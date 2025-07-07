Only Real ‘90s Kids Can Score 28/30 On This Cartoon Network Quiz – Prove You’re One Of Them

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve just stepped into a time machine powered by slapstick sound effects, over-the-top villains, and way too many talking animals. This trivia challenge is a nostalgic nod to the golden age of after-school TV, Saturday morning marathons, and Cartoon Network glory.

Whether you were glued to Toonami, laughed at Johnny Bravo’s failed pick-up lines, or got mildly traumatized by Courage the Cowardly Dog, this quiz will test your memory, your reflexes, and your ability to tell a Cartoon Cartoon from an impostor.

Do you remember who said “Ooooh, mama!”?

Can you spot the fake from the real? Do character names like “Muriel” or “Mandark” still live rent-free in your brain? If so, this is your time to shine.

30 questions. No Googling. Just pure, nostalgic power. Let’s see if you’re still smarter than a lab monkey — or if you’ve forgotten everything but the theme song.

Let the cartoon chaos begin!

