember as a young kid, from like 2004-2011, the decorations went crazy. There was one year I remember in lots of detail where, on Halloween, multiple houses had created haunted houses/mazes, and one house had a doorbell that bit your finger. And for Christmas my parents would drive us around to look at all the intricate Christmas decorations throughout the neighborhoods.

    I hardly see people getting into any kind of festive spirit and decorations for Halloween and Christmas are few and far between. The lack of trick or treaters these days, more people keeping their porch light off, houses doing the bare minimum for Christmas.

    It makes me really sad. I hope that once I'm able to get a house and especially when I have kids, that I'll be able to go hard for those holidays. They're my favorite.

    strawberryyogurt_ , Steve DiMatteo Report

    #17

    Person in denim jeans and a white shirt, standing outdoors, displaying casual fashion from the past. Low rise jeans, Jeans that were too long so got wet and frayed, Jean-shorts... denim has become very standardised .

    Outsiderendless , Tamara Bellis Report

    #18

    American flag waving in front of a tall building, reminiscent of scenes from 30 years ago. Having hope for the future. F**k, I miss that feeling of believing that we had all turned a coroner. That even though nothing was perfect, that we were on our way to seeing a future where we could be. The walls were coming down, Mandela was free, the Cold War ended, the u"internet highway" was going to lead us to the age of information and enlightenment. Just hope, everywhere you looked.

    Then it all turned to s**t when those planes hit the towers.

    JellyboyJangleDangle , Paul-Alain Hunt Report

    #19

    Woman lounging on bed using a smartphone, reflecting on modern communication compared to making a call in a phone booth. Inside thoughts.

    With social media taking over SO much of the internet, there are LOADS of people who just s**t out all their dumb thoughts directly into Facebook comment sections or TikTok videos.

    It's one thing to be open about things, and share things that you may be experiencing that can help others that we used to see as something shameful to talk about, and there are things people share that should still be shameful, haha.

    FluffySpell , Natasha Hall Report

    #20

    Two people sitting on a park bench by a river, engaged in conversation on a sunny day. Striking up a conversation with a stranger in a public place because you're both bored. That doesn't happen today because the instant boredom approaches, everybody pulls out their phone.

    Bizarre_Protuberance , Lala Azizli Report

    #21

    A woman shopping in a grocery aisle filled with snacks and canned goods. Getting a cart full of groceries for less than 200 dollars.

    AvocadoPizzaCat , Ninthgrid Report

    #22

    Calling out a president for lying.

    workerbee223 Report

    #23

    Being polite to others.

    muzik4machines Report

    #24

    Civility in politics. Even if you hated the other guy you were still polite and civil.

    That, along with America as a whole, seems to have been tossed aside.

    bookworm1421 Report

    #25

    Fireflies glowing at dusk in a field surrounded by trees, capturing a nostalgic scene from 30 years ago. Fireflies It was a normal sight after dark; I haven't seen a single one in decades in our backyard.

    Hot_Bite , Олег Мороз Report

    #26

    A vintage television displaying a blurred image, set on a small stand in a dimly lit room. Watching movie on a Saturday with the whole village together because not everyone had a tv or the power (literally electric power) to do so.

    inceptionkiller , Aleks Dorohovich Report

    #27

    Children smiling and sitting on a bed, enjoying a moment of laughter indoors. I hear sleep-overs aren't really a thing anymore, due to overprotective parents. Trick-or-treating pretty much entirely died out where I live as far back as the mid-00s (rural place). And suburban neighbourhoods used to crawl with kids on Halloween, now it's far fewer. Maybe 15-25% of what it was. I guess they do that lame trunk thing. Bah.

    TheOttee , Monstera Production Report

    #28

    Children playing on swings in a sunny park. "Get outside and don't come back until you hear me call you."

    No concern for RR tracks nearby or the random transient, just gtfo of her house and sight.

    beckster , Pocstock Report

    #29

    People enjoying drinks and conversation in an outdoor smoking area with colorful stools and decor. Smoking section.

    croc_rockin , Roee Yossef Report

    #30

    VHS tapes on a shelf, reminiscent of nostalgic activities from 30 years ago. VHS.

    ZarieRose , Daniel von Appen Report

    #31

    Vintage TV showing a close-up view of rotary phone dialing, evoking nostalgia for past communication methods. “It’s back oooooonnnnnnn” followed by the sound of galloping feet and a leap over the back of the couch.

    verynotberry , Ahmet Polat Report

    #32

    RadioShack store with clearance signs, reflecting retail decline of past decades. Radio Shack.

    clearly_not_an_alt , Mike Mozart Report

    #33

    Being able to sleep through the night without having to get up and go to the bathroom.

    anon Report

    #34

    Critical thinking.

    anon Report

    #35

    The way we listen to music when we're on the go. All streaming apps nowadays such as Spotify but back then it would have been MP3 players, iPods etc. Even back then listening to music at home would have meant listening to music on the radio or using the likes of discs.

    Curious_Woodlander Report

    #36

    Optimism.

    sokorsognarf Report

    #37

    Having a computer room.

    humblecamelclutch Report

    #38

    Leaning more towards the 90s: Common sense and trust in news (and news being trustworthy).

    Equivalent_Ad1934 Report

    #39

    Gameboy/Gameboy Color 😃.

