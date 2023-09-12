 Employee Who Had Perfect Attendance For 5 Years Gets A $25 Gas Card As A Reward | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employee Who Had Perfect Attendance For 5 Years Gets A $25 Gas Card As A Reward
33points
Work & Money

Employee Who Had Perfect Attendance For 5 Years Gets A $25 Gas Card As A Reward

Ieva Pečiulytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Companies crave loyal employees, after all, they are less likely to quit, they work harder, and are more enthusiastic about their roles.

However, these people do not always get the recognition they need, and a post on the popular subreddit ‘Anti Work’ by platform user TGOTR is a vivid illustration of this.

In it, they told the online community about their colleague, who didn’t miss a single day in five years, and got such a lousy “gift” for their time at the company that it was more of an insult than a thank you.

This person has just witnessed his colleague get a “gift” from their employer for 5 years of perfect attendance

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

But it was so lousy that instead of boosting morale, it caused a lot of disappointment in the workplace

Image source: TGOTR

As the story went viral, people began reacting to it

And some said perfect attendance shouldn’t be rewarded at all

Either way, many shared their own similar stories when they felt disrespected by their employer

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Homepage
Next in Work & Money
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you don't get thanks for it, if you're sick, call in sick! one year our staff got a Parker Pen for a years full attendance, had to laugh!

0
0points
reply
POST
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you don't get thanks for it, if you're sick, call in sick! one year our staff got a Parker Pen for a years full attendance, had to laugh!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda