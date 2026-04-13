After ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dolly Martinez Passes Away At 30, Sister Forced To Respond To Criticism

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Shortly after breaking the news of Dolly Martinez‘s passing, her sister Lindsey Cooper was forced to address hurtful comments on social media.

Over the weekend, Lindsey announced that the My 600-Lb. Life star had passed away at the age of 30, marking yet another loss among the show’s former participants.

The grieving sister then addressed haters hours later for their “cruel and mean” comments.

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Highlights My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez passed away at the age of 30, her sister Lindsey Cooper announced on Facebook.

Dolly was 25 when she shared her story on the show in 2022.

Lindsey shared a statement addressing haters, who were saying "cruel and mean" things following her sister's passing.

My 600-Lb. Life star Dolly Martinez passed away at the age of 30

Image credits: TLC UK

In a Facebook post shared on April 11, 2026, Lindsey Cooper announced that her sister Dolly Martinez tragically passed away.

Within hours of her announcement, hate comments began piling up on social media, with one saying, “How surprising, as if that was not going to happen.”

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“The show depicted a very immature confused young lady who had the inability to develop the tools to survive,” another wrote.

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

One harshly commented on Lindsey’s post and said, “Please be very honest. … She WAS beautiful to you. Enabling her, praising her at 600 pounds like it’s normal, is not a standard we speak highly of. YALL as a family were more ready to enable her, than actually HELP SAVE HER.”

“…Don’t post, ‘she was so beautiful.’ Sis whole heartedly f*** off. You enabled your sister instead of genuinely helping HER,” the same Facebook user continued. “YOU FED HER, instead if counseling her. You said, “f*** it feed into your desires versus helping your health”. I DO NOT want to hear sh*t about how you’re mourning her, when you could’ve HELPED HER.”

Lindsey addressed the cruel comments directed at her and her sister since Dolly’s passing

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Image credits: Lindsey Cooper

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

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Image credits: Lindsey Cooper

Lindsey shared a Facebook post on Sunday, addressing the cruel comments about her sister in the wake of her passing.

“I know many people knew her from a show or TikTok, and that’s okay but please remember, there’s so much more to her than what was seen online or on TV,” she wrote. “She was my sister first.”

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The bereaved sister asserted that Dolly deserved peace and kindness.

“To everyone online being cruel and mean and attacking not only dolly who can no longer defend herself but me and my family,” she continued.

“From the bottom of my soul and as disrespectfully as possible f*** all the way off.

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

The sister had a message for haters commenting on her weight as well.

“Oh and yes for those pointing out how im just as fat or saying I’m the next to go in the family just know I have chronic health problems and mental health issues and I take meds that cause me to gain weight and I’m working on getting the weight off,” she wrote.

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“But that’s not for you to point out. Thanks for coming to my ted talk,” she concluded.

“Today was such a hard day,” Dolly’s sister Lindsey Cooper wrote on Facebook

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

In her Saturday post announcing the “passing of [her] beautiful sister,” Lindsey described Dolly as someone with the “brightest personality” and could “light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit.”

Dolly “had a way of making everyone feel special, and her warmth will stay with us forever,” Lindsey wrote.

Image credits: Lindsey Cooper

“While our hearts are broken here, I find comfort in knowing she is now reunited with our dad in heaven. I can only imagine the joy of that reunion,” she continued.

“Rest peacefully, Dolly. You will always be loved, always be missed, and never forgotten.”

Image credits: Dolly Fay Richards

Image credits: Lindsey Cooper

A few hours later, Lindsey wrote another Facebook post, saying, “Today was such a hard day.”

The day before announcing Dolly’s passing, Lindsey said her sister was in the hospital and was “fighting for her life.”

The cause of her passing was not disclosed.

Dolly was 25 when she shared her story on My 600-Lb. Life in 2022

Image credits: TLC UK

Dolly was 25 when she shared her story on My 600-Lb. Life in 2022.

The show follows people with severe obesity as they try to lose weight and turn their lives around. Many undergo bariatric surgery as well.

Image credits: TLC UK

Dolly weighed 593 pounds at the beginning of her episode and required supplemental oxygen at the time. She then lost 40 pounds on the series.

“The only thing powerful enough to distract me from darker thoughts is food,” Dolly said during her My 600-Lb. Life episode.

“Food is my go-to dr*g that takes my pain away … Food is more than just a pleasure,” she added. “It’s my reason for existing.”

Dolly was not approved by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for bariatric surgery

Viewers saw Dolly move from Fort Worth, Texas, to Houston to be closer to bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

She, however, was not approved for the weight-loss procedure after meeting with the doctor.

Dolly is one of more than two dozen people featured on My 600-Lb. Life who have since passed away, including Larry Myers Jr., Pauline Potter, Destinee Lashaee, and Gina Krasley.

“I knew her. Such a sweet and kind heart,” one commented