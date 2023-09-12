Employee Who Had Perfect Attendance For 5 Years Gets A $25 Gas Card As A Reward
Companies crave loyal employees, after all, they are less likely to quit, they work harder, and are more enthusiastic about their roles.
However, these people do not always get the recognition they need, and a post on the popular subreddit ‘Anti Work’ by platform user TGOTR is a vivid illustration of this.
In it, they told the online community about their colleague, who didn’t miss a single day in five years, and got such a lousy “gift” for their time at the company that it was more of an insult than a thank you.
This person has just witnessed his colleague get a “gift” from their employer for 5 years of perfect attendance
But it was so lousy that instead of boosting morale, it caused a lot of disappointment in the workplace
you don't get thanks for it, if you're sick, call in sick! one year our staff got a Parker Pen for a years full attendance, had to laugh!
