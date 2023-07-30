7Kviews
30 Hilarious Vintage Inspired Greeting Cards
7Kviews
Bad Betty Greeting Co. has a passion for reviving the charm of yesteryears along with infusing a fresh take of humor and sass. These cards are so fun and unique. Enjoy the laughs!
original link: www.badbettygreeting.com
More info: badbettygreeting.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I am that child that mows the lawn and I'm a 48 year old Gen Xer.
To be exact, you'll see 250 pounds of it before they're potty trained.
Gonna give this one to my husband next anniversary. 32 years and he's still a pain in the a*s!
Thank god this is censured or I’d have gone into convulsions after having my sensibilities offended.
When HIV/AIDS first appeared, we were lucky if it was syphilis
I love these!!! Where can I find them?!?!?
It made me laugh 😂
I love these!!! Where can I find them?!?!?
It made me laugh 😂