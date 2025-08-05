Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
40-Year-Old Kenyan Man’s claim About Being Eldest Son Of Elon Musk Resurfaces As Netizens Do The Math
Elon Musk in a dark suit, sitting with hands clasped, serious expression in a black background setting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

40-Year-Old Kenyan Man’s claim About Being Eldest Son Of Elon Musk Resurfaces As Netizens Do The Math

A 40-year-old Kenyan man has allegedly gone viral after claiming he is the firstborn son of billionaire Elon Musk, so confident in his claims that he wants a DNA test to prove them.

With an undeniable resemblance to the tech mogul and identifying himself only as a “mental health activist,” the man alleged his mother met a 20-year-old Musk in the early 1990s while working at a hotel in Kenya’s Masai Mara.

Highlights
  • A 40-year-old Kenyan man claims to be Elon Musk's eldest son and demands a DNA test.
  • Users soon noticed that the story had several inconsistencies.
  • No verifiable identity or additional photos exist; experts and netizens suspect the image to be AI.

However, as soon as the initial surprise of the image faded, netizens started noticing something was off. The story first surfaced on an account called African Hub, which suspiciously declined to provide the man’s name, any verifiable identification, or additional photographs. 

Almost immediately, it began to unravel.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Netizens are doubting the veracity of a story claiming that a 40-year-old Kenyan man is Elon Musk’s firstborn son

    Elon Musk in a dark suit with hands clasped, as claims about a 40-year-old Kenyan man being his eldest son resurface.

    Image credits: Getty / Chesnot

    Viewers soon started noticing several red flags, the first of which being that the math simply didn’t work.

    Elon Musk is 54 years old. If the Kenyan man is 40, Musk would have been just 14 at the time of his birth—not 20 as the post claimed. This glaring age discrepancy was the first sign that the story didn’t hold up.

    “Elon isn’t 60 he’s like 53 or 54,” a user wrote. “It’s impossible.”

    40-year-old Kenyan man posing outdoors in vibrant patterned shirt amid claims of being Elon Musk's eldest son.

    Image credits: Record TV Africa

    Still, some were not ready to let the story go. 

    “If you read history, the practice of taking adolescent boys to brothels was very common, young as 13,” a viewer argued. “So when people say how could this be possible when Elon was  15, I would say anything is possible.”

    Person wearing gloves holding a swab and a sample tube, related to 40-year-old Kenyan man's claim about Elon Musk.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Mufid Majnun

    The second red flag was the man’s anonymity. Without a name, location, or records, social media users questioned whether he exists beyond the single circulating image.

    Even accounts that reposted the image, such as Pie Radio UK, acknowledged they had shared the image without proper fact-checking when confronted by followers.

    Many netizens suspect the image to be AI-generated, pointing to strange details in the man’s shirt and background

    Elon Musk in a black suit, hands clasped near face, appearing thoughtful against a dark background.

    Image credits: Instagram / Elon Musk

    The third red flag is that the story simply isn’t new. Exact same images and headlines first surfaced on Russian websites in March 2024.

    Since then, no new images of the alleged ‘Kenyan Musk’ have surfaced, and his identity remains a mystery. This has led many to analyze the original photo, uncovering the most glaring, and final, red flag: it is likely AI-generated.

    “If this is not AI let him drop another picture,” one user said

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the 40-year-old Kenyan man's claim about being Elon Musk's eldest son.

    Image credits: Theadvocatez

    Critics highlighted a list of telltale flaws: a blurry, warped background; awkward body proportions; and a shirt with nonsensical patterns and unnatural button placement.

    Some even tagged Grok, Musk’s own AI chatbot, asking it to weigh in.

    Black and white group photo of young men in school uniforms and a woman seated in the center, related to Kenyan man Elon Musk claim.

    Image credits: Bryanston High School 1985 Yearbook

    Finally, a few offered what they saw as the most plausible explanation: the image came from a mid-2023 social media trend in which AI was used to turn famous white celebrities into Black versions of themselves.

    “This is AI, dummy. This appeared during the trend of Black versions of famous white celebrities,” another comment read.

    The spread of hard to verify AI-made content is growing, with Meta deliberately injecting AI users to Facebook and Instagram

    Black and white image of a young boy in formal attire related to 40-year-old Kenyan man's Elon Musk eldest son claim.

    Image credits: Bryanston High School 1985 Yearbook

    Beyond innocent laughs and internet sleuthing, the resurgence of the image made many ponder the so-called Dead Internet Theory.

    The theory warns that the web will become increasingly saturated with AI-generated content, fake users, and fabricated news stories that circulate in a closed loop of bots creating, sharing, and consuming each other’s output.

    Often described as “the internet eating itself,” the theory paints a grim picture of a digital ecosystem where truth will become harder and harder to verify.

    Image credits: X / Elon Musk

    In fact, AI-generated user accounts are already flooding Instagram and Facebook, according to their parent company, Meta. The tech giant is rolling out a wide array of AI products, including a tool that helps users create AI characters directly on both platforms.