    AI_SingularityX Report

    #40

    Having a phone cord so long that it can stretch between several rooms.


    Sharing a phone line with 4 other people.


    Picking up the phone and disconnecting someone's internet connection.

    syspimp Report

    #41

    Channel 26 to see what shows are going to be on TV later.

    jadethefirefox Report

    #42

    This is the song that Doesn’t End…
    Yes, it goes on and on my Friends
    Some people STARTED singing it, not knowing what it was
    And they’ll continue singing it forever just because….

    KnotsCherryFarm Report

    #43

    Houses having colour. You would go in and there would be terracotta walls, Aztec pattern sofas, sun moon curtains. Now it’s whitewash or grey.

    VixenRoss Report

    #44

    That feeling of being completely disconnected from your school friends over Summer vacation. I had my neighborhood friends and my school friends (went to a private school).

    You came back the following school year, eager to catch up.

    If not completely, you probably communicated seldomly over AIM (or another messenger), but for the most part, you didn’t see/hear them.

    BoSocks91 Report

    #45

    The oldest kid in charge of all the younger kids at home while our parents went out and lived their lives.

    smashingbluecars Report

    #46

    Downloading a song (that was 50% likely to not even be the song you think you're downloading) for like 5 hrs,. Lol.

    tlg151 Report

    #47

    Send chains of Emails or SMS because “if you don't you will have bad luck for 10 years”.

    Aware_Type_6452 Report

    #48

    Yugoslavia.

    JackC1126 Report

    #49

    Dog standing on green grass, looking up with curious eyes. White dog p*o.

    watch-kay-slay , Max Itin Report

    #50

    The pop in. It was completely normal to show up at a friend's house unannounced.

    SvenBubbleman Report

    #51

    Netscape.

    Indri5000 Report

    #52

    My abs.

    strungup Report

    #53

    Landlines. They are practically nonexistent. Even if you happen to have one because of your cable provider, they just aren’t used.

    greentea1985 Report

    #54

    Getting girls s*******d drunk to sleep with them. Consent was hardly an afterthought then, so that was considered a valid strategy. The world's a better place today in that regard.

    gammelrunken Report

    #55

    Burning CD's.

    IDPTheory Report

    #56

    The concept of a "Tomboy" with literally no inclination of gender identity or sexual orientation. The girls just like boys stuff and it was perfectly fine, if not awesome.

    EverythingOnRice Report

    #57

    Never experienced the 90’s but from what I’ve learned from this period (may be biased towards what books I’ve read show, please tell me in this case):

    - Practically no security in airports

    - Things coming from the US being something extraordinary, like some kind of seal of quality (for european kids)

    - Physical PC games

    -OS-less game consoles.

    Mr_Wisp_ Report

    #58

    Jimmy Saville being someone kids looked up to and aspired to meet.

    Jesus H Christ.

    Solifuga Report

    #59

    Writing letters and thank you cards. Calling friends. Blockbuster nights.

    Intelligent_Fish3728 Report

    #60

    Paying by cash. It hasn't entirely disappeared in the UK but you get some funny looks from retailers when you attempt it.

    Difficult_Waltz_6665 Report

    #61

    Floppy disks. 


    Aka the save icon in software that kids these days can't identify. .

    WorkingRecording4863 Report

    #62

    Neopets.

    Radius_314 Report

    #63

    Good music videos.

    EndPractical653 Report

    #64

    Night games! All the neighborhood kids would meet at the manhole in the middle of the cul-de-sac at night and play hide and seek. We knew which yards to stay out of and which ones were cool with it. We made up rules on the fly and it was a different game every week. Kids would leave based on when their parents said they had to be home by.

    Nicegy525 Report

    #65

    Integrity.

    Worldly_Can_1834 Report

    #66

    1-800-COLLECT.

    podo413 Report

    #67

    Not being expected to be available and immediately reachable by employers during your free time.

    spikesarefun Report

    #68

    My in laws gave us a couple of audio books on CD for Christmas as we're about to have a major road trip across Canada

    They were STUNNED to find out we had no CD player in the car ....

    bevymartbc Report

    #69

    Real gold jewelry instead of everything being plated.

    itoshiineko Report

    #70

    Travelers Checks.

    NachoPeroni Report

    #71

    Talking to people. Normal communication. Dealing with life issues without a life coach. Want a girl? You better get your balls together and make a move, no hiding behind apps and filters.

    habitual-stepper2020 Report

    #72

    Pagers.

    Rziggity Report

    #73

    The little black book.

    It was a small address book that guys carried around, to write down girls' phone numbers before cell phones. It was a plot device for a lot of 80's and 90's sitcoms, since it was a big deal if you lost it.

    I made a reference to a "little black book" recently and no one knew what the hell I was talking about.

    rawbface Report

    #74

    Water beds.

    tappingbinnie Report

    #75

    Not wearing a helmet/seat belt.

    Illustrious_Aside_35 Report

    #76

    Answering machines.

    osirisfrost42 Report

    #77

    Prior to cell phones, I had to buy a calling card for payphones when traveling for business.

    AardvarkStriking256 Report

    #78

    Workers in break rooms talking to each other or reading the paper.

    IgnoranceIsBliss2025 Report

    #79

    Calling a movie theater to get the showtimes and listening to the whole recording.

    Minute-Library-8074 Report

    #80

    Boredom.

    RoutineLeading8569 Report

