Employee Who Had Perfect Attendance For 5 Years Gets A $25 Gas Card As A Reward

Companies crave loyal employees, after all, they are less likely to quit, they work harder, and are more enthusiastic about their roles.

However, these people do not always get the recognition they need, and a post on the popular subreddit ‘Anti Work’ by platform user TGOTR is a vivid illustration of this.

In it, they told the online community about their colleague, who didn’t miss a single day in five years, and got such a lousy “gift” for their time at the company that it was more of an insult than a thank you.

This person has just witnessed his colleague get a “gift” from their employer for 5 years of perfect attendance

But it was so lousy that instead of boosting morale, it caused a lot of disappointment in the workplace

As the story went viral, people began reacting to it

And some said perfect attendance shouldn’t be rewarded at all

Either way, many shared their own similar stories when they felt disrespected by their employer