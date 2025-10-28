Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Plus-Size Model Exposes Flight Attendant For Fat-Shaming Her Mid-Flight, Sparking A Heated Debate
Plus-size model with red hair and hair clips sitting in a car, highlighting a fat-shaming flight attendant controversy.
Lifestyle, Travel

Plus-Size Model Exposes Flight Attendant For Fat-Shaming Her Mid-Flight, Sparking A Heated Debate

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 26
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

26

Plus-sized model Tess Holliday claimed she was given an unsolicited lecture about her weight during a cross-country flight.

The body-positive activist was aboard a United Airlines aircraft when a flight attendant allegedly made fatphobic comments and a “myriad of other things.”

“You don’t say things like that to people,” said the model.

Highlights
  • Plus-sized model Tess Holliday spoke about an embarrassing incident she recently faced.
  • The body-positive activist said the unexpected encounter took place aboard a United Airlines flight.
  • A male flight attendant apparently gave her an unwelcome lecture on her weight.
  • “You don’t say things like that to people,” said the model.
BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Tess Holliday claimed she was given an unsolicited lecture about her weight during a cross-country flight

    Plus-size model with red hair and flame nail art exposing fat-shaming by flight attendant mid-flight in a candid indoor selfie.

    Plus-size model with red hair and flame nail art exposing fat-shaming by flight attendant mid-flight in a candid indoor selfie.

    Image credits: tessholliday

    Sharing the story on social media, Tess revealed that she was traveling with her 9-year-old son, Bowie, from Tampa, Florida, to Los Angeles, California when the incident took place.

    “Today, [a] first class flight attendant lectured me about my body after seeing I was flying with my child,” she wrote online. “10 minutes of unsolicited health tips I didn’t ask for.”

    The unexpected turn of events began when the mother decided to use the bathroom in the middle of the flight.

    She had accidentally pressed the attendant call button, prompting a male cabin crew member to knock on the door and ask if she needed assistance.

    United Airlines planes parked at the gate with a focus on flight attendant and plus-size model fat-shaming debate context.

    United Airlines planes parked at the gate with a focus on flight attendant and plus-size model fat-shaming debate context.

    Image credits: David Syphers/Unsplash

    The two began having a casual and friendly exchange that slowly became awkward for Tess.

    She said the male attendant started talking about his “very, very, very large” sister who was “probably” the same size as Tess.

    He claimed the sister once took a United Airlines flight, during which the man sitting next to her said she “needed to lose weight.”

    The man even filed a complaint with the airline, claiming he “didn’t like that she was large,” the flight attendant allegedly told the model.

    The male attendant claimed he had a “very, very, very large” sister who was “probably” the same size as Tess

    Plus-size model taking a mirror selfie wearing a floral sheer top and denim shorts with tattoos visible.

    Plus-size model taking a mirror selfie wearing a floral sheer top and denim shorts with tattoos visible.

    Image credits: tessholliday

    Showing no qualms about commenting on a stranger’s appearance, the attendant then told Tess she “needed to lose weight.”

    He claimed he noticed she was traveling with a child and she would do something about her weight if she cared about him.

    “I didn’t really know what to say,” Tess said about the situation. “Everyone’s like, ‘You should have said or done this.’ I was trying to be polite because I’m traveling with my child.”

    Text messages showing a plus-size model describing fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight sparking debate.

    Text messages showing a plus-size model describing fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight sparking debate.

    Image credits: tessholliday

    Comment from user unicornforever1981 disagreeing with fat-shaming, related to plus-size model exposing flight attendant.

    Comment from user unicornforever1981 disagreeing with fat-shaming, related to plus-size model exposing flight attendant.

    Elsewhere during their conversation, the male attendant apparently claimed his own wife “weighs less than 100 pounds.”

    She “doesn’t eat the processed c**p,” he added.

    He also claimed the “main issue” with Tess was “her belly region.” And belly fat was a “k***er,” he added.