    Elon Musk wearing a black cap with a young child on his shoulders in an indoor setting with blue and gold background.

    Image credits: Getty / Andrew Harnik

    “We expect these AIs to actually exist on our platforms in the same way that [human] accounts do,” Connor Hayes, vice president of product for generative AI at Meta, told The Financial Times.

    @demotivateur_fr Elon Musk, est devenu père pour la quatorzième fois avec la naissance de Seldon Lycurgus, annoncée par sa compagne Shivon Zilis. Déjà mère de trois de ses enfants, elle est directrice des opérations chez Neuralink. Cette grande descendance s’inscrit dans la vision nataliste de Musk, qui alerte sur les dangers du déclin démographique et affirme “faire de son mieux” pour y remédier. #elonmusk#famille#sinformersurtiktok♬ son original – Demotivateur

    Compared to the rise of AI influencers, AI users, AI content, and AI people, the resurfacing of the “long lost Kenyan son of Elon Musk” seems innocent, but it may herald the beginning of something far more troubling.

    Collage of Elon Musk with young children, related to a claim by a 40-year-old Kenyan man about being his eldest son.

    Image credits: Instagram / Elon Musk

    To date, Elon Musk has fathered 14 children with four different women: 

    Nevada Alexander, Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon, and Damian with his first wife Justine Wilson; X AE A-XII, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus with singer Grimes; Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis; and Romulus with influencer Ashley St. Clair.

    “Desperate.” It didn’t take long for netizens to figure out the true nature of the image

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a 40-year-old Kenyan man’s claim about being Elon Musk’s eldest son.

    Image credits: constantine8527

    Screenshot of a social media reply about a 40-year-old Kenyan man's claim of being eldest son of Elon Musk.

    Image credits: livlost980

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing claims about a 40-year-old Kenyan man as Elon Musk’s eldest son, with social media engagement.

    Image credits: ii_vds

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Elon Musk and a claim by a 40-year-old Kenyan man about being his eldest son.

    Image credits: ActualGringo

    Tweet on social media discussing a 40-year-old Kenyan man's claim as eldest son of Elon Musk, sparking netizens' reactions.

    Image credits: koecharlesk

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the name of the 40-year-old Kenyan man claiming to be Elon Musk’s eldest son.

    Image credits: DavidMukhari

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning if an image is of a real person or AI amid claims about Elon Musk’s eldest son.

    Image credits: Theadvocatez

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the 40-year-old Kenyan man's claim of being Elon Musk's eldest son.

    Image credits: helcaboyakh

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a 40-year-old Kenyan man’s claim of being Elon Musk’s eldest son.

    Image credits: SultanMabor92

    Social media post discussing a 40-year-old Kenyan man’s claim about being Elon Musk’s eldest son and public reactions.

    Image credits: justwittingg

    Twitter post showing a user disputing a 40-year-old Kenyan man’s claim about being Elon Musk’s eldest son.

    Image credits: Michael_Ogar_O

    Tweet on screen from user iskender replying to Elon Musk Netflix adaptation, highlighting 40-year-old Kenyan man's claim about being Elon Musk’s eldest son.

    Image credits: dhulqarnayn786

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the authenticity of a 40-year-old Kenyan man's claim about being Elon Musk’s eldest son.

    Image credits: andreudotai

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some things Musk has done that BP refuses to cover - Frequently amplifies far-right accounts on X. Follows known white nationalist figures. Echoes Great Replacement-style rhetoric. Promotes conspiracies tied to antisemitic origins. Jokes about Hitler and Nazis online. Attacks organizations combating hate speech. Platforming extremist voices without criticism. Suspends journalists critical of far-right users. Defends or reinstates banned hate groups. Retweets racist or dogwhistle memes. Shares admiration for authoritarian regimes. Downplays severity of antisemitism reports.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    winterwidow87 avatar
    winterwidow87
    winterwidow87
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care about the AI image, but the people who are claiming that it's not possibile to father a child at 15 are concerning. We need better sêx ed, a 15 year old boy is perfectly capable of getting someone pregnant.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to be sad about the internet being ruined with all the c**p, and with execs at Facebook proudly proclaiming they offer tools to make fake accounts to further destroy the net, I’m starting to think it’s not worth the stress to worry about it. It’s happening, and given we have so many geniuses here proclaiming “Musk was 15; it’s not POSSIBLE for him to be this man’s father!” and “Musk didn’t have a baby at 15!” makes me more sure than ever that we need an entirely new system, one which requires identification in order to use it. No more AI, sock puppet, or other fake accounts not tied to a living, breathing human being. It makes me sick as hell that mankind continues to find and ruin everything in earth. The world is our toilet, and it needs to be flushed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I use a fake name here to avoid being harassed in my real life by people who may want to inflict harm for who I am or what I have said.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
