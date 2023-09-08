Woman Shows Post-It Notes Explaining Why She’s Going To Break Up With Her BF After 9-Week Trip

Traveling internationally and seeing the world is one of the most exciting things we can do as humans, and it’s even better when we have the chance to do so with a partner we love. But there’s always a chance that something will go wrong when taking a trip: flights might be delayed, suitcases might vanish into the abyss of the airport, or you might learn that your boyfriend has been cheating on you throughout your entire relationship.

Below, you’ll find a TikTok that user Bdazzle recently shared, detailing how a 9-week Euro-trip marked the end of her relationship.

This woman found out her boyfriend was cheating the day before they embarked on a 9-week trip around Europe

So rather than calling it off, she continued with their travels as planned and told their story via TikTok

You can see the full video right here

Later, the woman shared another video explaining what happened after the trip

She also answered a few questions viewers had about the situation

Infidelity is unfortunately quite common in relationships

While a trip around Europe with your partner may sound like an absolute dream, that’s only the case when you’re in a happy, healthy relationship. And unfortunately, infidelity in relationships and marriages might be even more common than many of us realize. According to LA Intelligence Detective Agency, 74% of men and 68% of women say they would have an affair if they were guaranteed to never get caught.

It’s difficult to know the exact numbers around infidelity, as it often happens under the radar, but one 2021 study from Health Testing Centers found that 46% of respondents who were in relationships admitted they’ve cheated before. YouGov also surveyed Americans about their views on infidelity, and 63% revealed that they have cheated on a partner, either emotionally, physically or both, at some point in the past.

Despite how hard it may be to hear this information, four in five Americans say they’re glad that they found out about their partner’s cheating. And over half of these relationships actually survive, even after infidelity has come to light.

People cheat for a variety of reasons, but their motives don’t ever excuse their behavior

When it comes to why people cheat, Regain reports that some of the most common reasons are emotional neglect, sexual dissatisfaction, low self-esteem, and sex addiction. People might go in search of something they feel they can’t get from their partner, whether that’s validation, attention or sex. But that doesn’t excuse their choice to betray their partner and keep secrets from them.

According to a study published in Computers in Human Behavior, up to a quarter of Tinder users are in committed relationships, and 42% of users in the US are either in relationships or married. Some might justify this behavior by claiming that they never actually meet up with these individuals and instead only message them, but according to couples therapist LuAnn Oliver, cheating can mean many things.

Cheating can encompass emotional infidelity; desiring your current partner as well as someone else; flirting online such as sexting, video calling and texting; having strong feelings for someone other than your partner; compulsive sexual behavior; and one night stands. Anything that you have to hide from your partner because it would hurt their feelings or feel like a betrayal may fall under the umbrella of cheating.

While cheating can be an isolated incident, it’s often a sign of larger issues

Finding out that your partner has been cheating on you can be Earth-shattering news, and it’s impossible to predict how you might react when given this information. But it’s completely up to the individual whether they want to attempt to work through it and repair the relationship or call it quits immediately. Some believe “once a cheater, always a cheater,” and unfortunately, sometimes this is the case.

According to Choosing Therapy, individuals who have narcissistic tendencies, have cheated in the past, exhibit flirty behavior, guard their technology, accuse their partner of cheating, speak negatively of their exes, cannot accept responsibility and cannot bear to be alone are more likely to be serial cheaters.

