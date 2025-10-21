Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Solve These 25 Mind-Bending Puzzles And Show Off Your Pattern-Spotting Skills
Visual logic puzzle featuring unfolding cubes with patterns, designed to challenge and test pattern-spotting skills.
Quizzes
Curiosities

Solve These 25 Mind-Bending Puzzles And Show Off Your Pattern-Spotting Skills

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

This visual logic quiz is designed to challenge your perception, reasoning, and IQ. 🧠

Each puzzle hides its answer in the details, and nothing is quite as simple as it first appears. As you move through the questions, you’ll need sharp focus, clever thinking, and a bit of intuition to decode the patterns. 🧮

What will really stand out? Spotting what others miss. Are you ready to test how far your logic skills can take you? 🤓

Let’s get started!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Abstract pattern with layered circular shapes in orange, black, and cream, perfect for testing pattern-spotting skills.

    Abstract pattern with layered circular shapes in orange, black, and cream, perfect for testing pattern-spotting skills.

    Image credits: MRFE MRFE

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q2: to know for certain whether the bus is moving left or right, we need to know if it is driving forwards or reversing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They've got the explanation to #4 wrong. The crossed drive belt reverses the direction of the next cog; it's the open belt that drives the next cog in the same direction. Also, as there is no indication of which direction cogs a and b are moving, there is no way of deciding which to choose except guessing. The only thing that can be deducted from the picture is that the next cog in the sequence will be moving anti-clockwise, but there is nothing to suggest which of the blue cogs it will be.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the gears, what's the difference between A and B? The last black gear is moving clockwise but we have no way of knowing why that's better for A or B. What am I missing?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Q2: to know for certain whether the bus is moving left or right, we need to know if it is driving forwards or reversing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They've got the explanation to #4 wrong. The crossed drive belt reverses the direction of the next cog; it's the open belt that drives the next cog in the same direction. Also, as there is no indication of which direction cogs a and b are moving, there is no way of deciding which to choose except guessing. The only thing that can be deducted from the picture is that the next cog in the sequence will be moving anti-clockwise, but there is nothing to suggest which of the blue cogs it will be.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the gears, what's the difference between A and B? The last black gear is moving clockwise but we have no way of knowing why that's better for A or B. What am I missing?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT