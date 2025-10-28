Plus-Size Model Exposes Flight Attendant For Fat-Shaming Her Mid-Flight, Sparking A Heated Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus-sized model Tess Holliday claimed she was given an unsolicited lecture about her weight during a cross-country flight.

The body-positive activist was aboard a United Airlines aircraft when a flight attendant allegedly made fatphobic comments and a “myriad of other things.”

“You don’t say things like that to people,” said the model.

Highlights Plus-sized model Tess Holliday spoke about an embarrassing incident she recently faced.

The body-positive activist said the unexpected encounter took place aboard a United Airlines flight.

A male flight attendant apparently gave her an unwelcome lecture on her weight.

“You don’t say things like that to people,” said the model.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Tess Holliday claimed she was given an unsolicited lecture about her weight during a cross-country flight

Plus-size model with red hair and flame nail art exposing fat-shaming by flight attendant mid-flight in a candid indoor selfie.

Share icon

Image credits: tessholliday

Sharing the story on social media, Tess revealed that she was traveling with her 9-year-old son, Bowie, from Tampa, Florida, to Los Angeles, California when the incident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, [a] first class flight attendant lectured me about my body after seeing I was flying with my child,” she wrote online. “10 minutes of unsolicited health tips I didn’t ask for.”

The unexpected turn of events began when the mother decided to use the bathroom in the middle of the flight.

She had accidentally pressed the attendant call button, prompting a male cabin crew member to knock on the door and ask if she needed assistance.

United Airlines planes parked at the gate with a focus on flight attendant and plus-size model fat-shaming debate context.

Share icon

Image credits: David Syphers/Unsplash

The two began having a casual and friendly exchange that slowly became awkward for Tess.

She said the male attendant started talking about his “very, very, very large” sister who was “probably” the same size as Tess.

He claimed the sister once took a United Airlines flight, during which the man sitting next to her said she “needed to lose weight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The man even filed a complaint with the airline, claiming he “didn’t like that she was large,” the flight attendant allegedly told the model.

The male attendant claimed he had a “very, very, very large” sister who was “probably” the same size as Tess

Plus-size model taking a mirror selfie wearing a floral sheer top and denim shorts with tattoos visible.

Share icon

Image credits: tessholliday

Showing no qualms about commenting on a stranger’s appearance, the attendant then told Tess she “needed to lose weight.”

He claimed he noticed she was traveling with a child and she would do something about her weight if she cared about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t really know what to say,” Tess said about the situation. “Everyone’s like, ‘You should have said or done this.’ I was trying to be polite because I’m traveling with my child.”

Text messages showing a plus-size model describing fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight sparking debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tessholliday

Comment from user unicornforever1981 disagreeing with fat-shaming, related to plus-size model exposing flight attendant.

Share icon

Elsewhere during their conversation, the male attendant apparently claimed his own wife “weighs less than 100 pounds.”

She “doesn’t eat the processed c**p,” he added.

He also claimed the “main issue” with Tess was “her belly region.” And belly fat was a “k***er,” he added.

The crew member also spoke to the body-positive activist about his wife, who “weighs less than 100 pounds”

Plus-size model with red hair and a grey shirt sharing her experience of flight attendant fat-shaming mid-flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tessholliday

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of social media comment condemning fat-shaming by flight attendant targeting plus-size model mid-flight.

Share icon

The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl author found the comments completely inappropriate, with the conversation lasting “entirely too long.”

Yet somehow, their strange encounter did not end there. When the male crew member came out to serve snacks to passengers, he allegedly offered gummies to her son.

“It would keep him from being tempted,” Tess recalled him saying.

Inspirational quote on water background addressing stigma and empowering plus-size model confidence mid-flight.

Share icon

Image credits: tessholliday

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from plus-size model addressing fat-shaming mid-flight by flight attendant, sparking public debate on body standards.

Share icon

After sharing her “anger and embarrassment” online, fans supported the body positive activist and said the flight attendant should be reported.

“This is complaint worthy behaviour,” one commented online. “It is obnoxious and uncalled for in any capacity but this person was WORKING.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You should have said ‘I bet your sister thinks your annoying and rude too,’” one suggested.

“People need to mind their business, their body and their bank account,” one commented online

Plus-size model posing confidently against a graffiti-covered wall, showcasing tattoos and bold fashion style.

Share icon

Image credits: tessholliday

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight.

Share icon

Others claimed, “He was trying to save your life.”

“Though he was disrespectful and shouldn’t have said that to you AT ALL. He isn’t wrong. I am a big person myself I don’t want to be this anymore,” said another.

Tess reportedly did not want the male attendant to be fired, but she hoped he would be given sensitive training to interact better with customers.

Plus-size model in a burgundy dress taking a mirror selfie, showcasing tattoos and confident pose indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: tessholliday

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The model recently appeared on an episode of Good Morning Britain and addressed the popularity of GLP-1 weight loss medications.

She further alleged that people are no longer working with plus-size models because the pressure to stay “skinny” has returned.

“I think that, collectively, our society has moved to a place where thinness is in and body positivity and curvy is no longer popular for a lot of brands,” she said on the October 24 episode of the show.

“That’s what we’re seeing reflected on runways and magazines and in the media,” she went on to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T E S S H🍒L L I D A Y (@tessholliday)

Tess went on to say that it has been “really disheartening” to see her plus-size colleagues around the globe “not really working.”

The author acknowledged how GLP-1 weight loss medications have shown “amazing” results for so many people, but she lamented how some people have been overusing it since various brands have taken over the market.

“I think ever since 2020, there’s been a rapid decline in diversity overall,” she said. “So I think it’s kinda the perfect storm of the jabs and where our culture is at right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A critic accused Tess of “just lying to lie. Engagement is addictive and that’s a shame.”

Comment from social media user urging to report fat-shaming incident targeting plus-size model mid-flight.

Share icon

Comment on social media by a plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight, sparking debate.

Share icon

Comment on social media saying report them for discrimination related to plus-size model fat-shaming debate mid-flight.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming by a flight attendant and discussing personal journey and insecurities.

Share icon

Comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming and defending personal choices during a heated debate mid-flight.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a plus-size model exposing a flight attendant for fat-shaming.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a plus-size model calling out fat-shaming by a flight attendant during a mid-flight confrontation.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by flight attendant mid-flight, sparking online debate and reactions.

Share icon

Plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by flight attendant in a heated mid-flight social media debate.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a plus-size model exposing a flight attendant for fat-shaming mid-flight.

Share icon

Comment from plus-size model addressing exhaustion and vulnerability during a heated flight attendant fat-shaming debate.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a flight attendant in a debate involving a plus-size model and fat-shaming mid-flight.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing obesity and morality in response to plus-size model exposing flight attendant fat-shaming mid-flight.

Share icon

Screenshot of a fat-shaming comment targeting a plus-size model sparking a heated debate online mid-flight.

Share icon

Comment discussing fat-shaming by a flight attendant toward a plus-size model during a flight.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media by user alloflana saying "I’ll take things that never happened for $500" with a heart icon, related to plus-size model fat-shaming debate.

Share icon

Comment from plus-size model exposing flight attendant for fat-shaming her mid-flight, sparking heated online debate.

Share icon

Comment on social media by user jaydtheesthie criticizing dishonesty, related to plus-size model exposing flight attendant for fat-shaming mid-flight.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT