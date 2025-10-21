Solve These 25 Mind-Bending Puzzles And Show Off Your Pattern-Spotting Skills
This visual logic quiz is designed to challenge your perception, reasoning, and IQ. 🧠
Each puzzle hides its answer in the details, and nothing is quite as simple as it first appears. As you move through the questions, you’ll need sharp focus, clever thinking, and a bit of intuition to decode the patterns. 🧮
What will really stand out? Spotting what others miss. Are you ready to test how far your logic skills can take you? 🤓
Let’s get started!
They've got the explanation to #4 wrong. The crossed drive belt reverses the direction of the next cog; it's the open belt that drives the next cog in the same direction. Also, as there is no indication of which direction cogs a and b are moving, there is no way of deciding which to choose except guessing. The only thing that can be deducted from the picture is that the next cog in the sequence will be moving anti-clockwise, but there is nothing to suggest which of the blue cogs it will be.
With the gears, what's the difference between A and B? The last black gear is moving clockwise but we have no way of knowing why that's better for A or B. What am I missing?
