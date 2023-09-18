24 Cats Who Challenged The Laws Of Physics, And Won

Listen, are we 100% sure that cats are actually animals and not some weird magical entities?

There’s just something so suspicious about them sometimes. It’s as if they don’t really abide by the same rules as everyone else.

And I don’t just mean stuff like “don’t knock breakables off tables”, “don’t hide mice in shoes” and “don’t sleep in the sink.”

No, I mean like… the actual laws of physics?

Just have a look at this and let us know what you think in the comments!

More info: kingdomofcat.guru