36 School Questions That Stump Even Straight-A Students: Prove You Can Pass

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to prove your smarts with this school test.🗄️

Covering (almost) everything from geography and math to science and physics, these 36 school questions are designed to challenge your brain… Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a math whiz, or just love discovering interesting facts, this quiz will stretch your skills – and maybe even teach you something new! 👩‍🏫

Each question has four possible answer options. Can you score at least 25 out of 36? Think carefully, choose wisely, and let’s see if you will graduate in 2025! 🤓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Classroom scene with students at desks and a chalkboard filled with school questions challenging even straight-A students.

Share icon

Image credits: Yan Krukau

ADVERTISEMENT