“Unfair, Tricky, And Unforgiving” Take This Quiz To Experience The Real Test Of “Literacy” In 1960s US
Voting literacy quiz with a tricky letter identification task in a neon-styled trivia graphic on a dark background
Curiosities, History

“Unfair, Tricky, And Unforgiving” Take This Quiz To Experience The Real Test Of “Literacy” In 1960s US

This is Part 2 of our 1960s Voter Eligibility Literacy quiz. Every question you’ll face here is pulled directly from the historic events surrounding the 1960s Louisiana Literacy Test. This trial was known as a “voter qualification” exam – used during the Jim Crow era to suppress the voting rights of African Americans.

The tests themselves were nearly impossible to pass. Not because people couldn’t read, but because the instructions were deliberately vague, misleading, and contradictory. During that era, Louisiana wasn’t the only one subjected to such tests.

States like Alabama and Mississippi used similar literacy examinations as part of a broader system of racial disenfranchisement. This system included poll taxes, intimidation, and “grandfather clauses,” which were used to block as many Black citizens from voting as possible. This was done in a way that wouldn’t openly violate the Constitution.

The rules were brutal and simple: answer all 30 questions in 10 minutes. One mistake meant automatic failure. On paper, the test looked like it was analyzing reading skills. In reality, it was full of vague instructions, logic traps, and subjective grading. All of which was designed to make people fail.

So, how would you have fared under this system? Take this quiz to find out.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Ikhona Makaluya

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Artist, writer - dreamer. I live to tell stories.

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Artist, writer - dreamer. I live to tell stories.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The word vote seems very popular in this test maybe it's being used subliminally

    cinbaby avatar
    Cin
    Cin
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need a test again but with questions about how government works to be able to vote.