    The crew member also spoke to the body-positive activist about his wife, who “weighs less than 100 pounds”

    Plus-size model with red hair and a grey shirt sharing her experience of flight attendant fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Plus-size model with red hair and a grey shirt sharing her experience of flight attendant fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Image credits: tessholliday

    Screenshot of social media comment condemning fat-shaming by flight attendant targeting plus-size model mid-flight.

    Screenshot of social media comment condemning fat-shaming by flight attendant targeting plus-size model mid-flight.

    The Not So Subtle Art Of Being A Fat Girl author found the comments completely inappropriate, with the conversation lasting “entirely too long.”

    Yet somehow, their strange encounter did not end there. When the male crew member came out to serve snacks to passengers, he allegedly offered gummies to her son.

    “It would keep him from being tempted,” Tess recalled him saying.

    Inspirational quote on water background addressing stigma and empowering plus-size model confidence mid-flight.

    Inspirational quote on water background addressing stigma and empowering plus-size model confidence mid-flight.

    Image credits: tessholliday

    Comment from plus-size model addressing fat-shaming mid-flight by flight attendant, sparking public debate on body standards.

    Comment from plus-size model addressing fat-shaming mid-flight by flight attendant, sparking public debate on body standards.

    After sharing her “anger and embarrassment” online, fans supported the body positive activist and said the flight attendant should be reported.

    “This is complaint worthy behaviour,” one commented online. “It is obnoxious and uncalled for in any capacity but this person was WORKING.”

    “You should have said ‘I bet your sister thinks your annoying and rude too,’” one suggested.

    “People need to mind their business, their body and their bank account,” one commented online

    Plus-size model posing confidently against a graffiti-covered wall, showcasing tattoos and bold fashion style.

    Plus-size model posing confidently against a graffiti-covered wall, showcasing tattoos and bold fashion style.

    Image credits: tessholliday

    Screenshot of a social media comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight.

    Screenshot of a social media comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight.

    Others claimed, “He was trying to save your life.”

    “Though he was disrespectful and shouldn’t have said that to you AT ALL. He isn’t wrong. I am a big person myself I don’t want to be this anymore,” said another.

    Tess reportedly did not want the male attendant to be fired, but she hoped he would be given sensitive training to interact better with customers.

    Plus-size model in a burgundy dress taking a mirror selfie, showcasing tattoos and confident pose indoors.

    Plus-size model in a burgundy dress taking a mirror selfie, showcasing tattoos and confident pose indoors.

    Image credits: tessholliday

    The model recently appeared on an episode of Good Morning Britain and addressed the popularity of GLP-1 weight loss medications.

    She further alleged that people are no longer working with plus-size models because the pressure to stay “skinny” has returned.

    “I think that, collectively, our society has moved to a place where thinness is in and body positivity and curvy is no longer popular for a lot of brands,” she said on the October 24 episode of the show.

    “That’s what we’re seeing reflected on runways and magazines and in the media,” she went on to say.

    Tess went on to say that it has been “really disheartening” to see her plus-size colleagues around the globe “not really working.”

    The author acknowledged how GLP-1 weight loss medications have shown “amazing” results for so many people, but she lamented how some people have been overusing it since various brands have taken over the market.

    “I think ever since 2020, there’s been a rapid decline in diversity overall,” she said. “So I think it’s kinda the perfect storm of the jabs and where our culture is at right now.”

    A critic accused Tess of “just lying to lie. Engagement is addictive and that’s a shame.”

    Comment from social media user urging to report fat-shaming incident targeting plus-size model mid-flight.

    Comment from social media user urging to report fat-shaming incident targeting plus-size model mid-flight.

    Comment on social media by a plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight, sparking debate.

    Comment on social media by a plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by a flight attendant mid-flight, sparking debate.

    Comment on social media saying report them for discrimination related to plus-size model fat-shaming debate mid-flight.

    Comment on social media saying report them for discrimination related to plus-size model fat-shaming debate mid-flight.

    Comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming by a flight attendant and discussing personal journey and insecurities.

    Comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming by a flight attendant and discussing personal journey and insecurities.

    Comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming and defending personal choices during a heated debate mid-flight.

    Comment from a plus-size model addressing fat-shaming and defending personal choices during a heated debate mid-flight.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a plus-size model exposing a flight attendant for fat-shaming.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a plus-size model exposing a flight attendant for fat-shaming.

    Comment from a plus-size model calling out fat-shaming by a flight attendant during a mid-flight confrontation.

    Comment from a plus-size model calling out fat-shaming by a flight attendant during a mid-flight confrontation.

    Plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by flight attendant mid-flight, sparking online debate and reactions.

    Plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by flight attendant mid-flight, sparking online debate and reactions.

    Plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by flight attendant in a heated mid-flight social media debate.

    Plus-size model responding to fat-shaming by flight attendant in a heated mid-flight social media debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a plus-size model exposing a flight attendant for fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a plus-size model exposing a flight attendant for fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Comment from plus-size model addressing exhaustion and vulnerability during a heated flight attendant fat-shaming debate.

    Comment from plus-size model addressing exhaustion and vulnerability during a heated flight attendant fat-shaming debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a flight attendant in a debate involving a plus-size model and fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a flight attendant in a debate involving a plus-size model and fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Comment discussing obesity and morality in response to plus-size model exposing flight attendant fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Comment discussing obesity and morality in response to plus-size model exposing flight attendant fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Screenshot of a fat-shaming comment targeting a plus-size model sparking a heated debate online mid-flight.

    Screenshot of a fat-shaming comment targeting a plus-size model sparking a heated debate online mid-flight.

    Comment discussing fat-shaming by a flight attendant toward a plus-size model during a flight.

    Comment discussing fat-shaming by a flight attendant toward a plus-size model during a flight.

    Comment on social media by user alloflana saying "I’ll take things that never happened for $500" with a heart icon, related to plus-size model fat-shaming debate.

    Comment on social media by user alloflana saying "I’ll take things that never happened for $500" with a heart icon, related to plus-size model fat-shaming debate.

    Comment from plus-size model exposing flight attendant for fat-shaming her mid-flight, sparking heated online debate.

    Comment from plus-size model exposing flight attendant for fat-shaming her mid-flight, sparking heated online debate.

    Comment on social media by user jaydtheesthie criticizing dishonesty, related to plus-size model exposing flight attendant for fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Comment on social media by user jaydtheesthie criticizing dishonesty, related to plus-size model exposing flight attendant for fat-shaming mid-flight.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tess Holliday is a lying liar who lies. She lies about having anorexia (while weighing ~500 pounds and getting bigger every day). She lies about not eating fast food (while posting TikToks of herself shoveling McDonalds and Taco Bell down her throat). Her recently published self-help book was an a epic flop (because who wants to take any kind of advice from a toxic, morbidly obese narcissist?) so this is her desperate last gasp at relevancy.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take 'things that didn't happen to someone desperate for attention'. Edit for FreeTheUnicorn's benefit. My doubt isn't that people offer unsolicited advice, it's that a flight attendant had a whole ten minutes spare to devote to lecturing this one woman.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Random people men in particular commenting on women's bodies and giving them unsolicited advice is all too common. When I travel I often get someone telling me I'm too young to be disabled or I don't look disabled and shouldn't be getting assistance/sitting in a handicap seat or should just take better care of my health and I wouldn't be taking up resources. The most ridiculous are the people who get so angry that I can walk to my seat on the plane, but needed a wheelchair to get through the airport. As if walking 25 feet was the same as walking half a mile while carrying a bag. People say this kind of thing all the time to others they see as further down the social ladder.

    Load More Replies...
    lauramg avatar
    Laura MG
    Laura MG
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not a shred of evidence in the "story" and I don't believe hearsay

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
